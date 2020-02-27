Making the Snake Game in your Browser: Practicum by Yandex

Chief Marketing Officer Practicum by Yandex, edtech expert, practicum.yandex.com
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>The Snake</title>
<style></style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Here be the game -->
</body>
</html>
file and save it on my hard drive. Everything will run inside that html file inside my browser.
.html
and add the following:
<style>...</style>
html, body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
body {
background: black;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
/*Canvas is explained below*/
canvas {
border: 1px solid white;
}
(We take it for granted that as we browse the web, we can resize text, zoom in and out of a page, have text flow from one line to another, and more. But it actually takes a lot of clever programming for it to work; browsers are great at that.)
<canvas id="game" width="400" height="400"></canvas>
tags.
<script>...</script>
// We basically link the canvas in our document to a variable in JavaScript…sort of. We’ll call that variable in order to work with canvas.
var canvas = document.getElementById('game');
// Next, within the canvas, we want to create a two-dimensional space. So, we call the canvas and tell it to be 2D:
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
// the size of a single unit in our grid. For now, the snake will run in blocks of 16 pixels. If we want a slimmer snake, we can set this number lower.
var grid = 16;
// The variable ‘count’ will contain a number that controls how fast the snake runs.
var count = 0;
// Our snake will be an object. This object will contain the snake’s speed, the coordinates of the head, and the array that corresponds to the snake’s body.
var snake = {
// Initial coordinates
x: 160,
y: 160,
// Initial speed. When the game starts, the snake will move horizontally, so its speed on the X axis will be equal to grid (which is 16). The snake’s Y speed will be zero because our snake won’t be moving up and down.
dx: grid,
dy: 0,
// ‘Cells’ will be an array containing all parts of the snake’s body (its tail?). At this point, the array is going to be empty.
cells: [],
// Now, let’s make the snake’s body start off with 4 cells.
maxCells: 4
};
// Here be food:
var apple = {
// The first food starts off at these coordinates:
x: 320,
y: 320
};
function getRandomInt(min, max) {
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min)) + min;
}
function loop() {
// The next function makes the game skip every 3 frames out of 4, effectively lowering the game speed to 15 frames per second. We need to do this to make the game playable.
requestAnimationFrame(loop);
if (++count < 4) {
return;
}
count = 0;
// Next up: clearing the canvas.
context.clearRect(0,0,canvas.width,canvas.height);
// Now, let’s move the snake.
snake.x += snake.dx;
snake.y += snake.dy;
// Warping snake if it hits edge of canvas on the X axis
if (snake.x < 0) {
snake.x = canvas.width - grid;
}
else if (snake.x >= canvas.width) {
snake.x = 0;
}
// Warping snake if it hits the edge on the Y axis
if (snake.y < 0) {
snake.y = canvas.height - grid;
}
else if (snake.y >= canvas.height) {
snake.y = 0;
}
// Advancing the snake’s head
snake.cells.unshift({x: snake.x, y: snake.y});
// And removing the tail end of the snake’s body
if (snake.cells.length > snake.maxCells) {
snake.cells.pop();
}
// Planting the food
context.fillStyle = 'red';
context.fillRect(apple.x, apple.y, grid-1, grid-1);
// Setting the style of fills for the snake’s body
context.fillStyle = 'green';
// Filling each unit of the snake’s body
snake.cells.forEach(function(cell, index) {
// To make the game look retro, adding some black borders to the body cells
context.fillRect(cell.x, cell.y, grid-1, grid-1);
// If the snake reaches the apple…
if (cell.x === apple.x && cell.y === apple.y) {
// then increase the snake’s length,
snake.maxCells++;
// and plant new food.
apple.x = getRandomInt(0, 25) * grid;
apple.y = getRandomInt(0, 25) * grid;
}
// Checking to see if the snake hit itself
for (var i = index + 1; i < snake.cells.length; i++) {
// If it did, then start over
if (cell.x === snake.cells[i].x && cell.y === snake.cells[i].y) {
// Resetting the game
snake.x = 160;
snake.y = 160;
snake.cells = [];
snake.maxCells = 4;
snake.dx = grid;
snake.dy = 0;
// Planting food at random
apple.x = getRandomInt(0, 25) * grid;
apple.y = getRandomInt(0, 25) * grid;
}
}
});
}
// Listen to the keys
document.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) {
// First, we need to check if the key pressed is in the direction that the snake was already going. In that case, we can ignore the key.
// Left key
if (e.which === 37 && snake.dx === 0) {
snake.dx = -grid;
snake.dy = 0;
}
// Up key
else if (e.which === 38 && snake.dy === 0) {
snake.dy = -grid;
snake.dx = 0;
}
// Right key
else if (e.which === 39 && snake.dx === 0) {
snake.dx = grid;
snake.dy = 0;
}
// Down key
else if (e.which === 40 && snake.dy === 0) {
snake.dy = grid;
snake.dx = 0;
}
});
requestAnimationFrame(loop);
