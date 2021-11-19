Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Machine Learning Can Also Scale Misleading Terms, Unwanted Data Sharing, and Automated Bias by@jmau111

Machine Learning Can Also Scale Misleading Terms, Unwanted Data Sharing, and Automated Bias

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Machine Learning generates lots of biases and false positives, increasing discrimination and automating censorship. Big companies use questionable methods to get their Golden Goose models. The problem is neither algorithms nor whatever hardware. It's always the use of technology. Machine Learning is not evil. Tools are just means. We want Machine Learning to make us smarter and open the Human mind. The current usage is clearly unsatisfactory, sometimes acting as a massive confirmation bias.
image
jmau111 Hacker Noon profile picture

@jmau111
jmau111

Cybersecurity aware developer.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top 5 Anonymity Misconceptions Developers Should Know by @jmau111
#anonymity
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#machine-learning#privacy#artificial-intelligence#misleading-terms#unwanted-data-sharing#automated-bias#bias#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading