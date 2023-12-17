Man's Place in Nature

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

Concerning man's true place in Nature, Haeckel says: "Whatever part of the body we consider, we find upon the most exact examination that man is more nearly related to the highest apes than are the latter to the lowest apes. It would therefore be wholly forced and unnatural to regard man in the zoological system as constituting a distinct order, and thus to separate him from the true ape. Rather is the scientific zoologist compelled, whether it is agreeable to him or not, to rank man within the order of the true ape (Simiæ)." To whatever minutiæ of detail the comparison is carried, we reach in every case the same result. Between man and the anthropoid apes there are the closest anatomical and physiological resemblances. In form and function, there is the most exact agreement between all the corresponding bones of the skeleton of each; the same arrangement and structure of the muscles, nerves and entire viscera, and of the spleen, liver and lungs—the latter being a matter of especial significance, for between the manner of breathing and the process of nutrition there is the closest relation.