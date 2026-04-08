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London Is Coming for Anthropic

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I aim to rewrite the future. The journey has started.

April 8th, 2026
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unusual-writer@unusualwriter

I aim to rewrite the future. The journey has started.

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machine-learning#ai-geopolitics#uk-tech-policy#claude-ai#ai-regulation#supply-chain-risk#london-tech#anthropic#hackernoon-top-story

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