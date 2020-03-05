#MambaMentality Went Much Beyond Basketball Courts and Shaped An Entire Generation

On Sunday, January 26th, the world suffered the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, his assistant coach Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, the Altobelli family, and pilot Ara Zobayan. For many basketball fans, it was a moment filled with disbelief, shock, and sadness. But as we learned more about the horrific accident from news outlets, reporters and journalists, the world began to look back at Kobe’s basketball career and journey: a 5-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, MVP, scoring champ, a plethora of scoring records, and Olympic gold medalist.

However, after the news broke, and minutes turned to hours, and hours to days, we heard amazing stories that exemplified Kobe’s less popularized accolades as a father, a friend, a mentor, a businessman, a coach, and a contributing citizen looking to make a positive impact in the world.



#MambaMentality isn’t just about Kobe’s defining moments on the 94 by 50-foot polished hardwood. He applied it in his business, personal endeavors, his family and his love for the youth and the community. Most importantly, he wanted everyone to adopt this mentality and ultimately become the best versions of themselves. He became the best version of himself, in several facets outside of his playing career.

He was a student



throughout those years. I’ve watched countless videos on Kobe lately, and it gave me insight into who he was as a person. He was very curious; he took interest in art, writing, culture, languages, investing, etc. He believed in the power of reading and studying. In an interview with Alex Rodriguez, he was asked a question on his approach to the business world and if he loved business as much as he loved basketball. His response was “yes.” He then discussed when his team members would question why he wasn’t out and about when they had off days, but rather reading or writing. He was studying and trying to understand how to be a writer and a compelling artist. His short film, Dear Basketball, won an Oscar because he studied and practicedthroughout those years.

In his book, he mentioned that he studied the referee’s handbook in order to know their limitations. He studied the zones that each referee could and couldn’t cover based on the positioning of the players and the ball. He admitted that he used that to his advantage in getting away with a travel or a foul. Bryant didn’t stop after basketball, as he explored endeavors outside of the game and applied his dedication to new interests. And he applied it with as much intensity, commitment, and love as he did in

basketball.

As great as Kobe was in basketball, he wanted to do more. He taught himself to go beyond those boundaries . He looked for ways to feed his curiosity. He continued to be a student. Whether you are starting out in your career, or a veteran of your trade, you must be comfortable with being a student. You must recognize that you do have to put in the work for your vision to become a reality.

It’s undeniable that the #MambaMentality, coined after Kobe for his relentless work ethic during his 20-year career with the Lakers, emphasized that to be the very best at what you do, you have to put in the work. And it’s not half-ass work, the REAL work. The kind of work that rewires you, and enables you to create success in any walk of life. As Kobe told his daughters during his jersey retirement speech, the journey is the real dream.

Sprinkle attention to detail on everything

In that same interview with Alex Rodriguez, Kobe was asked to provide the qualities that he looked for from people he worked with. Response: he wanted to work with people that demanded excellence from themselves. He didn’t care how many hours they spent in the office; just if there were fruitful results. He was particularly intrigued by other curious minds. He wanted to witness their thought process. Whether it was the questions that they have asked, or the ways they tried to solve challenges and problems around them. He wanted to see determination when it came to problem-solving. As you can tell Kobe cared about the intricate details of everything he touched. This includes his signature sneakers.

Designing his signature shoes showcased his artistic/creative side but also highlighted his obsession as a perfectionist. He was meticulous about the materials used, the weight distribution, the comfort, the durability, etc. Because wearing a shoe for 48 minutes every game night, should help you perform better, not scratch the skin off from the base of your ankles.

Balance and Human



on his excitement and happiness being a #GirlDad. It was devastating to learn that his daughter died with him while they were on their way to her basketball game. Yes, successful people with his stature use helicopters as a somewhat regular means of transportation. One of the reasons that he started taking helicopters was to put less strain on his body while he was in traffic. The humanizing reason was so that he could make it home in time to drop off and pick up his girls from school. He found a balance between his training and family. He knew that it was important for him to be present in each of his daughters' lives because it meant that he would be a part of their growth and maturity. Of the countless social media posts that have circulated the internet this past week, the ones that have brought me to tears are the ones about Kobe’s dedication to his family. Elle Duncan’s ESPN segment elaboratedon his excitement and happiness being a #GirlDad. It was devastating to learn that his daughter died with him while they were on their way to her basketball game. Yes, successful people with his stature use helicopters as a somewhat regular means of transportation. One of the reasons that he started taking helicopters was to put less strain on his body while he was in traffic. The humanizing reason was so that he could make it home in time to drop off and pick up his girls from school. He found a balance between his training and family. He knew that it was important for him to be present in each of his daughters' lives because it meant that he would be a part of their growth and maturity.



was something Kobe did routinely, but always requested that no PR be involved. One of the reasons that most don’t know that Kobe apparently delivered 200+ wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. In another social media post I came across, Kobe was asked to autograph a basketball, for a terminally ill child in Phoenix. When Kobe heard the story of the child (also named Kobe) he visited the child & his mother in the hospital, later that same week. He spent an hour with the child, tossing a basketball back and forth, and, according to the child’s mother, made him smile for the first time in recent memory. He offered to provide financial support to the child. Unfortunately, the child was too ill for a transplant and the matter was not something he could help in. Apparently, thiswas something Kobe did routinely, but always requested that no PR be involved. One of the reasons that most don’t know that Kobe apparently delivered 200+ wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

He built his Mamba Sports Academy to empower and educate the next generation of youth through sports. He applied his mentality through teaching the Academy’s athletes the fundamentals of each sport so that they could apply those basic learnings to the later stages of their lives. And if anyone has played sports as a child, you would know that learning and perfecting the basics is what sets you up for success.

The last lesson here? Kobe was human, in every way possible. He dedicated himself to success and to inspire excellence in others, in all walks of life. He did so with a balance and humanity, always there for his family and those in need.

So, for the busy bees, entrepreneurs and workaholics out there, yes, work hard but make sure that you don’t lose yourself in the process. Don’t forget to be there for those who support you, try to be kind to everyone, help those less fortunate and follow Kobe’s lead in inspiring others.

For the millions of us who have never met Kobe or gotten the chance to call him a friend, mentor, etc. we were fortunate enough to be able to watch him play and listen to the stories about him from those who have. And as someone that played sports in my younger years, his death hit a collection of memories that were packed away in a box. But to me it is beyond that, the connection with Kobe, sports, and life is a reminder that though some may not be able to continue their plans because they are no longer on this earth, the impact they have on your life leaves an imprint that you’ll carry with you forever.

One of my favorite quotes from a Kobe video that I recently watched was, “If what I do in the next 20 years is not better than my last 20, then I failed.” I’m sorry that we don’t get to see your continued excellence unfold 20 years from now, Kobe. I’m sorry that your time was cut short from this earth. But I can promise you that those of us who have been impacted by your #MambaMentality will carry out your mantra, forever.

