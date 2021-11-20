Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Making Your Crypto Transactions Truly Anonymous: ZMATIC Vs. Monero Vs. ZCash by@zmatic

Making Your Crypto Transactions Truly Anonymous: ZMATIC Vs. Monero Vs. ZCash

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Zpayments is a private payment system powered by Zeromatic protocol (zmatic.io) and Polygon network. With $ZMATIC users can send their funds confidentially (transferred amounts are private) and anonymously (identities of transactors are private). Zeromatic Protocol based on Σ-Bullets (improved zero-knowledge proof system Bulletproof and Sigma protocol) with modifications for “many-out-of-many proofs”. Users generate zaccounts (ElGamal ciphertexts, which encrypts the account’s balance under own public key).
image
ZMATIC Hacker Noon profile picture

@zmatic
ZMATIC

Private payment system Zpayments, powered by Zeromatic ZMATIC protocol and Polygon network

Zpayments is a private payment system powered by Zeromatic protocol (zmatic.io) and Polygon network. With $ZMATIC users can send their funds confidentially (transferred amounts are private) and anonymously (identities of transactors are private). Zeromatic protocol based on Σ-Bullets (improved zero-knowledge proof system Bulletproof and Sigma protocol) with modifications for “many-out-of-many proofs”.

Zeromatic protocol is not “another mixer with zero-knowledge proof”, like 99% smart-contracts based privacy projects. It’s not a mixer at all. It’s completely independent account-based private payment system with No trusted setup.

Users generate zaccounts (ElGamal ciphertexts, which encrypts the account’s balance under own public key). Each zaccount consists of public key address (starts from “zer0…”) and private key:

image

Available Zpayments features:

  • Deposit a zaccount with ZMATIC tokens and obtain an equal amount of shielded tokens in exchange.
  • Transfer shielded tokens from one zaccount to another (Confidentially and Anonymously)
  • Withdraw to exchange shielded token from a zaccount back to polygon ZMATIC tokens
image
image
image
image
image

At anonymity settings of transfer, transaction user can enable Relay service to circumvent the “gas linkability” issue.

In this case, the user doesn’t pay for Gas (but pays a fee in shielded ZMATIC tokens).

The transaction shall be signed by a miner from a fresh wallet.

In addition, users can set decoys (additional participants), along with a random number. Proof generation and verification time being O(N*logN), and proof size O(N), where N is the size of the anonymity set.

We now compare Zeromatic to others. Zcash and Monero depend on the number of input and output UTXOs consumed and produced.

They are dependent on the amount of money spent, whereas Zeromatic does not. And our transactions become smaller than Monero as soon the latter consumes 7 UTXOs or more. Our proving time is faster than Zcash’s so long as at least 2 Sapling notes are spent.
image

zmatic.io |Twitter |Youtube |Telegram

Also published here.

Publish Your First Brand Story for FREE. Click Here.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#polygon#privacy#zmatic#zeromatic-protocol#good-company#zmatic-zpayment-review-2021#monero-privacy-review-2021#zcash-privacy-review-2021
Join Hacker Noon loading