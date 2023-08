Manticore Search Now Integrates With Grafana

Too Long; Didn't Read We are excited to announce that Manticore Search starting from 6.2.0 integrates effortlessly with Grafana, the popular open-source data visualization and monitoring platform. By leveraging the default MySQL connector, you can now visualize Manticore Search data in a more dynamic and informative way. This integration brings new possibilities for search performance optimization, trend analysis, and real-time insights.