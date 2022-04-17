Magento Open Source 2.4.4: Release Notes for Dev Community

Magento Open Source 2.4.4 has full-fledged features, security updates, and performance advancements. The new version brings in one security fix and platform security betterments. PHP 8.1 is now supported with Magento. Magento Open Source will be available from 12 April 2022. The latest version of Adobe Commerce will be compatible with version 9.5x with the new Magento release. The release notes of the Magentos Open Source and Adobe Commerce versions have been released.

Magento Open Source 2.4.4 and Adobe Commerce 2.4.4 have arrived and are available from 12 April 2022.





The latest Magento Open Source 2.4.4 version has full-fledged features, security updates, and performance advancements.

Major highlights of Magento Open Source 2.4.4:

250+ quality settlements

PHP 8.1

OpenSearch 1.2

Elasticsearch 7.16

TinyMCE 5.8.1

Let’s dive deeper to know the complete release notes of Magento 2.4.4

Magento Open Source 2.4.4 Features

Security Enhancements

The new version brings in one security fix and platform security betterments.

Now the integration token for API Bearer Token Authentication is not utilized.

Databases will no longer store the session IDs.

OAuth access tokens and password reset tokens will be stored in a database in encrypted form.

Uploading non alpha-numeric file extensions is now restricted with advanced validations.

Initiated the support of reCAPTCHA for coupon codes.

By default disables swagger when the Magento Open SOurce is running in production mode.

Automatic enabling of HTTPS for Magento Open Source store frontend.

The dependency confusion plugin is essential for all the Magento Open SOurce installations.

Now Magento Open Source accepts a limited size of arrays.

Limit size and number of allowed resource requests.

Platform Enhancements

PHP 8.1 is now supported with Magento 2.4.4.

Libraries and dependencies are made compatible with PHP 8.1.

Added support for Elasticsearch 7.16 with the latest Magento 2.4.4 release.

OpenSearch 1.2 support provided for Magento Open Source 2.4.4.

Included support for TinyMCE 5.8.1 in Magento 2.4.4.

PHPUnit upgraded to version 9.5.x with the new Magento release.

Laminas dependencies were also upgraded so as to make it compatible with PHP 8.1.

Library Upgrades

JQuery library upgraded to version 3.6.

jquery-ui library upgraded to version 1.13.0.

RequireJS library upgraded to version 2.3.6.

JavaScript libraries upgraded to the latest versions.

GraphQL

Improvements in GraphQL requests to improve the storefront performance and reduce response time.

Admin configuration settings related to storefront have been added.

Core GraphQL library - webnoyx is upgraded to version ^14.9.

For multi-site and multi-language stores, the GraphQL translation issues have been fixed.

PayPal Payment Enhancements

Venmo payment option is supported with Magento Open Source 2.4.4.

Based on the buyer’s location, the Pay Later option is available.

Merchants are now able to test buyer experience with sandbox testing using customer country.

Other Issues Fixed

Removal of vendor-bundled extensions from the codebase.

Problems faced while installation, upgrade, and deployment are fixed.

No more insertion of duplicate values on MySQL database.

Fixed navigation errors on cart and checkout page.

Admin login error resolved by enabling secret key.

Concluding Words:

Hence, looking at the release notes of Magento 2.4.4, merchants cannot miss upgrading their stores with the latest version. Magento 2.4.4 will introduce quality improvements, enhanced store security, better store performance, and improved compatibility.





