    LYCEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

    LYCEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

    There was an unusually large attendance of members at the meeting of the Lyceum of Natural History, on Monday evening, the 6th inst., to listen to an address by Professor B. Waterhouse Hawkins, on the progress of the work of the restoration of the forms of extinct animals in the Central Park. Mr. Hawkins gave an account of the difficulties he encountered at the outset, in finding any skeletons of animals in New York, with which to make comparisons, and he was finally compelled to go to Boston and Philadelphia for this purpose. After much study and many delays, the casts of the Hadrosaurus were completed, and numerous smaller skeletons prepared. At this stage of the proceedings an entire change in the administration of the Park took place, and the newly appointed Commissioners decided to suspend the work upon the Palæozoic Museum, and they dismissed Mr. Hawkins from their service.

    featured image - LYCEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY
    writing #non-fiction #project-gutenberg
    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

