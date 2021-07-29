Manage Your Emails Like You Manage Your Passwords

\\\nManaging user data on a platform is always a challenge. It is impossible to be 100% secure against data leaks, and the impacts of these incidents can be very severe. Among sensitive information, we especially highlight the email and password.\n\n\\\nPasswords have received our greatest attention. There are numerous restrictions on length, character mixes (upper and lower case, numbers, and special characters). There are mnemonic techniques to help users remember and password vaults to ensure you can use a different password on each account. Finally, we log passwords using salted hashes, and even that isn't enough to keep accounts safe after a leak.\n\n\\\nThat said, when it comes to emails, why do we continue saving values in plain text, just as we did decades ago? The reason is simple: platforms need to stay in touch with customers, informing them of updates, new products, and even security incidents. Hashes are irreversible and, therefore would make it impossible to retrieve an email address once saved. If your platform, for some reason, doesn't need to contact the user via email, keeping the address in a salted hash is a good option. But what about when contact is needed? Is it possible to register an email address securely? Fortunately, yes.\n\n\\\n## A Very (Very!) Old Trick!\n\n\\\n**W**hen we talk about cryptography these days, most people will think of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and derivative terms. But [cryptography](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_cryptography) is much more than that. From [Caesar](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caesar_cipher)'s time, messages were encrypted to prevent enemies from acquiring important information.\n\n\\\nWe currently have many more resources than the distinguished officers of the Roman empire. There are methods we can use to encrypt an email address, sending the result reversible and without affecting the performance of servers. Again, don't expect 100% security. **But hey! We're talking about adding one layer of security where none exists!**\n\n\\\n## Let’s Do It\n\n\\\n**O**ne of my favorite methods is to use an [XOR](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/XOR_cipher) algorithm. In the links below, you can understand more about how it works:\n\n\\\n* [What is XOR?](https://ctf101.org/cryptography/what-is-xor/)\n* [Why is Exclusive (or XOR) Important in Cryptography?](https://qvault.io/cryptography/why-xor-in-cryptography/)\n* [XOR Encryption Algorithm](https://www.101computing.net/xor-encryption-algorithm/)\n\n \\\n\nNow that you know how it works, we can start a Python implementation quickly. Below, we create two of the necessary functions:\n\n\\\n```python\nimport binascii\n\ndef encrypt(content: str, key: str) -> bytes:\n key_id = 0\n xored = ""\n for key_id, c in enumerate(content):\n xored += chr(ord(key[key_id % len(key)]) ^ ord(c))\n key_id += 1\n return binascii.hexlify(xored.encode())\n\ndef decrypt(content: bytes, key: str) -> str:\n key_id = 0\n xored = ""\n for key_id, c in enumerate(binascii.unhexlify(content).decode()):\n xored += chr(ord(key[key_id % len(key)]) ^ ord(c))\n key_id += 1\n return xored\n```\n\n\\\nAs you can see, these are very simple functions. And what would be the best practices for encoding email addresses? As I said, XOR is not particularly the most secure encryption. But there are some tricks we can do:\n\n\\\n* Preferably, the key should have the same size (in the number of characters) as the text to be encrypted. Keys larger than the source text do not add security as the excess will not be used by the algorithm.\n* XOR is not an expensive algorithm to process, so we can split the text into parts and encrypt them with different keys.\n* In our case, we can use the "@" as a delimiter, encoding the two halves separately.\n\n\\\nGot it?\n\n\\\n## How to Proceed?\n\n\\\n**F**or example, we will encrypt the email *email@example.com*. We can split it into "email", "@", "example.com". The first element consists of five characters. The question now is: how to define a secure key? Well, we have some values available. Once the password is hashed, we can reuse a portion of this hash as a key.\n\n\\\nIn our example, we will use an **MD5** hash. We will choose a set of five characters from that hash. This value does not need to be saved as we already have the hash registered. This is also a guarantee that if the database is leaked, the specific part of the hash will not be clearly demonstrated.\n\n\\\nAssuming that the user uses the password "*badpass*", and the salt "*365ropmNUjtq08xSZOiMrgRjG9OMMe82Hh8LU1M*" is added at the end, we will have the following result: **249ec31cf8b1946371bdeed6603b8341** We only need five characters, so let's use characters on positions 2, 7, 16, 21, 6: "9", "c", "7", "e", "1". **9c7e1** is our first key. Applying the **XOR** to the first element, we have the following:\n\n\\\n```python\nencrypt("email", "9c7e1") -> 5c0e560c5d\n\nTo test, let's do the reverse: decrypt(b"5c0e560c5d", "9c7e1") -> "email"\n```\n\n\\\nNice! Repeat the process with the second element, after the "@". Use a different key. You have several values at your disposal: an internal administrative key, other parts of the password hash. You can even use the result of the first element! **However, remember to prioritize a key with the same element size.** Finally, your database will look like this:\n\n\\\n```json\n{\n email: 5c0e560c5d@5014041d452b0744522c59,\n password: 249ec31cf8b1946371bdeed6603b8341,\n salt: 365ropmNUjtq08xSZOiMrgRjG9OMMe82Hh8LU1M\n}\n```\n\n\\\nLooks a little bit safer now, doesn't it?\n\n\\\n## The Final Test\n\n\\\nIn order to test the security of our method, **here's a challenge**: try to break the encryption used in the second element, "example.com". \n\n\\\nAlso published on <https://www.buymeacoffee.com/corvo/safely-saving-user-accounts>.