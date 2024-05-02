Loss of Amazon Rainforest Resilience: Author Contributions

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license. Authors: (1) Lana L. Blaschke, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany and [email protected]; (2) Da Nian, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany; (3) Sebastian Bathiany, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany; (4) Maya Ben-Yami, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, and Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany; (5) Taylor Smith, Institute of Geosciences, University of Potsdam, 14476 Potsdam, Germany; (6) Chris A. Boulton, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter, EX4 4QE Exeter, UK ; (7) Niklas Boers, Earth System Modelling, School of Engineering and Design, Technical University of Munich, Munich, Germany, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Potsdam, Germany, Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter, EX4 4QE Exeter, UK, and Department of Mathematics, University of Exeter, EX4 4QF Exeter, UK.

AUTHOR CONTRIBUTIONS

LB, CB, and NB conceived and designed the research. LB conducted the analysis and prepared a first version of the manuscript. All authors discussed results, drew conclusions and edited the manuscript.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Supplementary figures accompany this paper in the supplementary material.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

This is TiPES Contribution #223; the Tipping Points in the Earth System (TiPES) project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement No. 820970. Furthermore, this work has received funding from the VolkswagenStiftung, from the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 956170, by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research under grant No. 01LS2001A, the DFG Grant SM 710/2-1, by the DARPA AI-assisted Climate Tipping point Modelling (ACTM) project (No. HR0011-22-9-0031) and the Bezos Earth Fund (No. XXX).

REFERENCES

N. Andela, Y. Y. Liu, A. I. J. M. van Dijk, R. a. M. de Jeu, and T. R. McVicar. Global changes in dryland vegetation dynamics (1988-2008) assessed by satellite remote sensing: comparing a new passive microwave vegetation density record with reflective greenness data. Biogeosciences, 10(10):6657-6676, Oct. 2013. ISSN 1726-4170. doi: 10.5194/bg-10-6657-2013. URL https://bg.copernicus.org/articles/10/6657/2013/. Publisher: Copernicus GmbH.





S. Bathiany, M. Claussen, and K. Fraedrich. Detecting hotspots of atmosphere–vegetation interaction via slowing down - Part 2: Application to a global climate model. Earth System Dynamics, 4(1):79–93, Feb. 2013a. ISSN 2190-4979. doi: 10.5194/esd-4-79-2013. URL https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/4/79/2013/. Publisher: Copernicus GmbH.





S. Bathiany, M. Claussen, and K. Fraedrich. Detecting hotspots of atmosphere–vegetation interaction via slowing down - Part 1: A stochastic approach. Earth System Dynamics, 4(1):63– 78, Feb. 2013b. ISSN 2190-4979. doi: 10.5194/esd-4-63-2013. URL https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/4/63/2013/. Publisher: Copernicus GmbH.





N. Boers, N. Marwan, H. M. J. Barbosa, and J. Kurths. A deforestation-induced tipping point for the South American monsoon system. Sci Rep, 7(1):41489, Feb. 2017. ISSN 2045-2322. doi:10.1038/srep41489. URL http://www.nature.com/articles/srep41489.





N. Boers, M. Ghil, and T. F. Stocker. Theoretical and paleoclimatic evidence for abrupt transitions in the Earth system. Environ. Res. Lett., 17(9):093006, Sept. 2022. ISSN 1748-9326. doi: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac8944. URL https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ac8944.





C. A. Boulton, T. M. Lenton, and N. Boers. Pronounced loss of Amazon rainforest resilience since the early 2000s. Nat. Clim. Chang., 12(3):271–278, Mar. 2022. ISSN 1758-678X, 1758-6798. doi: 10.1038/s41558-022-01287-8. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01287-8.





P. M. Brando, J. K. Balch, D. C. Nepstad, D. C. Morton, F. E. Putz, M. T. Coe, D. Silvério, M. N. Macedo, E. A. Davidson, C. C. Nóbrega, A. Alencar, and B. S. Soares-Filho. Abrupt increases in Amazonian tree mortality due to drought–fire interactions. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 111 (17):6347–6352, Apr. 2014. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1305499111. URL https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.1305499111. Publisher: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.





R. J. W. Brienen, O. L. Phillips, T. R. Feldpausch, E. Gloor, T. R. Baker, J. Lloyd, G. Lopez-Gonzalez, A. Monteagudo-Mendoza, Y. Malhi, S. L. Lewis, R. Vásquez Martinez, M. Alexiades, E. Álvarez Dávila, P. Alvarez-Loayza, A. Andrade, L. E. O. C. Aragão, A. Araujo-Murakami, E. J. M. M. Arets, L. Arroyo, G. A. Aymard C., O. S. Bánki, C. Baraloto, J. Barroso, D. Bonal, R. G. A. Boot, J. L. C. Camargo, C. V. Castilho, V. Chama, K. J. Chao, J. Chave, J. A. Comiskey, F. Cornejo Valverde, L. da Costa, E. A. de Oliveira, A. Di Fiore, T. L. Erwin, S. Fauset, M. Forsthofer, D. R. Galbraith, E. S. Grahame, N. Groot, B. Hérault, N. Higuchi, E. N. Honorio Coronado, H. Keeling, T. J. Killeen, W. F. Laurance, S. Laurance, J. Licona, W. E. Magnussen, B. S. Marimon, B. H. Marimon-Junior, C. Mendoza, D. A. Neill, E. M. Nogueira, P. Núñez, N. C. Pallqui Camacho, A. Parada, G. PardoMolina, J. Peacock, M. Peña-Claros, G. C. Pickavance, N. C. A. Pitman, L. Poorter, A. Prieto, C. A. Quesada, F. Ramírez, H. Ramírez-Angulo, Z. Restrepo, A. Roopsind, A. Rudas, R. P. Salomão, M. Schwarz, N. Silva, J. E. Silva-Espejo, M. Silveira, J. Stropp, J. Talbot, H. ter Steege, J. TeranAguilar, J. Terborgh, R. Thomas-Caesar, M. Toledo, M. Torello-Raventos, R. K. Umetsu, G. M. F. van der Heijden, P. van der Hout, I. C. Guimarães Vieira, S. A. Vieira, E. Vilanova, V. A. Vos, and R. J. Zagt. Long-term decline of the Amazon carbon sink. Nature, 519(7543):344–348, Mar. 2015. ISSN 1476-4687. doi: 10.1038/nature14283. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/nature14283. Number: 7543 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





V. Brovkin, A. Ganopolski, and Y. Svirezhev. A continuous climate-vegetation classification for use in climate-biosphere studies. Ecological Modelling, 101(2):251–261, Aug. 1997. ISSN 0304-3800. doi: 10.1016/S0304-3800(97)00049-5. URL https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0304380097000495.





V. Brovkin, M. Claussen, V. Petoukhov, and A. Ganopolski. On the stability of the atmospherevegetation system in the Sahara/Sahel region. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, 103(D24):31613–31624, 1998. ISSN 2156-2202. doi: 10.1029/ 1998JD200006. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/1998JD200006. _eprint: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/1998JD200006.





V. Brovkin, J. Bendtsen, M. Claussen, A. Ganopolski, C. Kubatzki, V. Petoukhov, and A. Andreev. Carbon cycle, vegetation, and climate dynamics in the Holocene: Experiments with the CLIMBER-2 model. Global Biogeochemical Cycles, 16(4):86–1–86–20, 2002. ISSN 1944- 9224. doi: 10.1029/2001GB001662. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2001GB001662.





D. Chaparro, M. Piles, M. Vall-llossera, A. Camps, A. G. Konings, and D. Entekhabi. L-band vegetation optical depth seasonal metrics for crop yield assessment. Remote Sensing of Environment, 212:249–259, June 2018. ISSN 0034-4257. doi: 10.1016/j.rse.2018.04.049. URL https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0034425718302062.





R. B. Cleveland, W. S. Cleveland, J. E. McRae, and I. Terpenning. STL: A seasonal-trend decomposition Procedure based on LOESS. J. Off. Stat, 6(1):3–73, 1990. URL https://www.math.unm.edu/~lil/Stat581/STL.pdf.





V. Dakos, M. Scheffer, E. H. van Nes, V. Brovkin, V. Petoukhov, and H. Held. Slowing down as an early warning signal for abrupt climate change. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 105(38):14308–14312, Sept. 2008. ISSN 0027-8424, 1091-6490. doi: 10.1073/pnas.0802430105. URL https://pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.0802430105.





V. Dakos, E. H. van Nes, R. Donangelo, H. Fort, and M. Scheffer. Spatial correlation as leading indicator of catastrophic shifts. Theor Ecol, 3(3):163–174, Aug. 2010. ISSN 1874-1746. doi: 10.1007/s12080-009-0060-6. URL https://doi.org/10.1007/s12080-009-0060-6.





V. Dakos, S. Kéfi, M. Rietkerk, E. H. van Nes, and M. Scheffer. Slowing Down in Spatially Patterned Ecosystems at the Brink of Collapse. The American Naturalist, 177(6):E153–E166, June 2011. ISSN 0003-0147. doi: 10.1086/659945. URL https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/ doi/full/10.1086/659945.Publisher: The University of Chicago Press.





V. Dakos, E. H. van Nes, P. D’Odorico, and M. Scheffer. Robustness of variance and autocorrelation as indicators of critical slowing down. Ecology, 93(2):264–271, 2012. ISSN 1939-9170. doi: 10.1890/11-0889.1. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1890/11-0889.1.





R. A. M. de Jeu, W. Wagner, T. R. H. Holmes, A. J. Dolman, N. C. van de Giesen, and J. Friesen. Global Soil Moisture Patterns Observed by Space Borne Microwave Radiometers and Scatterometers. Surv Geophys, 29(4):399–420, Oct. 2008. ISSN 1573-0956. doi: 10.1007/s10712-008-9044-0. URL https://doi.org/10.1007/s10712-008-9044-0.





R. Donangelo, H. Fort, V. Dakos, M. Scheffer, and E. H. Van Nes. Early warnings for catastrophic shifts in ecosystems: comparison between spatial and temporal indicators. Int. J. Bifurcation Chaos, 20(02):315–321, Feb. 2010. ISSN 0218-1274, 1793-6551. doi: 10.1142/ S0218127410025764. URL https://www.worldscientific.com/doi/abs/10.1142/S0218127410025764.





L. Fan, J. P. Wigneron, Q. Xiao, A. Al-Yaari, J. Wen, N. Martin-StPaul, J. L. Dupuy, F. Pimont, A. Al Bitar, R. Fernandez-Moran, and Y. H. Kerr. Evaluation of microwave remote sensing for monitoring live fuel moisture content in the Mediterranean region. Remote Sensing of Environment, 205:210-223, Feb. 2018. ISSN 0034-4257. doi: 10.1016/j.rse.2017.11.020. URL https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0034425717305692.





T. R. Feldpausch, O. L. Phillips, R. J. W. Brienen, E. Gloor, J. Lloyd, G. Lopez-Gonzalez, A. Monteagudo-Mendoza, Y. Malhi, A. Alarcón, E. Álvarez Dávila, P. Alvarez-Loayza, A. Andrade, L. E. O. C. Aragao, L. Arroyo, G. A. Aymard C., T. R. Baker, C. Baraloto, J. Barroso, D. Bonal, W. Castro, V. Chama, J. Chave, T. F. Domingues, S. Fauset, N. Groot, E. Honorio Coronado, S. Laurance, W. F. Laurance, S. L. Lewis, J. C. Licona, B. S. Marimon, B. H. Marimon-Junior, C. Mendoza Bautista, D. A. Neill, E. A. Oliveira, C. Oliveira dos Santos, N. C. Pallqui Camacho, G. Pardo-Molina, A. Prieto, C. A. Quesada, F. Ramírez, H. Ramírez-Angulo, M. Réjou-Méchain, A. Rudas, G. Saiz, R. P. Salomão, J. E. Silva-Espejo, M. Silveira, H. ter Steege, J. Stropp, J. Terborgh, R. Thomas-Caesar, G. M. F. van der Heijden, R. Vásquez Martinez, E. Vilanova, and V. A. Vos. Amazon forest response to repeated droughts. Global Biogeochemical Cycles, 30(7): 964–982, 2016. ISSN 1944-9224. doi: 10.1002/2015GB005133. URL https://onlinelibrary. wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/2015GB005133.





M. Friedl and D. Sulla-Menashe. MCD12C1 MODIS/Terra+Aqua Land Cover Type Yearly L3 Global 0.05Deg CMG V006, 2015. URL https://lpdaac.usgs.gov/products/mcd12c1v006/.





C. Funk, P. Peterson, M. Landsfeld, D. Pedreros, J. Verdin, S. Shukla, G. Husak, J. Rowland, L. Harrison, A. Hoell, and J. Michaelsen. The climate hazards infrared precipitation with stations—a new environmental record for monitoring extremes. Sci Data, 2(1):150066, Dec. 2015. ISSN 2052-4463. doi: 10.1038/sdata.2015.66. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/sdata201566. Number: 1 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





C. C. Funk, P. J. Peterson, M. F. Landsfeld, D. H. Pedreros, J. P. Verdin, J. D. Rowland, B. E. Romero, G. J. Husak, J. C. Michaelsen, and A. P. Verdin. A quasi-global precipitation time series for drought monitoring. USGS Numbered Series 832, U.S. Geological Survey, Reston, VA, 2014. URL http://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/ds832. Code Number: 832 Code: A quasi-global precipitation time series for drought monitoring Publication Title: A quasi-global precipitation time series for drought monitoring Reporter: A quasi-global precipitation time series for drought monitoring Series: Data Series IP-045311.





L. V. Gatti, M. Gloor, J. B. Miller, C. E. Doughty, Y. Malhi, L. G. Domingues, L. S. Basso, A. Martinewski, C. S. C. Correia, V. F. Borges, S. Freitas, R. Braz, L. O. Anderson, H. Rocha, J. Grace, O. L. Phillips, and J. Lloyd. Drought sensitivity of Amazonian carbon balance revealed by atmospheric measurements. Nature, 506(7486):76–80, Feb. 2014. ISSN 1476-4687. doi: 10.1038/nature12957. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/nature12957. Number: 7486 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





L. V. Gatti, L. S. Basso, J. B. Miller, M. Gloor, L. Gatti Domingues, H. L. G. Cassol, G. Tejada, L. E. O. C. Aragão, C. Nobre, W. Peters, L. Marani, E. Arai, A. H. Sanches, S. M. Corrêa, L. Anderson, C. Von Randow, C. S. C. Correia, S. P. Crispim, and R. A. L. Neves. Amazonia as a carbon source linked to deforestation and climate change. Nature, 595(7867):388–393, July 2021. ISSN 0028-0836, 1476-4687. doi: 10.1038/s41586-021-03629-6. URL http://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03629-6.





L. Gimeno, F. Dominguez, R. Nieto, R. Trigo, A. Drumond, C. J. Reason, A. S. Taschetto, A. M. Ramos, R. Kumar, and J. Marengo. Major Mechanisms of Atmospheric Moisture Transport and Their Role in Extreme Precipitation Events. Annu. Rev. Environ. Resour., 41(1):117–141, Nov. 2016. ISSN 1543-5938, 1545-2050. doi: 10.1146/annurev-environ-110615-085558. URL https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/10.1146/annurev-environ-110615-085558.





V. Guttal and C. Jayaprakash. Spatial variance and spatial skewness: leading indicators of regimeshifts in spatial ecological systems. Theor Ecol, 2(1):3–12, Mar. 2009. ISSN 1874- 1738, 1874-1746. doi: 10.1007/s12080-008-0033-1. URL http://link.springer.com/10.1007/ s12080-008-0033-1.





M. C. Hansen, P. V. Potapov, R. Moore, M. Hancher, S. A. Turubanova, A. Tyukavina, D. Thau, S. V. Stehman, S. J. Goetz, T. R. Loveland, A. Kommareddy, A. Egorov, L. Chini, C. O. Justice, and J. R. G. Townshend. High-Resolution Global Maps of 21st-Century Forest Cover Change. Science, Nov.2013. doi: 10.1126/science.1244693. URL https://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/ science.1244693. Publisher: American Association for the Advancement of Science.





E. Hawkins and R. Sutton. Time of emergence of climate signals. Geophysical Research Letters, 39(1), 2012. ISSN 1944-8007. doi: 10.1029/2011GL050087. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2011GL050087. _eprint: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2011GL050087.





M. Hirota, M. Holmgren, E. H. Van Nes, and M. Scheffer. Global Resilience of Tropical Forest and Savanna to Critical Transitions. Science, 334(6053):232–235, Oct. 2011. ISSN 0036-8075, 1095-9203. doi: 10.1126/science.1210657. URL https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science. 1210657.





W. Hubau, S. L. Lewis, O. L. Phillips, K. Affum-Baffoe, H. Beeckman, A. Cuní-Sanchez, A. K. Daniels, C. E. N. Ewango, S. Fauset, J. M. Mukinzi, D. Sheil, B. Sonké, M. J. P. Sullivan, T. C. H. Sunderland, H. Taedoumg, S. C. Thomas, L. J. T. White, K. A. Abernethy, S. Adu-Bredu, C. A. Amani, T. R. Baker, L. F. Banin, F. Baya, S. K. Begne, A. C. Bennett, F. Benedet, R. Bitariho, Y. E. Bocko, P. Boeckx, P. Boundja, R. J. W. Brienen, T. Brncic, E. Chezeaux, G. B. Chuyong, C. J. Clark, M. Collins, J. A. Comiskey, D. A. Coomes, G. C. Dargie, T. de Haulleville, M. N. D. Kamdem, J.-L. Doucet, A. Esquivel-Muelbert, T. R. Feldpausch, A. Fofanah, E. G. Foli, M. Gilpin, E. Gloor, C. Gonmadje, S. Gourlet-Fleury, J. S. Hall, A. C. Hamilton, D. J. Harris, T. B. Hart, M. B. N. Hockemba, A. Hladik, S. A. Ifo, K. J. Jeffery, T. Jucker, E. K.Yakusu, E. Kearsley, D. Kenfack, A. Koch, M. E. Leal, A. Levesley, J. A. Lindsell, J. Lisingo, G. Lopez-Gonzalez, J. C. Lovett, J.-R. Makana, Y. Malhi, A. R. Marshall, J. Martin, E. H. Martin, F. M. Mbayu, V. P. Medjibe, V. Mihindou, E. T. A. Mitchard, S. Moore, P. K. T. Munishi, N. N. Bengone, L. Ojo, F. E. Ondo, K. S.-H. Peh, G. C. Pickavance, A. D. Poulsen, J. R. Poulsen, L. Qie, J. Reitsma, F. Rovero, M. D. Swaine, J. Talbot, J. Taplin, D. M. Taylor, D. W. Thomas, B. Toirambe, J. T. Mukendi, D. Tuagben, P. M.Umunay, G. M. F. van der Heijden, H. Verbeeck, J. Vleminckx, S. Willcock, H. Wöll, J. T. Woods, and L. Zemagho. Asynchronous carbon sink saturation in African and Amazonian tropical forests. Nature, 579(7797):80–87, Mar. 2020. ISSN 1476-4687. doi: 10.1038/s41586-020-2035-0. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2035-0. Number: 7797 Publisher: Nature PublishingGroup.





A. Huete, K. Didan, T. Miura, E. P. Rodriguez, X. Gao, and L. G. Ferreira. Overview of the radiometric and biophysical performance of the MODIS vegetation indices. Remote Sensing of Environment, 83(1):195–213, Nov. 2002. ISSN 0034-4257. doi: 10.1016/S0034-4257(02)00096-2. URL https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0034425702000962.





INPE. Terrabrasilis – Geographic Data Platform, 2023. URL http://terrabrasilis.dpi.inpe.br/en/home-page/.





IPCC. Climate change 2022: mitigation of climate change : Working Group III Contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, 2022. ISBN 978-1-00-915792-6. OCLC: 1395516446.





T. J. Jackson and T. J. Schmugge. Vegetation effects on the microwave emission of soils. Remote Sensing of Environment, 36(3):203–212, June 1991. ISSN 0034-4257. doi: 10.1016/0034-4257(91)90057-D. URL https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/003442579190057D.





K. P. Kirdiashev, A. A. Chukhlantsev, and A. M. Shutko. Microwave radiation of the earth’s surface in the presence of vegetation cover. 24:256–264, 1979.





A. G. Konings, K. Rao, and S. C. Steele-Dunne. Macro to micro: microwave remote sensing of plant water content for physiology and ecology. New Phytologist, 223(3):1166–1172, 2019. ISSN 1469-8137. doi: 10.1111/nph.15808. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/nph.15808. _eprint: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/nph.15808.





A. T. Leite-Filho, V. Y. de Sousa Pontes, and M. H. Costa. Effects of Deforestation on the On- set of the Rainy Season and the Duration of Dry Spells in Southern Amazonia. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, 124(10):5268–5281, 2019. ISSN 2169-8996. doi: 10.1029/2018JD029537. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018JD029537.





T. E. Lovejoy and C. Nobre. Amazon Tipping Point. Sci Adv, 4(2):eaat2340, Feb. 2018. ISSN 2375-2548. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aat2340. URL https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/2/eaat2340. Publisher: American Association for the Advancement of Science Section: Editorial.





T. E. Lovejoy and C. Nobre. Amazon tipping point: Last chance for action. Sci Adv, 5(12): eaba2949, Dec. 2019. ISSN 2375-2548. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aba2949. URL https://advances. sciencemag.org/content/5/12/eaba2949. Publisher: American Association for the Advancement of Science Section: Editorial.





Y. Malhi, J. T. Roberts, R. A. Betts, T. J. Killeen, W. Li, and C. A. Nobre. Climate Change, Deforestation, and the Fate of the Amazon. Science, 319(5860):169–172, Jan. 2008. ISSN 0036-8075, 1095-9203. doi: 10.1126/science.1146961. URL https://www.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/ 10.1126/science.1146961.





Y. Malhi, L. E. O. C. Aragão, D. Galbraith, C. Huntingford, R. Fisher, P. Zelazowski, S. Sitch, C.McSweeney, and P. Meir. Exploring the likelihood and mechanism of a climate-change-induced dieback of the Amazon rainforest. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 106(49):20610–20615, Dec. 2009. ISSN 0027-8424, 1091-6490. doi: 10.1073/pnas.0804619106. URL https://pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.0804619106.





J. A. Marengo, G. F. Fisch, L. M. Alves, N. V. Sousa, R. Fu, and Y. Zhuang. Meteorological context of the onset and end of the rainy season in Central Amazonia during the GoAmazon2014/5. Atmos.Chem. Phys., 17(12):7671–7681, June 2017. ISSN 1680-7324. doi: 10.5194/acp-17-7671-2017. URL https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/17/7671/2017/.





J. A. Marengo, C. M. Souza, K. Thonicke, C. Burton, K. Halladay, R. A. Betts, L. M. Alves, and W. R. Soares. Changes in Climate and Land Use Over the Amazon Region: Current and Future Variability and Trends. Frontiers in Earth Science, 6, 2018. ISSN 2296-6463. URL https://www.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/feart.2018.00228.





L. Moesinger, W. Dorigo, R. de Jeu, R. van der Schalie, T. Scanlon, I. Teubner, and M. Forkel. The global long-term microwave Vegetation Optical Depth Climate Archive (VODCA). Earth System Science Data, 12(1):177–196, Jan. 2020. ISSN 1866-3508. doi: 10.5194/essd-12-177-2020. URL https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/12/177/2020/. Publisher: Copernicus GmbH.





I. M. Parry, P. D. L. Ritchie, and P. M. Cox. Evidence of localised Amazon rainforest dieback in CMIP6 models. Earth System Dynamics, 13(4):1667–1675, Nov. 2022. ISSN 2190-4979. doi: 10.5194/esd-13-1667-2022. URL https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/13/1667/2022/. Publisher:Copernicus GmbH.





S. Pascale, L. M. V. Carvalho, D. K. Adams, C. L. Castro, and I. F. A. Cavalcanti. Current and Future Variations of the Monsoons of the Americas in a Warming Climate. Curr Clim Change Rep, 5(3):125–144, Sept. 2019. ISSN 2198-6061. doi: 10.1007/s40641-019-00135-w. URL https://doi.org/10.1007/s40641-019-00135-w.





O. L. Phillips, L. E. O. C. Aragão, S. L. Lewis, J. B. Fisher, J. Lloyd, G. López-González, Y. Malhi, A. Monteagudo, J. Peacock, C. A. Quesada, G. van der Heijden, S. Almeida, I. Amaral, L. Arroyo, G.Aymard, T. R. Baker, O. Bánki, L. Blanc, D. Bonal, P. Brando, J. Chave, A. C. A. de Oliveira, N. D. Cardozo, C. I. Czimczik, T. R. Feldpausch, M. A. Freitas, E. Gloor, N. Higuchi, E. Jiménez, G. Lloyd, P. Meir, C. Mendoza, A. Morel, D. A. Neill, D. Nepstad, S. Patiño, M. C. Peñuela, A. Prieto, F. Ramírez,M. Schwarz, J. Silva, M. Silveira, A. S. Thomas, H. t. Steege, J. Stropp, R. Vásquez, P. Zelazowski, E. A. Dávila, S. Andelman, A. Andrade, K.-J. Chao, T. Erwin, A. Di Fiore, E. H. C., H. Keeling, T. J. Killeen, W. F. Laurance, A. P. Cruz, N. C. A. Pitman, P. N. Vargas, H. RamírezAngulo, A. Rudas, R. Salamão, N.Silva, J. Terborgh, and A. Torres-Lezama. Drought Sensitivity of the Amazon Rainforest. Science, 323(5919):1344–1347, Mar. 2009. doi: 10.1126/science. 1164033. URL https://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/science.1164033. Publisher: American Association for the Advancement of Science.





E. Salati, A. Dall’Olio, E. Matsui, and J. R. Gat. Recycling of water in the Amazon Basin: An isotopic study. Water Resources Research, 15(5):1250–1258, 1979. ISSN 1944-7973. doi: 10.1029/WR015i005p01250. URL https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/WR015i005p01250.





A. Samanta, S. Ganguly, E. Vermote, R. R. Nemani, and R. B. Myneni. Why Is Remote Sensing of Amazon Forest Greenness So Challenging? Earth Interactions, 16(7):1–14, June 2012. ISSN 1087-3562. doi: 10.1175/2012EI440.1. URL https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/2012EI440.1.





M. Scheffer, J. Bascompte, W. A. Brock, V. Brovkin, S. R. Carpenter, V. Dakos, H. Held, E. H. van Nes, M. Rietkerk, and G. Sugihara. Early-warning signals for critical transitions. Nature, 461 (7260):53–59, Sept. 2009. ISSN 1476-4687. doi: 10.1038/nature08227. URL https://www. nature.com/articles/nature08227. Number: 7260 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





T. Smith, D. Traxl, and N. Boers. Empirical evidence for recent global shifts in vegetation resilience. Nat. Clim. Chang., 12(5):477–484, May 2022. ISSN 1758-6798. doi: 10.1038/s41558-022-01352-2. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01352-2. Number: 5 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





T. Smith, R.-M. Zotta, C. A. Boulton, T. M. Lenton, W. Dorigo, and N. Boers. Reliability of resilience estimation based on multi-instrument time series. Earth Syst. Dynam., 14(1):173–183, Feb. 2023. ISSN 2190-4987. doi: 10.5194/esd-14-173-2023. URL https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/14/173/2023/.





A. Staal, O. A. Tuinenburg, J. H. C. Bosmans, M. Holmgren, E. H. van Nes, M. Scheffer, D. C. Zemp, and S. C. Dekker. Forest-rainfall cascades buffer against drought across the Amazon. Nat. Clim. Chang., 8(6):539–543, June 2018. ISSN 1758-6798. doi: 10.1038/s41558-018-0177-y. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0177-y. Number: 6 Publisher: Nature PublishingGroup.





F. Tian, J.-P. Wigneron, P. Ciais, J. Chave, J. Ogée, J. Peñuelas, A. Ræbild, J.-C. Domec, X. Tong, M. Brandt, A. Mialon, N. Rodriguez-Fernandez, T. Tagesson, A. Al-Yaari, Y. Kerr, C. Chen, R. B. Myneni, W. Zhang, J. Ardö, and R. Fensholt. Coupling of ecosystem-scale plant water storage and leaf phenology observed by satellite. Nat Ecol Evol, 2(9):1428–1435, Sept. 2018. ISSN 2397-334X. doi: 10.1038/s41559-018-0630-3. URL https://www.nature.com/articles/s41559-018-0630-3. Number: 9 Publisher: Nature Publishing Group.





G. Tirabassi and C. Masoller. Entropy-based early detection of critical transitions in spatial vegetation fields. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 120(1):e2215667120, Jan. 2023. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2215667120. URL https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2215667120. Publisher: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.





M. M. Vogel, M. Hauser, and S. I. Seneviratne. Projected changes in hot, dry and wet extreme events’ clusters in CMIP6 multi-model ensemble. Environ. Res. Lett., 15(9):094021, Sept. 2020. ISSN 1748-9326. doi: 10.1088/1748-9326/ab90a7. URL https://iopscience.iop.org/ article/10.1088/17489326/ab90a7.





M. Vreugdenhil, W. A. Dorigo, W. Wagner, R. A. M. de Jeu, S. Hahn, and M. J. E. van Marle. Analyzing the Vegetation Parameterization in the TU-Wien ASCAT Soil Moisture Retrieval. IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing, 54(6):3513–3531, June 2016. ISSN 1558-0644. doi: 10.1109/TGRS.2016.2519842. Conference Name: IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing





Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Richard de Jeu) and NASA GSFC (Manfred Owe). AMSR-E/Aqua surface soil moisture (LPRM) L3 1 day 25 km x 25 km descending V002, 2011.





Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Richard de Jeu) and NASA GSFC (Manfred Owe). AMSR2/GCOMW1 surface soil moisture (LPRM) L3 1 day 25 km x 25 km descending V001, 2014.





N. Wunderling, A. Staal, B. Sakschewski, M. Hirota, O. A. Tuinenburg, J. F. Donges, H. M. J. Barbosa, and R. Winkelmann. Recurrent droughts increase risk of cascading tipping events by outpacing adaptive capacities in the Amazon rainforest. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A., 119(32): e2120777119, Aug. 2022. ISSN 0027-8424, 1091-6490. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2120777119. URL https://pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2120777119.





D. C. Zemp, C.-F. Schleussner, H. M. J. Barbosa, M. Hirota, V. Montade, G. Sampaio, A. Staal, L. Wang-Erlandsson, and A. Rammig. Self-amplified Amazon forest loss due to vegetationatmosphere feedbacks. Nat. Commun., 8(1):14681, Apr. 2017a. ISSN 2041-1723. doi: 10.1038/ncomms14681. URL http://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms14681.





D. C. Zemp, C.-F. Schleussner, H. M. J. Barbosa, and A. Rammig. Deforestation effects on Amazon forest resilience: DEFORESTATION EFFECTS. Geophys. Res. Lett., 44(12):6182–6190, June 2017b. ISSN 00948276. doi: 10.1002/2017GL072955. URL http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/2017GL072955.