Logging slow Ecto queries: adventures in metaprogramming

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Working on booklet.ai, co-founded Scout Server Monitoring (acq. 2017) & ScoutAPM (acq. 2018).
Slow database queries are a regular thorn in my side. Whether it’s missing indexes, expensive joins, or N+1s, database performance woes have a way of surfacing in a multitude of ways.
That’s why tracking down the source of slow queries is so important. While Postgres can easily log slow queries, there’s no way to track that back to the line-of-code emitting the query. That’s a problem.
We can solve this with the most James Halliday-like tool from the Elixir developer toolbox: metaprogramming. By the end of this article, you’ll wield your metaprogramming powers in a worthwhile pursuit: identifying the source of slow Ecto queries in a Phoenix app.
For every Ecto query greater than 500 ms, we want to log the query execution time, the raw SQL, and a backtrace to the source:
Adding an additional Ecto logger seems like a clear starting point, right? We don’t even need metaprogramming! This give us access to the raw query and its execution time. Here I’m logging all queries that take longer than 500 ms:
Example output:
[info] Slow!!!!: SELECT g0."id", g0."install_id", g0."email", g0."raw_payload", g0."deleted_at", g0."inserted_at", g0."updated_at" FROM "github_integrations" AS g0
Now, we just the need backtrace and we’re done.
But, there’s a problem: the trace back to the app code that generated the query isn’t available inside
trace/1. If you attempt to fetch the backtrace via
Process.info/2 inside
Ecto.LogTrace.trace/1, it won’t lead back to your custom application code. Instead, you’ll see a backtrace like this — notice there’s no references to a controller, for example:
PSA: don’t want to mess with this? We’re building Elixir App Monitoring at my day job that does most of this for you. Signup for early access.
Let’s override the public Ecto query functions. This is not ideal: we need to ensure we override all of the functions. If the function signatures or names change in later versions, we’ll fail to capture some slow queries and/or possibly break at compile time.
Therein lies the danger of metaprogramming.
The plan:
repo.ex expand a macro we define in a
SlowLogger.Ecto module we’ll create.
SlowLogger.Ecto will dynamically create a new module,
YourApp.Repo.SlowLogger that wraps around the Ecto query functions. We’ll be able to time their execution and grab backtraces.
YourApp.Repo.SlowLogger as
Repo so our queries will be traced by default.
Here’s our updated Repo module:
When this module is used by
repo.ex, a new module,
YourApp.Repo.SlowLogger, is created dynamically. How meta! This module wraps around the Ecto query functions like
query,
all, and
update. We’ll be able to time their execution and grab backtraces.
This is the meat of the implementation. Here’s the module source. Let’s walk through it.
How can we override Ecto functions?
Technically, we can’t. Elixir functions can only be directly overwritten if they are referenced via the
defoverridable keyword. The Ecto functions that run queries —
all,
query,
update, etc — aren’t listed as overridable.
We can work around this. We’ll dynamically create a new module. This module is included in our
Repo module, and we’ll define functions that wrap calls to the module that required it like
unquote(__MODULE__).query(a).
Module.__using__/1
This is called when when the
use macro is invoked inside
repo.ex. Typically this is done to to inject functions inside the calling module (
YourApp.Repo), and in this case, that code creates an entire submodule.
The
quote macro
We’ve defined the Ecto functions we wish to trace for slow queries inside a doubly-nested
quote block. The outer
quote block is placed in the calling module via
use. The inner quote block contains function definitions that are assigned to a
content variable. The
quote block generates a free-standing piece of code: it isn’t executed immediately.
__trace/1
This does the actual tracing: we record the start_time, call the function, and record the end_time.
Module.create/3
Module.create(slow_logger_repo_module, contents, __ENV__)
This takes the content from the inner
quote block and creates our new module that traces our Repo queries. We’ll use this module vs.
YourApp.Repo to run Ecto queries.
We’ll alias the dynamically created module,
YourApp.Repo.SlowLogger, in
web.ex so our calls to
Repo are routed through our tracing:
We’re now logging traces to slow Ecto function calls.
At this point, we know how to:
We haven’t married them together: seeing both the raw SQL of a slow query and the associated backtrace to its source code location gives the complete picture.
Our wedding band will be Elixir’s Process dictionary. Store the log entry in the Process dictionary and fetch it from our tracing logic.
In our Ecto logger, we’ll put the log entry in the Process dictionary:
…and get the log entry inside
__trace/1:
log_entry = Process.get(:ecto_log_entry)
Boom! We’ve got everything:
Here’s instructions for logging slow Ecto queries:
web.ex to
YourApp.Repo.SlowLogger.
Ecto logger to
config.exs :
config :yourapp, YourApp.Repo,
loggers: [{Ecto.LogEntry, :log, []}, {Ecto.LogTrace, :trace, []}]
3. Drop
SlowLogger.Ecto into your
lib/ folder.
4. Drop
Ecto.LogTrace into your
lib/ folder.
5. Add the following line to your
repo.ex file:
use SlowLogger.Ecto.
PSA: Whew…too many steps? We’re building Elixir App Monitoring at my day job that does most of this for you. Signup for early access.