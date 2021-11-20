Making Your Crypto Transactions Truly Anonymous: ZMATIC Vs. Monero Vs. ZCash

358 reads

Zpayments is a private payment system powered by Zeromatic protocol (zmatic.io) and Polygon network. With $ZMATIC users can send their funds confidentially (transferred amounts are private) and anonymously (identities of transactors are private). Zeromatic protocol based on Σ-Bullets (improved zero-knowledge proof system Bulletproof and Sigma protocol) with modifications for “many-out-of-many proofs”.

Zeromatic protocol is not “another mixer with zero-knowledge proof”, like 99% smart-contracts based privacy projects. It’s not a mixer at all. It’s completely independent account-based private payment system with No trusted setup.

Users generate zaccounts (ElGamal ciphertexts, which encrypts the account’s balance under own public key). Each zaccount consists of public key address (starts from “zer0…”) and private key:

Available Zpayments features:

Deposit a zaccount with ZMATIC tokens and obtain an equal amount of shielded tokens in exchange.

Transfer shielded tokens from one zaccount to another (Confidentially and Anonymously)

Withdraw to exchange shielded token from a zaccount back to polygon ZMATIC tokens

At anonymity settings of transfer, transaction user can enable Relay service to circumvent the “gas linkability” issue.

In this case, the user doesn’t pay for Gas (but pays a fee in shielded ZMATIC tokens).

The transaction shall be signed by a miner from a fresh wallet.

In addition, users can set decoys (additional participants), along with a random number. Proof generation and verification time being O(N*logN), and proof size O(N), where N is the size of the anonymity set.

We now compare Zeromatic to others. Zcash and Monero depend on the number of input and output UTXOs consumed and produced.

They are dependent on the amount of money spent, whereas Zeromatic does not. And our transactions become smaller than Monero as soon the latter consumes 7 UTXOs or more. Our proving time is faster than Zcash’s so long as at least 2 Sapling notes are spent.

