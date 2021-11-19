Machine Learning Can Also Scale Misleading Terms, Unwanted Data Sharing, and Automated Bias
Machine Learning generates lots of biases and false positives, increasing discrimination and automating censorship. Big companies use questionable methods to get their Golden Goose models. The problem is neither algorithms nor whatever hardware. It's always the use of technology. Machine Learning is not evil. Tools are just means. We want Machine Learning to make us smarter and open the Human mind. The current usage is clearly unsatisfactory, sometimes acting as a massive confirmation bias.
Cybersecurity aware developer.