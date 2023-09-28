Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    MADAME GOESLER'S STORY.by@anthonytrollope

    MADAME GOESLER'S STORY.

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    "After all that has come and gone, is it not odd that you and I should find ourselves riding about Broughton Spinnies together?" That was the question which Madame Goesler asked Phineas Finn when they had both agreed that it was impossible to jump over the bank out of the wood, and it was, of course, necessary that some answer should be given to it. "When I saw you last in London," said Phineas, with a voice that was gruff, and a manner that was abrupt, "I certainly did not think that we should meet again so soon." "No;—I left you as though I had grounds for quarrelling; but there was no quarrel. I wrote to you, and tried to explain that." "You did;—and though my answer was necessarily short, I was very grateful." "And here you are back among us; and it does seem so odd. Lady Chiltern never told me that I was to meet you." "Nor did she tell me." "It is better so, for otherwise I should not have come, and then, perhaps, you would have been all alone in your discomfiture at the bank." "That would have been very bad."
    featured image - MADAME GOESLER'S STORY.
    writing #novel #picaresque-novel #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    BRIDAL VISITS AND ADIEUX.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Exportation of Machinery
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    When England has so recently lost two of its brightest ornaments
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ST. BLAISE, THE WINNER OF THE DERBY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Speaking Telegraph
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!