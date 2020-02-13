MAPSTATETOPROPS & MAPDISPATCHTOPROPS: The Bad Boys of React-Redux

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
and
mapstatetoprops
concept. At first, when I came across it, I asked myself what are we mapping? why do we need that code? what goes in it? Well, we will break it down here.
mapdispatchtoprops
is a function that takes a parameter and returns an object, this parameter is the redux store state. It injects the state into the function under the hood. It returns an object which will hold all the state you need in your component props. This object will be an object of values. Lets take for example :
Mapstatetoprops
{
username: 'uchenna',
age: 17,
sex: 'male',
isAdmin: false,
}
' and '
username
' as props. We then need to map the state to the component props as the name suggest(MAP-STATE-TO-PROPS).
isAdmin
const mapStateToProps = (state) => ({
name: state.username,
isAdmin: state.isAdmin,
});
, and
username
, holding the redux state
isAdmin
property.
isAdmin
helps with that.
mapdispatchtoprops
is a function that takes redux store dispatch function as a parameter. And returns an object of functions. these object which it returns hold all the functions you need to inject into the component props.
mapdispatchtoprops
const setName = (name) => ({
type: 'SET_NAME',
name,
})
const name = (state = '', action) => {
switch(action.type) {
case 'SET_NAME':
return action.name;
default :
return state;
}
}
' action to redux dispatch function. The
setName
help create a function that dispatches the action in its body and add the function to the component props.
mapdispatchtoprops
const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch) => ({
setName: (name) => dispatch(setName(name)),
})
' function to the component props.
setName
and
mapstatetoprops
, but how do these functions get the redux store state and dispatch function? Here comes the connect function. The connect function is the link that provides the redux state and dispatch function. That is, if we don't have the connect function in our component,
mapdispatchtoprops
, and
mapstatetoprops
won't work. Sample of connect function.
mapdispatchtoprops
connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)([component Name])
and
Mapstatetoprops
are very useful when working with react and redux. They are the link between them. With a good understanding of the mapping concept, you are on your way to becoming a redux lord.
Mapdispatchtoprops