Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Making Wireless Telephone Transmitting Sets by@archiefrederickcollins

    Making Wireless Telephone Transmitting Sets

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In time past, the most difficult of all electrical apparatus for the amateur to make, install and work was the wireless telephone. This was because it required a direct current of not less than 500 volts to set up the sustained oscillations and all ordinary direct current for lighting purposes is usually generated at a potential of 110 volts. Now as you know it is easy to step-up a 110 volt alternating current to any voltage you wish with a power transformer but until within comparatively recent years an alternating current could not be used for the production of sustained oscillations for the very good reason that the state of the art had not advanced that far. In the new order of things these difficulties have all but vanished and while a wireless telephone transmitter still requires a high voltage direct current to operate it this is easily obtained from 110 volt source of alternating current by means of vacuum tube rectifiers.
    featured image - Making Wireless Telephone Transmitting Sets
    writing#hackernoon-books#radio#books
    A. Frederick Collins HackerNoon profile picture

    @archiefrederickcollins

    A. Frederick Collins

    Receive Stories from @archiefrederickcollins

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Heterodyne or Beat Long wave Telegraph Receiving Set?
    Published at Nov 03, 2022 by archiefrederickcollins #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Pudd’nhead’s Startling Discovery
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa