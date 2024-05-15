Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Summary and Discussionby@magnetosphere

    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Summary and Discussion

    by Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on EarthMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper explores the observation properties of massive white dwarf merger remnants with a strong magnetic field, a fast spin, and intense mass loss.
    featured image - Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Summary and Discussion
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Yici Zhong, Department of Physics, Graduate School of Science, University of Tokyo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan;

    (2) Kazumi Kashiyama, Research Center for the Early Universe, Graduate School of Science, University of Tokyo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan and Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe (Kavli IPMU,WPI), The University of Tokyo, Chiba 277-8582, Japan;

    (3) Shinsuke Takasao, Department of Earth and Space Science, Graduate School of Science, Osaka University, Toyonaka, Osaka 560-0043, Japan;

    (4) Toshikazu Shigeyama, Research Center for the Early Universe (RESCEU), School of Science, The University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan and Department of Astronomy, School of Science, The University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan;

    (5) Kotaro Fujisawa, Research Center for the Early Universe (RESCEU), School of Science, The University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-0033, Japan and Department of Liberal Arts, Tokyo University of Technology, Ota-ku, Tokyo 144-0051, Japan.

    Abstract and Intro

    Setup

    Result

    Summary and Discussion


    Appendix

    A. Dual Energy Formalism

    B. Convergence of Results

    C. Change of the Mass Loss Rate in MHD Regime

    References

    4. SUMMARY AND DISCUSSION



    Hence, even if the currently observed wind of WD J005311 is a rotating magnetic one and continues to blow for a Kelvin-Helmholtz timescale of the central WD, which is ∼ 1, 000-10, 000, yr, the spin-down will be negligible. When the carbon burning in the near-surface region ceases, the mass loss rate will significantly decrease, which increases the dimensionless parameter σ. The rotating magnetic wind will then become relativistic and eventually enter the force-free regime without significantly spinning down the WD. In this case, the remnant WD may serve as a non-thermal radiation source, or or the so-called WD pulsar (e.g., Kashiyama et al. 2011).


    Finally, we address some caveats in our numerical simulations. We have implemented a simple prescription for the near-surface carbon burning region as source terms (Eqs. 13 and 14), referred to as the wind launching region. However, the actual near-surface carbon burning region should be convective, and can be affected by the strong magnetic field. The structure of the convective region, the resulting wind launch, and its chemical composition would also be influenced by the radiative transfer. For accurate multi-wavelength spectrum calculations, it is desirable to conduct a comprehensive radiative MHD simulation that covers from the carbon burning layer to the photosphere radius. Also, we only investigate the aligned rotating dipole magnetic fields in this paper, while a more complicated field configuration such as oblique or off-centered dipole may be realized for the remnant WD system. Finally, the deformation of the central WD due to its rapid rotation and anisotropic carbon burning can alter the observed properties as well. We save the investigations into the above topics for our future work.



    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth HackerNoon profile picture
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth@magnetosphere
    Shielding the planet from harmful solar radiation.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #white-dwarfs #type-ia-supernova #chandrasekhar-limit #neutron-stars #fast-radio-bursts #wd-j005311 #escape-velocity #chandrasekhar-mass-white-dwarf

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Abstract and Intro
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #white-dwarfs
    Article Thumbnail
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Result
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #white-dwarfs
    Article Thumbnail
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Convergence of Results
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #white-dwarfs
    Article Thumbnail
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Setup
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #white-dwarfs
    Article Thumbnail
    Magnetic Wind From a Massive White Dwarf Merger: Dual Energy Formalism
    by magnetosphere
    May 15, 2024
    #white-dwarfs
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas