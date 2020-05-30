Making the Shift to Software Development: A Fresh Start

Sébastien Wylleman

There was something missing for a significant portion of my education: though I found comfort in leisure activities and hobby ventures, it became boldly evident as time went on that I had taken an undesirable path.

I was laser-focused on opportunity as opposed to vocation. It was never so much about what I wanted to do, but what doors I could open doing whatever I could. Beginning a degree in economics at 18 served me well: a litmus test for hard work – but my ambition for a career in the field grew stale quickly. The curriculum required two more years to complete, and I didn’t have a heart for it.

It was really this mindless pursuit of ‘the safe option’ that wore me down, and I eventually made the sharp decision to quit my course.

A plethora of jobs awaited me while I soul-searched: community manager, waiter-work and retail. I also worked in Security as a Steward Supervisor; an endeavour that developed some untouched skills of mine – attention to detail, communication and negotiation. I had to assist the safekeeping of large audiences which enhanced my problem-solving and critical thinking: crowds are difficult to harness and this job taught me a lot about human behaviour. I learnt that if you’re working with people, patience is invaluable.

Taking time to understand people’s pain-points, to me, is the foundation of progress in any industry. With coding, you’re solving these problems by creating something. Maintaining composure when things go awry is a quality I can attribute to past occupations. Taking responsibility for setbacks and tackling them head-on.

Working for a startup in customer relations management no doubt planted a seed for building connections and meaningful relationships in any industry I entered. I established a firm grasp of how to handle customer queries, evaluate data based on touch-points and key events in the customer journey; in general, learning the ropes of maintaining trust between company and consumer.

Working on the company’s social media enhanced my understanding of brand positioning and how serving audiences what they want is a long-term, beneficial strategy in commerce.

I learnt to better communicate, assume responsibility and achieve desired outcomes while working in a team; a multitude of disciplines that weren’t available to me in the gauntlet of higher education. Undoubtedly, those newfound soft-skills have served me ever since.

I’ve learnt to be resourceful; something necessary to sustain myself in all environments; transferable knowledge on dealing with people, problems and setbacks can be applied to workplaces I enter long-term.

A Growing Curiosity for Software Development

My interest in this discipline stemmed from several places. First, I think the connections I did make in my short time at university put me in the headspace to enjoy communities and socialising.

I could be interested in something and immediately share my thoughts with someone else who felt the same way. Better yet, I could be the one to build these communities and facilitate that process for others.

I could build something that was my own. But something people could interact with; something I could share with another human being.

The second limb was the analysis of business processes during my time at previous jobs. I was fascinated by the utility of scripts to automate tasks. Data scraping & aggregation, intuitive email responders and customer service tools like chatbots – I saw these were absent from ordinary businesses. I wondered how much the teams I worked with and places I worked in would benefit from the tools I was being developing myself.

It was this wake-up-call of sorts: that a developer could infiltrate fields other than tech. It excited me. With some initiative, coding skills and creativity, how could I serve others?

The nature of this industry means you are in a constant state of learning, as well as keeping up. Skills that may have served you months ago can grow obsolete in an instant; if you don’t progress with the times you get left behind. I desire a career that keeps me on my toes. Never settling for a set amount of knowledge or experience; to always evolve my skills and apply them to new projects.

Beyond doubt, a developer’s flexible lifestyle did attract me. It was a natural by-product of my discontent at university; knowing full well I wanted something different for my career. Further, today’s commercial landscape means developers have a great deal of leverage: high demand jobs with virtually limitless opportunities, and 'front-row seats’ to advances in tech - keeping up with the times.

In spite of many possessing what to me were superpowers, I was keen to dive head-first into a community that seemed to genuinely care. An industry far from cut-throat. Support across all skill-levels meant I was always bolstered by others, and I quickly escaped ruts as fast as I entered them.

I still had to brush off a habitual mindset, however. Software development is rife with imposter syndrome. I sought to motivate myself by observing big tech: IBM, Facebook, Tesla – these were drivers of the future that sought talent before credentials. It was clear that these companies didn’t discriminate based on what degree someone boasts, but rather what they can offer the workplace. Nor did I get the impression that an individual’s success in IT rested on their past academic achievements.

There was space for me in this industry and I wanted the challenge.

Amidst this analysis of what I could do for others, I looked inward and explored what software development would do for me. I possessed a creative itch unscratched by university and the odd-jobs; coding was an opportunity for me to take an abstract concept and transform it into something tangible.

But this transformation doesn’t come without taking a different approach to learning. Becoming a programmer naturally develops creative thinking; this is needed for finding solutions to problems you may have never seen before.

This is something I love about the industry: it’s never often a case of formulaic yes/no’s or common fixes, but ongoing troubleshooting that tests your ability to think outside the box.

Documenting the Journey: my Initiative

Holding myself Accountable

It is no secret that creating something online for the world to see; a covered canvas of ideas and insights, an archive of my experiences – means accountability.

In part, the reason I have chosen to pursue this project is as much perhaps to build my own character as it is to build someone else’s.

Above that, if I am producing something that other eyes could see; other people could absorb – it would have to be good. I would have to establish an authority in the field that stretched beyond the scope of casual conversation. If I’m sharing my experiences, I want it to help someone encountering the same obstacles I have.

In the same way I wanted to deploy my coding skills early on to bolster businesses, I now seek the challenge of helping others; providing them with a resource to unstick them like the community have done for me many times before.

Further, what a brilliant opportunity to try new things! Construct new skill-sets: content management, written communication – teaching others. On top of this, the chance to interact with others like I wished at the very beginning; learning from someone else and sharing opinions, projects and expertise. I saw that, though software development was its own beast, there was a world outside it that I could tackle head-on.

Maintaining the Creative Drive

Whilst coding is filled with open-doors of design, wireframes and the beauty of well-built UIs, it can often be a cruel maiden of late nights and glaring screens.

I identified that producing written work documenting my experience would serve a dual-purpose; to help others and to provide an outlet for me. Writing about a topic with the motive of informing someone else builds your knowledge further. If I can talk about these things in a clear flow, I can reach a lot of people.

A tutorial-style approach would test my creative abilities; how can I convey difficult concepts in a way that is not only straight-forward, but engaging and fun?

These were all small challenges I knew I’d face starting this project, and I wasn’t deterred. A nuanced test I would encounter was the reiteration of coding language and coding problems into written words. It is one thing to be at the desk confronting a phantom semi-colon, but I wanted to paint that picture for readers.

Enhancing my Attributes

I saw that if I needed to convey points and concepts to others, the soft skills of communication and leadership would be put to the test. It is the practice of demonstrating things to a wider audience in hopes they’d learn from my mistakes that motivates me. I see this as an opportunity to practice empathy with others: I learn in my own way and it’ll be an exciting challenge to produce palatable work that everyone can benefit from.

This will also prove beneficial for background attributes like grammar, grasp of syntax and explanation if I want my work to be useful for others.

Coding means spending a lot of time with yourself, too. Working on a project feels like an ongoing state of debugging and revision. I think writing about these issues will help me frame them differently, approaching setbacks logically and equipping me to take on similar obstacles in the future.

Growth and Progress with Communities

It is a humbling field. I am more than aware by now that to get ahead, and to achieve the outcome I want for myself – the ego must be brushed to the side.

By leveraging the vast pool of online communities available to me at the stage I’m at, and to reach out to these communities as an extension of my blog – this is an encouraging prospect, and will no doubt give me that stronger push to achieve my goal.

Whilst helping others is a key component, I am still learning.

I can use this project to reach not only those earlier in their journey than myself, but much later; much more experienced as well. Who knows what ideas they’d have to contribute, and how they can help me.

In another sense, software development struck me as an industry of helpers and shoulder-patters – to achieve what I want out of this, external support is key. It’s this same support I want to give others.

Several communities have stuck with me: these I have leveraged for help; for collaboration and driving conversation.

The Zero to Mastery Discord channel provided me with an outlet for conversation and asking the niche questions; problems I thought only I had encountered that people could assist me with. This only perpetuates my initial view on the industry: full of people who really want to help.

One aim of this project is to capitalise on this and drive as many new readers and coders as possible to these communities; in turn they can find what I found for myself and develop their skills like I have.

It’s encouraging that there are conversations to be had outside of servers and forums, however. The industry opens doors for networking; connecting with others who share the same views and visions as I do, sparking new relationships and perhaps initiating professional collaboration.

An Avenue for Evaluation

Another reason for building a project like this: it is an infinitely accessible resource of self-evaluation. I can revisit old content that I may need a second exposure to.

I can gauge my progress as a software developer; identifying caveats and gaps in my knowledge, so I can become as well-rounded a coder as possible. In seeing the potential value of a project like this for others, I can’t forget how it will benefit me, too.

How my Journey will be Documented

As mentioned above, I will be utilising written word as a means of communicating with you, the reader. For the foreseeable future, I will be using this blog as an outlet for highlighting what I’ve learnt so far in my journey. This will come in a variety of forms; namely written content like this, or technical tutorials focused on projects I’ve got on my radar.

Thank you for reading up to here. See you in the next one.

