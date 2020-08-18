Loan Risk Prediction Using Neural Networks

A Step-by-Step Guide (With a Healthy Dose of Data Cleaning)

Introduction Data cleaning Building the neural networks Saving the final model Building the API

Introduction

LendingClub is the world’s largest peer-to-peer lending platform. Until recently (through the end of 2018), LendingClub published a public dataset of all loans issued since the company’s launch in 2007. I’m accessing the dataset via Kaggle.

import pandas as pd loans_raw = pd.read_csv( "../input/lending-club/accepted_2007_to_2018q4.csv/accepted_2007_to_2018Q4.csv" , low_memory= False , ) loans_raw.shape

( 2260701 , 151 )

With 2,260,701 loans to look at and 151 potential variables, my goal is to create a neural network model to predict the fraction of an expected loan return that a prospective borrower will pay back. Afterward, I’ll create a public API to serve that model.

Also, as you may have guessed from the preceding code block, this post is adapted from a Jupyter Notebook. If you’d like to follow along in your own notebook, go ahead and fork mine on Kaggle or GitHub.

Data cleaning

I’ll first look at the data dictionary (downloaded directly from LendingClub’s website) to get an idea of how to create the desired output variable and which remaining features are available at the point of loan application (to avoid data leakage).

dictionary_df = pd.read_excel( "https://resources.lendingclub.com/LCDataDictionary.xlsx" ) # Drop blank rows, strip white space, convert to Python dictionary, fix one key name dictionary_df.dropna(axis= "index" , inplace= True ) dictionary_df = dictionary_df.applymap( lambda x: x.strip()) dictionary_df.set_index( "LoanStatNew" , inplace= True ) dictionary = dictionary_df[ "Description" ].to_dict() dictionary[ "verification_status_joint" ] = dictionary.pop( "verified_status_joint" ) # Print in order of dataset columns (which makes more sense than dictionary's order) for col in loans_raw.columns: print( f"• {col} : {dictionary[col]} " )

• id : A unique LC assigned ID for the loan listing. •member_id: A unique LC assigned Id for the borrower member. •loan_amnt: The listed amount of the loan applied for by the borrower. If at some point in time , the credit department reduces the loan amount, then it will be reflected in this value. •funded_amnt: The total amount committed to that loan at that point in time . •funded_amnt_inv: The total amount committed by investors for that loan at that point in time . •term: The number of payments on the loan. Values are in months and can be either 36 or 60. •int_rate: Interest Rate on the loan •installment: The monthly payment owed by the borrower if the loan originates. •grade: LC assigned loan grade •sub_grade: LC assigned loan subgrade •emp_title: The job title supplied by the Borrower when applying for the loan.* •emp_length: Employment length in years. Possible values are between 0 and 10 where 0 means less than one year and 10 means ten or more years. •home_ownership: The home ownership status provided by the borrower during registration or obtained from the credit report. Our values are: RENT, OWN, MORTGAGE, OTHER •annual_inc: The self-reported annual income provided by the borrower during registration. •verification_status: Indicates if income was verified by LC, not verified, or if the income source was verified •issue_d: The month which the loan was funded •loan_status: Current status of the loan •pymnt_plan: Indicates if a payment plan has been put in place for the loan •url: URL for the LC page with listing data. •desc: Loan description provided by the borrower •purpose: A category provided by the borrower for the loan request. •title: The loan title provided by the borrower •zip_code: The first 3 numbers of the zip code provided by the borrower in the loan application . •addr_state: The state provided by the borrower in the loan application •dti: A ratio calculated using the borrower’s total monthly debt payments on the total debt obligations, excluding mortgage and the requested LC loan, divided by the borrower’s self-reported monthly income. •delinq_2yrs: The number of 30 + days past-due incidences of delinquency in the borrower's credit file for the past 2 years •earliest_cr_line: The month the borrower's earliest reported credit line was opened •fico_range_low: The lower boundary range the borrower’s FICO at loan origination belongs to . •fico_range_high: The upper boundary range the borrower’s FICO at loan origination belongs to . •inq_last_6mths: The number of inquiries in past 6 months (excluding auto and mortgage inquiries) •mths_since_last_delinq: The number of months since the borrower's last delinquency. •mths_since_last_record: The number of months since the last public record . •open_acc: The number of open credit lines in the borrower's credit file . •pub_rec: Number of derogatory public records •revol_bal: Total credit revolving balance •revol_util: Revolving line utilization rate, or the amount of credit the borrower is using relative to all available revolving credit. •total_acc: The total number of credit lines currently in the borrower's credit file •initial_list_status: The initial listing status of the loan. Possible values are – W, F •out_prncp: Remaining outstanding principal for total amount funded •out_prncp_inv: Remaining outstanding principal for portion of total amount funded by investors •total_pymnt: Payments received to date for total amount funded •total_pymnt_inv: Payments received to date for portion of total amount funded by investors •total_rec_prncp: Principal received to date •total_rec_int: Interest received to date •total_rec_late_fee: Late fees received to date •recoveries: post charge off gross recovery •collection_recovery_fee: post charge off collection fee •last_pymnt_d: Last month payment was received •last_pymnt_amnt: Last total payment amount received •next_pymnt_d: Next scheduled payment date •last_credit_pull_d: The most recent month LC pulled credit for this loan •last_fico_range_high: The upper boundary range the borrower’s last FICO pulled belongs to . •last_fico_range_low: The lower boundary range the borrower’s last FICO pulled belongs to . •collections_12_mths_ex_med: Number of collections in 12 months excluding medical collections •mths_since_last_major_derog: Months since most recent 90 - day or worse rating •policy_code: publicly available policy_code= 1 new products not publicly available policy_code= 2 •application_type: Indicates whether the loan is an individual application or a joint application with two co-borrowers •annual_inc_joint: The combined self-reported annual income provided by the co-borrowers during registration •dti_joint: A ratio calculated using the co-borrowers' total monthly payments on the total debt obligations, excluding mortgages and the requested LC loan, divided by the co-borrowers' combined self-reported monthly income •verification_status_joint: Indicates if the co-borrowers' joint income was verified by LC, not verified, or if the income source was verified •acc_now_delinq: The number of accounts on which the borrower is now delinquent. •tot_coll_amt: Total collection amounts ever owed •tot_cur_bal: Total current balance of all accounts •open_acc_6m: Number of open trades in last 6 months •open_act_il: Number of currently active installment trades •open_il_12m: Number of installment accounts opened in past 12 months •open_il_24m: Number of installment accounts opened in past 24 months •mths_since_rcnt_il: Months since most recent installment accounts opened •total_bal_il: Total current balance of all installment accounts •il_util: Ratio of total current balance to high credit/credit limit on all install acct •open_rv_12m: Number of revolving trades opened in past 12 months •open_rv_24m: Number of revolving trades opened in past 24 months •max_bal_bc: Maximum current balance owed on all revolving accounts •all_util: Balance to credit limit on all trades •total_rev_hi_lim: Total revolving high credit/credit limit •inq_fi: Number of personal finance inquiries •total_cu_tl: Number of finance trades •inq_last_12m: Number of credit inquiries in past 12 months •acc_open_past_24mths: Number of trades opened in past 24 months. •avg_cur_bal: Average current balance of all accounts •bc_open_to_buy: Total open to buy on revolving bankcards. •bc_util: Ratio of total current balance to high credit/credit limit for all bankcard accounts. •chargeoff_within_12_mths: Number of charge-offs within 12 months •delinq_amnt: The past-due amount owed for the accounts on which the borrower is now delinquent. •mo_sin_old_il_acct: Months since oldest bank installment account opened •mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op: Months since oldest revolving account opened •mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op: Months since most recent revolving account opened •mo_sin_rcnt_tl: Months since most recent account opened •mort_acc: Number of mortgage accounts. •mths_since_recent_bc: Months since most recent bankcard account opened. •mths_since_recent_bc_dlq: Months since most recent bankcard delinquency •mths_since_recent_inq: Months since most recent inquiry. •mths_since_recent_revol_delinq: Months since most recent revolving delinquency. •num_accts_ever_120_pd: Number of accounts ever 120 or more days past due •num_actv_bc_tl: Number of currently active bankcard accounts •num_actv_rev_tl: Number of currently active revolving trades •num_bc_sats: Number of satisfactory bankcard accounts •num_bc_tl: Number of bankcard accounts •num_il_tl: Number of installment accounts •num_op_rev_tl: Number of open revolving accounts •num_rev_accts: Number of revolving accounts •num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0: Number of revolving trades with balance > 0 •num_sats: Number of satisfactory accounts •num_tl_120dpd_2m: Number of accounts currently 120 days past due (updated in past 2 months) •num_tl_30dpd: Number of accounts currently 30 days past due (updated in past 2 months) •num_tl_90g_dpd_24m: Number of accounts 90 or more days past due in last 24 months •num_tl_op_past_12m: Number of accounts opened in past 12 months •pct_tl_nvr_dlq: Percent of trades never delinquent •percent_bc_gt_75: Percentage of all bankcard accounts > 75 % of limit. •pub_rec_bankruptcies: Number of public record bankruptcies •tax_liens: Number of tax liens •tot_hi_cred_lim: Total high credit/credit limit •total_bal_ex_mort: Total credit balance excluding mortgage •total_bc_limit: Total bankcard high credit/credit limit •total_il_high_credit_limit: Total installment high credit/credit limit •revol_bal_joint: Sum of revolving credit balance of the co-borrowers, net of duplicate balances •sec_app_fico_range_low: FICO range (high) for the secondary applicant •sec_app_fico_range_high: FICO range (low) for the secondary applicant •sec_app_earliest_cr_line: Earliest credit line at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_inq_last_6mths: Credit inquiries in the last 6 months at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_mort_acc: Number of mortgage accounts at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_open_acc: Number of open trades at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_revol_util: Ratio of total current balance to high credit/credit limit for all revolving accounts •sec_app_open_act_il: Number of currently active installment trades at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_num_rev_accts: Number of revolving accounts at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths: Number of charge-offs within last 12 months at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med: Number of collections within last 12 months excluding medical collections at time of application for the secondary applicant •sec_app_mths_since_last_major_derog: Months since most recent 90 - day or worse rating at time of application for the secondary applicant •hardship_flag: Flags whether or not the borrower is on a hardship plan •hardship_type: Describes the hardship plan offering •hardship_reason: Describes the reason the hardship plan was offered •hardship_status: Describes if the hardship plan is active, pending, canceled, completed, or broken •deferral_term: Amount of months that the borrower is expected to pay less than the contractual monthly payment amount due to a hardship plan •hardship_amount: The interest payment that the borrower has committed to make each month while they are on a hardship plan •hardship_start_date: The start date of the hardship plan period •hardship_end_date: The end date of the hardship plan period •payment_plan_start_date: The day the first hardship plan payment is due. For example, if a borrower has a hardship plan period of 3 months, the start date is the start of the three- month period in which the borrower is allowed to make interest-only payments. •hardship_length: The number of months the borrower will make smaller payments than normally obligated due to a hardship plan •hardship_dpd: Account days past due as of the hardship plan start date •hardship_loan_status: Loan Status as of the hardship plan start date •orig_projected_additional_accrued_interest: The original projected additional interest amount that will accrue for the given hardship payment plan as of the Hardship Start Date. This field will be null if the borrower has broken their hardship payment plan. •hardship_payoff_balance_amount: The payoff balance amount as of the hardship plan start date •hardship_last_payment_amount: The last payment amount as of the hardship plan start date •disbursement_method: The method by which the borrower receives their loan. Possible values are: CASH, DIRECT_PAY •debt_settlement_flag: Flags whether or not the borrower, who has charged-off, is working with a debt-settlement company. •debt_settlement_flag_date: The most recent date that the Debt_Settlement_Flag has been set •settlement_status: The status of the borrower’s settlement plan. Possible values are: COMPLETE, ACTIVE, BROKEN, CANCELLED, DENIED, DRAFT •settlement_date: The date that the borrower agrees to the settlement plan •settlement_amount: The loan amount that the borrower has agreed to settle for •settlement_percentage: The settlement amount as a percentage of the payoff balance amount on the loan •settlement_term: The number of months that the borrower will be on the settlement plan

For the output variable (the fraction of expected return that was recovered), I’ll calculated the expected return by multiplying the monthly payment amount (

installment

term

total_rec_prncp

total_rec_int

total_rec_late_fee

recoveries

collection_recovery_fee

cols_for_output = [ "term" , "installment" , "total_rec_prncp" , "total_rec_int" , "total_rec_late_fee" , "recoveries" , "collection_recovery_fee" ]

) by the number of payments on the loan (), and I’ll calculate the amount actually received by summing the total principle, interest, late fees, and post-chargeoff gross recovery received () and subtracting any collection fee ().

Several other columns contain either irrelevant demographic data or data not created until after a loan is accepted, so those will need to be removed. I’ll hold onto

issue_d

(the month and year the loan was funded) for now, though, in case I want to compare variables to the date of the loan.

emp_title

loans_raw[ "emp_title" ].nunique()

512694

(the applicant’s job title) does seem relevant in the context of a loan, but it may have too many unique values to be useful.

Too many unique values indeed. In a future version of this model I could perhaps try to generate a feature from this column by aggregating job titles into categories, but that effort may have a low return on investment, since there are already columns for annual income and length of employment.

Two other interesting columns that I’ll also remove are

title

desc

cols_to_drop = [ "id" , "member_id" , "funded_amnt" , "funded_amnt_inv" , "int_rate" , "grade" , "sub_grade" , "emp_title" , "pymnt_plan" , "url" , "desc" , "title" , "zip_code" , "addr_state" , "initial_list_status" , "out_prncp" , "out_prncp_inv" , "total_pymnt" , "total_pymnt_inv" , "last_pymnt_d" , "last_pymnt_amnt" , "next_pymnt_d" , "last_credit_pull_d" , "last_fico_range_high" , "last_fico_range_low" , "policy_code" , "hardship_flag" , "hardship_type" , "hardship_reason" , "hardship_status" , "deferral_term" , "hardship_amount" , "hardship_start_date" , "hardship_end_date" , "payment_plan_start_date" , "hardship_length" , "hardship_dpd" , "hardship_loan_status" , "orig_projected_additional_accrued_interest" , "hardship_payoff_balance_amount" , "hardship_last_payment_amount" , "disbursement_method" , "debt_settlement_flag" , "debt_settlement_flag_date" , "settlement_status" , "settlement_date" , "settlement_amount" , "settlement_percentage" , "settlement_term" ] loans = loans_raw.drop(columns=cols_to_drop)

and(“description”), which are both freeform text entries written by the borrower. These could be fascinating subjects for natural language processing, but that’s outside the scope of the current project. Perhaps in the future I could generate additional features from these fields using measures like syntactic complexity, word count, or keyword inclusion.

Before creating the output variable, however, I must take a closer look at

loan_status

loans.groupby( "loan_status" )[ "loan_status" ].count()

loan_status Charged Off 268559 Current 878317 Default 40 Does not meet the credit policy. Status:Charged Off 761 Does not meet the credit policy. Status:Fully Paid 1988 Fully Paid 1076751 In Grace Period 8436 Late ( 16 -30 days) 4349 Late ( 31 -120 days) 21467 Name: loan_status, dtype: int 64

, to see if any loans in the dataset are still open.

For practical purposes, I’ll consider loans with statuses that don’t contain “Fully Paid” or “Charged Off” to still be open, so I’ll remove those from the dataset. I’ll also merge the “credit policy” columns with their matching status.

credit_policy = "Does not meet the credit policy. Status:" len_credit_policy = len(credit_policy) remove_credit_policy = ( lambda status: status[len_credit_policy:] if credit_policy in str(status) else status ) loans[ "loan_status" ] = loans[ "loan_status" ].map(remove_credit_policy) rows_to_drop = loans[ (loans[ "loan_status" ] != "Charged Off" ) & (loans[ "loan_status" ] != "Fully Paid" ) ].index loans.drop(index=rows_to_drop, inplace= True ) loans.groupby( "loan_status" )[ "loan_status" ].count()

loan_status Charged Off 269320 Fully Paid 1078739 Name: loan_status, dtype: int 64

Now to create the output variable. I’ll start by checking the null counts of the variables involved.

loans[cols_for_output].info()

< class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame' > Int64Index: 1348059 entries, 0 to 2260697 Data columns (total 7 columns ): # Column Non- Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 term 1348059 non- null object 1 installment 1348059 non- null float64 2 total_rec_prncp 1348059 non- null float64 3 total_rec_int 1348059 non- null float64 4 total_rec_late_fee 1348059 non- null float64 5 recoveries 1348059 non- null float64 6 collection_recovery_fee 1348059 non- null float64 dtypes: float64( 6 ), object ( 1 ) memory usage : 82.3 + MB

Every remaining row has each of these seven variables, but

term

object

loans.groupby( "term" )[ "term" ].count()

term 36 months 1023181 60 months 324878 Name: term, dtype: int 64

’s data type is, so that needs to be fixed first.

Ah, so

term

is a categorical feature with two options. I’ll treat it as such when I use it as an input to the model, but to calculate the output variable I’ll create a numerical column from it.

Also, I need to trim the whitespace from the beginning of those values—that’s no good.

onehot_cols = [ "term" ] loans[ "term" ] = loans[ "term" ].map( lambda term_str: term_str.strip()) extract_num = lambda term_str: float(term_str[: 2 ]) loans[ "term_num" ] = loans[ "term" ].map(extract_num) cols_for_output.remove( "term" ) cols_for_output.append( "term_num" )

Now I can create the output variable.

received = ( loans[ "total_rec_prncp" ] + loans[ "total_rec_int" ] + loans[ "total_rec_late_fee" ] + loans[ "recoveries" ] - loans[ "collection_recovery_fee" ] ) expected = loans[ "installment" ] * loans[ "term_num" ] loans[ "fraction_recovered" ] = received / expected loans.groupby( "loan_status" )[ "fraction_recovered" ].describe()

┌─────────────┬───────────┬──────────┬──────────┬──────────┬──────────┬──────────┬──────────┬───────────┐ │ │ count │ mean │ std │ min │ 25 % │ 50 % │ 75 % │ max │ ├─────────────┼───────────┼──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼───────────┤ │ loan_status │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ Charged Off │ 269320.0 │ 0.400162 │ 0.219020 │ 0.000000 │ 0.224463 │ 0.367554 │ 0.550924 │ 2.410680 │ │ Fully Paid │ 1078739.0 │ 0.932705 │ 0.100455 │ 0.506053 │ 0.897912 │ 0.960100 │ 0.997612 │ 60.932353 │ └─────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────────┴──────────┴──────────┴──────────┴──────────┴───────────┘

There is at least one odd outlier on the right in both categories. But also, many of the “fully paid” loans do not quite reach 1. One potential explanation is that when the last payment comes in, the system just flips

loan_status

installation

term

to “Fully Paid” without adding the payment amount to the system itself, or perhaps simply multiplyingby thenumber leaves off a few cents in the actual total.

If I were performing this analysis for Lending Club themselves, I’d ask them, but this is just a personal project. I’ll consider every loan marked “Fully Paid” to have fully recovered the expected return.

For that matter, I’ll cap my

fraction_recovered

import numpy as np loans[ "fraction_recovered" ] = np.where( (loans[ "loan_status" ] == "Fully Paid" ) | (loans[ "fraction_recovered" ] > 1.0 ), 1.0 , loans[ "fraction_recovered" ], ) loans.groupby( "loan_status" )[ "fraction_recovered" ].describe()

┌─────────────┬───────────┬──────────┬──────────┬─────┬──────────┬──────────┬──────────┬─────┐ │ │ count │ mean │ std │ min │ 25 % │ 50 % │ 75 % │ max │ ├─────────────┼───────────┼──────────┼──────────┼─────┼──────────┼──────────┼──────────┼─────┤ │ loan_status │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ Charged Off │ 269320.0 │ 0.400152 │ 0.218971 │ 0.0 │ 0.224463 │ 0.367554 │ 0.550924 │ 1.0 │ │ Fully Paid │ 1078739.0 │ 1.000000 │ 0.000000 │ 1.0 │ 1.000000 │ 1.000000 │ 1.000000 │ 1.0 │ └─────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────────┴─────┴──────────┴──────────┴──────────┴─────┘

values for charged off loans at 1.0 as well, since at least one value is above that for some reason.

For the sake of curiosity, I’ll plot the distribution of fraction recovered for charged-off loans.

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt %matplotlib inline import seaborn as sns sns.kdeplot( data =loans[ "fraction_recovered" ][loans[ "loan_status" ] == "Charged Off" ], label= "Charged Off" , shade=True, ) plt.axis(xmin= 0 , xmax= 1 ) plt. title ( 'Distribution of "fraction recovered"' ) plt.show()

Now that the output is formatted, it’s time to clean up the inputs. I’ll check the null counts of each variable.

loans.drop(columns=cols_for_output, inplace= True ) loans.info(verbose= True , null_counts= True )

< class ' pandas . core . frame . DataFrame ' > Int64Index : 1348059 entries, 0 to 2260697 Data columns (total 97 columns): # Column Non - Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 loan_amnt 1348059 non- null float64 1 term 1348059 non- null object 2 emp_length 1269514 non- null object 3 home_ownership 1348059 non- null object 4 annual_inc 1348055 non- null float64 5 verification_status 1348059 non- null object 6 issue_d 1348059 non- null object 7 loan_status 1348059 non- null object 8 purpose 1348059 non- null object 9 dti 1347685 non- null float64 10 delinq_2yrs 1348030 non- null float64 11 earliest_cr_line 1348030 non- null object 12 fico_range_low 1348059 non- null float64 13 fico_range_high 1348059 non- null float64 14 inq_last_6mths 1348029 non- null float64 15 mths_since_last_delinq 668117 non- null float64 16 mths_since_last_record 229415 non- null float64 17 open_acc 1348030 non- null float64 18 pub_rec 1348030 non- null float64 19 revol_bal 1348059 non- null float64 20 revol_util 1347162 non- null float64 21 total_acc 1348030 non- null float64 22 collections_12_mths_ex_med 1347914 non- null float64 23 mths_since_last_major_derog 353750 non- null float64 24 application_type 1348059 non- null object 25 annual_inc_joint 25800 non- null float64 26 dti_joint 25797 non- null float64 27 verification_status_joint 25595 non- null object 28 acc_now_delinq 1348030 non- null float64 29 tot_coll_amt 1277783 non- null float64 30 tot_cur_bal 1277783 non- null float64 31 open_acc_6m 537597 non- null float64 32 open_act_il 537598 non- null float64 33 open_il_12m 537598 non- null float64 34 open_il_24m 537598 non- null float64 35 mths_since_rcnt_il 523382 non- null float64 36 total_bal_il 537598 non- null float64 37 il_util 465016 non- null float64 38 open_rv_12m 537598 non- null float64 39 open_rv_24m 537598 non- null float64 40 max_bal_bc 537598 non- null float64 41 all_util 537545 non- null float64 42 total_rev_hi_lim 1277783 non- null float64 43 inq_fi 537598 non- null float64 44 total_cu_tl 537597 non- null float64 45 inq_last_12m 537597 non- null float64 46 acc_open_past_24mths 1298029 non- null float64 47 avg_cur_bal 1277761 non- null float64 48 bc_open_to_buy 1284167 non- null float64 49 bc_util 1283398 non- null float64 50 chargeoff_within_12_mths 1347914 non- null float64 51 delinq_amnt 1348030 non- null float64 52 mo_sin_old_il_acct 1239735 non- null float64 53 mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op 1277782 non- null float64 54 mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op 1277782 non- null float64 55 mo_sin_rcnt_tl 1277783 non- null float64 56 mort_acc 1298029 non- null float64 57 mths_since_recent_bc 1285089 non- null float64 58 mths_since_recent_bc_dlq 319020 non- null float64 59 mths_since_recent_inq 1171239 non- null float64 60 mths_since_recent_revol_delinq 449962 non- null float64 61 num_accts_ever_120_pd 1277783 non- null float64 62 num_actv_bc_tl 1277783 non- null float64 63 num_actv_rev_tl 1277783 non- null float64 64 num_bc_sats 1289469 non- null float64 65 num_bc_tl 1277783 non- null float64 66 num_il_tl 1277783 non- null float64 67 num_op_rev_tl 1277783 non- null float64 68 num_rev_accts 1277782 non- null float64 69 num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0 1277783 non- null float64 70 num_sats 1289469 non- null float64 71 num_tl_120dpd_2m 1227909 non- null float64 72 num_tl_30dpd 1277783 non- null float64 73 num_tl_90g_dpd_24m 1277783 non- null float64 74 num_tl_op_past_12m 1277783 non- null float64 75 pct_tl_nvr_dlq 1277629 non- null float64 76 percent_bc_gt_75 1283755 non- null float64 77 pub_rec_bankruptcies 1346694 non- null float64 78 tax_liens 1347954 non- null float64 79 tot_hi_cred_lim 1277783 non- null float64 80 total_bal_ex_mort 1298029 non- null float64 81 total_bc_limit 1298029 non- null float64 82 total_il_high_credit_limit 1277783 non- null float64 83 revol_bal_joint 18629 non- null float64 84 sec_app_fico_range_low 18630 non- null float64 85 sec_app_fico_range_high 18630 non- null float64 86 sec_app_earliest_cr_line 18630 non- null object 87 sec_app_inq_last_6mths 18630 non- null float64 88 sec_app_mort_acc 18630 non- null float64 89 sec_app_open_acc 18630 non- null float64 90 sec_app_revol_util 18302 non- null float64 91 sec_app_open_act_il 18630 non- null float64 92 sec_app_num_rev_accts 18630 non- null float64 93 sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths 18630 non- null float64 94 sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med 18630 non- null float64 95 sec_app_mths_since_last_major_derog 6645 non- null float64 96 fraction_recovered 1348059 non- null float64 dtypes: float64( 86 ), object ( 11 ) memory usage: 1007.9 + MB

Remaining columns with lots of null values seem to fall into three categories:

Derogatory/delinquency metrics (where null means the borrower doesn’t have any such marks). I’ll also add mths_since_recent_inq to this list, since its non-null count is below what seems to be the threshold for complete data, which is around 1,277,783. I’ll assume a null value here means no recent inquiries. Metrics that only apply to joint applications (where null means it was a single application). An inexplicable series of 14 credit history–related columns that only have around 537,000 entries. Are these newer metrics?

negative_mark_cols = [ "mths_since_last_delinq" , "mths_since_last_record" , "mths_since_last_major_derog" , "mths_since_recent_bc_dlq" , "mths_since_recent_inq" , "mths_since_recent_revol_delinq" , "mths_since_recent_revol_delinq" , "sec_app_mths_since_last_major_derog" ] joint_cols = [ "annual_inc_joint" , "dti_joint" , "verification_status_joint" , "revol_bal_joint" , "sec_app_fico_range_low" , "sec_app_fico_range_high" , "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" , "sec_app_inq_last_6mths" , "sec_app_mort_acc" , "sec_app_open_acc" , "sec_app_revol_util" , "sec_app_open_act_il" , "sec_app_num_rev_accts" , "sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths" , "sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med" , "sec_app_mths_since_last_major_derog" ] confusing_cols = [ "open_acc_6m" , "open_act_il" , "open_il_12m" , "open_il_24m" , "mths_since_rcnt_il" , "total_bal_il" , "il_util" , "open_rv_12m" , "open_rv_24m" , "max_bal_bc" , "all_util" , "inq_fi" , "total_cu_tl" , "inq_last_12m" ]

I’ll first look at those more confusing columns to find out whether or not they’re a newer set of metrics. That’ll require converting

issue_d

loans[ "issue_d" ] = loans[ "issue_d" ].astype( "datetime64[ns]" ) # Check date range of confusing columns loans[confusing_cols + [ "issue_d" ]].dropna(axis= "index" )[ "issue_d" ].agg( [ "count" , "min" , "max" ] )

count 464325 min 2015 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 max 2018 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 Name: issue_d, dtype: object

# Compare to all entries from Dec 2015 onward loans[ "issue_d" ][loans[ "issue_d" ] >= np.datetime64( "2015-12-01" )].agg( [ "count" , "min" , "max" ] )

count 557708 min 2015 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 max 2018 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 Name: issue_d, dtype: object

to date format first.

It appears that these are indeed newer metrics, their use only beginning in December 2015, but even after that point usage is spotty. I’m curious to see if these additional metrics would make a model more accurate, though, so once I’m done cleaning the data I’ll copy the rows with these new metrics into a new dataset and create another model using the new metrics.

new_metric_cols = confusing_cols

As for the derogatory/delinquency metrics, taking a cue from Michael Wurm, I’m going to take the inverse of all the “months since recent/last” fields, which will turn each into a proxy for the frequency of the event and also let me set all the null values (when an event has never happened) to 0. For the “months since oldest” fields, I’ll just set the null values to 0 and leave the rest untouched.

mths_since_last_cols = [ col_name for col_name in loans.columns if "mths_since" in col_name or "mo_sin_rcnt" in col_name ] mths_since_old_cols = [ col_name for col_name in loans.columns if "mo_sin_old" in col_name ] for col_name in mths_since_last_cols: loans[col_name] = [ 0.0 if pd.isna(months) else 1 / 1 if months == 0 else 1 / months for months in loans[col_name] ] loans.loc[:, mths_since_old_cols].fillna( 0 , inplace= True ) # Rename inverse columns rename_mapper = {} for col_name in mths_since_last_cols: rename_mapper[col_name] = col_name.replace( "mths_since" , "inv_mths_since" ).replace( "mo_sin_rcnt" , "inv_mo_sin_rcnt" ) loans.rename(columns=rename_mapper, inplace= True ) def replace_list_value (l, old_value, new_value) : i = l.index(old_value) l.pop(i) l.insert(i, new_value) replace_list_value(new_metric_cols, "mths_since_rcnt_il" , "inv_mths_since_rcnt_il" ) replace_list_value( joint_cols, "sec_app_mths_since_last_major_derog" , "sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog" , )

Now to look closer at joint loans.

loans.groupby( "application_type" )[ "application_type" ].count()

application_type Individual 1322259 Joint App 25800 Name: application_type, dtype: int 64

joint_loans = loans[:][loans[ "application_type" ] == "Joint App" ] joint_loans[joint_cols].info()

< class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame' > Int64Index: 25800 entries, 2 to 2260663 Data columns (total 16 columns ): # Column Non- Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 annual_inc_joint 25800 non- null float64 1 dti_joint 25797 non- null float64 2 verification_status_joint 25595 non- null object 3 revol_bal_joint 18629 non- null float64 4 sec_app_fico_range_low 18630 non- null float64 5 sec_app_fico_range_high 18630 non- null float64 6 sec_app_earliest_cr_line 18630 non- null object 7 sec_app_inq_last_6mths 18630 non- null float64 8 sec_app_mort_acc 18630 non- null float64 9 sec_app_open_acc 18630 non- null float64 10 sec_app_revol_util 18302 non- null float64 11 sec_app_open_act_il 18630 non- null float64 12 sec_app_num_rev_accts 18630 non- null float64 13 sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths 18630 non- null float64 14 sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med 18630 non- null float64 15 sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 25800 non- null float64 dtypes: float64( 14 ), object ( 2 ) memory usage : 3.3 + MB

It seems there may be a case of newer metrics for joint applications as well. I’ll investigate.

joint_new_metric_cols = [ "revol_bal_joint" , "sec_app_fico_range_low" , "sec_app_fico_range_high" , "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" , "sec_app_inq_last_6mths" , "sec_app_mort_acc" , "sec_app_open_acc" , "sec_app_revol_util" , "sec_app_open_act_il" , "sec_app_num_rev_accts" , "sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths" , "sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med" , "sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog" ] joint_loans[joint_new_metric_cols + [ "issue_d" ]].dropna(axis= "index" )[ "issue_d" ].agg( [ "count" , "min" , "max" ] )

count 18301 min 2017 -03 -01 00 : 00 : 00 max 2018 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 Name: issue_d, dtype: object

# Check without `sec_app_revol_util` column joint_new_metric_cols_2 = [ "revol_bal_joint" , "sec_app_fico_range_low" , "sec_app_fico_range_high" , "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" , "sec_app_inq_last_6mths" , "sec_app_mort_acc" , "sec_app_open_acc" , "sec_app_open_act_il" , "sec_app_num_rev_accts" , "sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths" , "sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med" , "sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog" ] joint_loans[joint_new_metric_cols_2 + [ "issue_d" ]].dropna(axis= "index" )[ "issue_d" ].agg( [ "count" , "min" , "max" ] )

count 18629 min 2017 -03 -01 00 : 00 : 00 max 2018 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 Name: issue_d, dtype: object

Newer than the previous set of new metrics, even—these didn’t start getting used till March 2017. Now I wonder when joint loans were first introduced.

joint_loans[ "issue_d" ].agg([ "count" , "min" , "max" ])

count 25800 min 2015 -10 -01 00 : 00 : 00 max 2018 -12 -01 00 : 00 : 00 Name: issue_d, dtype: object

2015. I think I’ll save the newer joint metrics for perhaps a third model, but I believe I can include

annual_inc_joint

dti_joint

verification_status_joint

application_type

annual_inc_joint

dti_joint

verification_status_joint

onehot_cols.append( "application_type" ) # Fill joint columns in individual applications for joint_col, indiv_col in zip( [ "annual_inc_joint" , "dti_joint" , "verification_status_joint" ], [ "annual_inc" , "dti" , "verification_status" ], ): loans[joint_col] = [ joint_val if app_type == "Joint App" else indiv_val for app_type, joint_val, indiv_val in zip( loans[ "application_type" ], loans[joint_col], loans[indiv_col] ) ] loans.info(verbose= True , null_counts= True )

< class ' pandas . core . frame . DataFrame ' > Int64Index : 1348059 entries, 0 to 2260697 Data columns (total 97 columns): # Column Non - Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 loan_amnt 1348059 non- null float64 1 term 1348059 non- null object 2 emp_length 1269514 non- null object 3 home_ownership 1348059 non- null object 4 annual_inc 1348055 non- null float64 5 verification_status 1348059 non- null object 6 issue_d 1348059 non- null datetime64[ns] 7 loan_status 1348059 non- null object 8 purpose 1348059 non- null object 9 dti 1347685 non- null float64 10 delinq_2yrs 1348030 non- null float64 11 earliest_cr_line 1348030 non- null object 12 fico_range_low 1348059 non- null float64 13 fico_range_high 1348059 non- null float64 14 inq_last_6mths 1348029 non- null float64 15 inv_mths_since_last_delinq 1348059 non- null float64 16 inv_mths_since_last_record 1348059 non- null float64 17 open_acc 1348030 non- null float64 18 pub_rec 1348030 non- null float64 19 revol_bal 1348059 non- null float64 20 revol_util 1347162 non- null float64 21 total_acc 1348030 non- null float64 22 collections_12_mths_ex_med 1347914 non- null float64 23 inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 1348059 non- null float64 24 application_type 1348059 non- null object 25 annual_inc_joint 1348055 non- null float64 26 dti_joint 1348056 non- null float64 27 verification_status_joint 1347854 non- null object 28 acc_now_delinq 1348030 non- null float64 29 tot_coll_amt 1277783 non- null float64 30 tot_cur_bal 1277783 non- null float64 31 open_acc_6m 537597 non- null float64 32 open_act_il 537598 non- null float64 33 open_il_12m 537598 non- null float64 34 open_il_24m 537598 non- null float64 35 inv_mths_since_rcnt_il 1348059 non- null float64 36 total_bal_il 537598 non- null float64 37 il_util 465016 non- null float64 38 open_rv_12m 537598 non- null float64 39 open_rv_24m 537598 non- null float64 40 max_bal_bc 537598 non- null float64 41 all_util 537545 non- null float64 42 total_rev_hi_lim 1277783 non- null float64 43 inq_fi 537598 non- null float64 44 total_cu_tl 537597 non- null float64 45 inq_last_12m 537597 non- null float64 46 acc_open_past_24mths 1298029 non- null float64 47 avg_cur_bal 1277761 non- null float64 48 bc_open_to_buy 1284167 non- null float64 49 bc_util 1283398 non- null float64 50 chargeoff_within_12_mths 1347914 non- null float64 51 delinq_amnt 1348030 non- null float64 52 mo_sin_old_il_acct 1239735 non- null float64 53 mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op 1277782 non- null float64 54 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op 1348059 non- null float64 55 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_tl 1348059 non- null float64 56 mort_acc 1298029 non- null float64 57 inv_mths_since_recent_bc 1348059 non- null float64 58 inv_mths_since_recent_bc_dlq 1348059 non- null float64 59 inv_mths_since_recent_inq 1348059 non- null float64 60 inv_mths_since_recent_revol_delinq 1348059 non- null float64 61 num_accts_ever_120_pd 1277783 non- null float64 62 num_actv_bc_tl 1277783 non- null float64 63 num_actv_rev_tl 1277783 non- null float64 64 num_bc_sats 1289469 non- null float64 65 num_bc_tl 1277783 non- null float64 66 num_il_tl 1277783 non- null float64 67 num_op_rev_tl 1277783 non- null float64 68 num_rev_accts 1277782 non- null float64 69 num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0 1277783 non- null float64 70 num_sats 1289469 non- null float64 71 num_tl_120dpd_2m 1227909 non- null float64 72 num_tl_30dpd 1277783 non- null float64 73 num_tl_90g_dpd_24m 1277783 non- null float64 74 num_tl_op_past_12m 1277783 non- null float64 75 pct_tl_nvr_dlq 1277629 non- null float64 76 percent_bc_gt_75 1283755 non- null float64 77 pub_rec_bankruptcies 1346694 non- null float64 78 tax_liens 1347954 non- null float64 79 tot_hi_cred_lim 1277783 non- null float64 80 total_bal_ex_mort 1298029 non- null float64 81 total_bc_limit 1298029 non- null float64 82 total_il_high_credit_limit 1277783 non- null float64 83 revol_bal_joint 18629 non- null float64 84 sec_app_fico_range_low 18630 non- null float64 85 sec_app_fico_range_high 18630 non- null float64 86 sec_app_earliest_cr_line 18630 non- null object 87 sec_app_inq_last_6mths 18630 non- null float64 88 sec_app_mort_acc 18630 non- null float64 89 sec_app_open_acc 18630 non- null float64 90 sec_app_revol_util 18302 non- null float64 91 sec_app_open_act_il 18630 non- null float64 92 sec_app_num_rev_accts 18630 non- null float64 93 sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths 18630 non- null float64 94 sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med 18630 non- null float64 95 sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 1348059 non- null float64 96 fraction_recovered 1348059 non- null float64 dtypes: datetime64[ns]( 1 ), float64( 86 ), object ( 10 ) memory usage: 1007.9 + MB

, andin the main model—I’ll just binary-encode, and for individual applications I’ll set, andequal to their non-joint counterparts.

Now the only remaining steps should be removing rows with null values (in columns that aren’t new metrics) and encoding categorical features.

I’m removing rows with null values in those columns because that should still leave the vast majority of rows intact, over 1 million, which is still plenty of data. But I guess I should make sure before I overwrite

loans

cols_to_search = [ col for col in loans.columns if col not in new_metric_cols + joint_new_metric_cols ] loans.dropna(axis= "index" , subset=cols_to_search).shape

( 1110171 , 97 )

Yes, still 1,110,171. That’ll do.

loans.dropna(axis= "index" , subset=cols_to_search, inplace= True )

Then actually I’ll tackle

earliest_cr_line

loans[[ "earliest_cr_line" , "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" ]]

┌─────────┬──────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐ │ │ earliest_cr_line │ sec_app_earliest_cr_line │ ├─────────┼──────────────────┼──────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ Aug -2003 │ NaN │ │ 1 │ Dec -1999 │ NaN │ │ 2 │ Aug -2000 │ NaN │ │ 4 │ Jun -1998 │ NaN │ │ 5 │ Oct -1987 │ NaN │ │ ... │ ... │ ... │ │ 2260688 │ Jul -2004 │ NaN │ │ 2260690 │ Mar -2002 │ NaN │ │ 2260691 │ Jun -2011 │ NaN │ │ 2260692 │ Aug -1997 │ NaN │ │ 2260697 │ Jul -1999 │ NaN │ └─────────┴──────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘ 1110171 rows × 2 columns

and its joint counterpart first before looking at the categorical features.

I should convert that to the age of the credit line at the time of application (or the time of loan issuing, more precisely).

def get_credit_history_age (col_name) : earliest_cr_line_date = loans[col_name].astype( "datetime64[ns]" ) cr_hist_age_delta = loans[ "issue_d" ] - earliest_cr_line_date MINUTES_PER_MONTH = int( 365.25 / 12 * 24 * 60 ) cr_hist_age_months = cr_hist_age_delta / np.timedelta64(MINUTES_PER_MONTH, "m" ) return cr_hist_age_months.map( lambda value: np.nan if pd.isna(value) else round(value) ) cr_hist_age_months = get_credit_history_age( "earliest_cr_line" ) cr_hist_age_months

0 148 1 192 2 184 4 210 5 338 ... 2260688 147 2260690 175 2260691 64 2260692 230 2260697 207 Length: 1110171 , dtype: int 64

loans[ "earliest_cr_line" ] = cr_hist_age_months loans[ "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" ] = get_credit_history_age( "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" ).astype( "Int64" ) loans.rename( columns={ "earliest_cr_line" : "cr_hist_age_mths" , "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" : "sec_app_cr_hist_age_mths" , }, inplace= True , ) replace_list_value( joint_new_metric_cols, "sec_app_earliest_cr_line" , "sec_app_cr_hist_age_mths" )

Now a look at those categorical features.

categorical_cols = [ "term" , "emp_length" , "home_ownership" , "verification_status" , "purpose" , "verification_status_joint" ] for i, col_name in enumerate(categorical_cols): print( loans.groupby(col_name)[col_name].count(), "

" if i < len(categorical_cols) - 1 else "" , )

term 36 months 831601 60 months 278570 Name: term, dtype: int 64 emp_length 1 year 76868 10 + years 392883 2 years 106124 3 years 93784 4 years 69031 5 years 72421 6 years 54240 7 years 52229 8 years 53826 9 years 45210 < 1 year 93555 Name: emp_length, dtype: int 64 home_ownership ANY 250 MORTGAGE 559035 NONE 39 OTHER 40 OWN 114577 RENT 436230 Name: home_ownership, dtype: int 64 verification_status Not Verified 335350 Source Verified 463153 Verified 311668 Name: verification_status, dtype: int 64 purpose car 10754 credit_card 245942 debt_consolidation 653222 educational 1 home_improvement 71089 house 5720 major_purchase 22901 medical 12302 moving 7464 other 60986 renewable_energy 691 small_business 11137 vacation 7169 wedding 793 Name: purpose, dtype: int 64 verification_status_joint Not Verified 341073 Source Verified 461941 Verified 307157 Name: verification_status_joint, dtype: int 64

First, in researching income verification, I learned that LendingClub only tries to verify income on a subset of loan applications based on the content of the application, so this feature is a source of target leakage. I’ll remove the two offending columns (and a couple more I don’t need anymore).

loans.drop( columns=[ "verification_status" , "verification_status_joint" , "issue_d" , "loan_status" , ], inplace= True , )

Once I create my pipeline, I’ll binary encode

term

home_ownership

purpose

emp_length

onehot_cols += [ "home_ownership" , "purpose" ] ordinal_cols = { "emp_length" : [ "< 1 year" , "1 year" , "2 years" , "3 years" , "4 years" , "5 years" , "6 years" , "7 years" , "8 years" , "9 years" , "10+ years" , ] }

, one-hot encodeand, and sinceis an ordinal variable, I’ll convert it to the integers 0–10.

That should cover all the cleaning necessary for the first model’s data. I’ll save the columns that’ll be used in the first model to a new DataFrame, and while I’m at it, I’ll start formatting the DataFrames for the two additional models adding the two sets of new metrics.

loans_1 = loans.drop(columns=new_metric_cols + joint_new_metric_cols) loans_2 = loans.drop(columns=joint_new_metric_cols) loans_2.info(verbose= True , null_counts= True )

< class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame' > Int64Index: 1110171 entries, 0 to 2260697 Data columns (total 80 columns ): # Column Non- Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 loan_amnt 1110171 non- null float64 1 term 1110171 non- null object 2 emp_length 1110171 non- null object 3 home_ownership 1110171 non- null object 4 annual_inc 1110171 non- null float64 5 purpose 1110171 non- null object 6 dti 1110171 non- null float64 7 delinq_2yrs 1110171 non- null float64 8 cr_hist_age_mths 1110171 non- null int64 9 fico_range_low 1110171 non- null float64 10 fico_range_high 1110171 non- null float64 11 inq_last_6mths 1110171 non- null float64 12 inv_mths_since_last_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 13 inv_mths_since_last_record 1110171 non- null float64 14 open_acc 1110171 non- null float64 15 pub_rec 1110171 non- null float64 16 revol_bal 1110171 non- null float64 17 revol_util 1110171 non- null float64 18 total_acc 1110171 non- null float64 19 collections_12_mths_ex_med 1110171 non- null float64 20 inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 1110171 non- null float64 21 application_type 1110171 non- null object 22 annual_inc_joint 1110171 non- null float64 23 dti_joint 1110171 non- null float64 24 acc_now_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 25 tot_coll_amt 1110171 non- null float64 26 tot_cur_bal 1110171 non- null float64 27 open_acc_6m 459541 non- null float64 28 open_act_il 459541 non- null float64 29 open_il_12m 459541 non- null float64 30 open_il_24m 459541 non- null float64 31 inv_mths_since_rcnt_il 1110171 non- null float64 32 total_bal_il 459541 non- null float64 33 il_util 408722 non- null float64 34 open_rv_12m 459541 non- null float64 35 open_rv_24m 459541 non- null float64 36 max_bal_bc 459541 non- null float64 37 all_util 459541 non- null float64 38 total_rev_hi_lim 1110171 non- null float64 39 inq_fi 459541 non- null float64 40 total_cu_tl 459541 non- null float64 41 inq_last_12m 459541 non- null float64 42 acc_open_past_24mths 1110171 non- null float64 43 avg_cur_bal 1110171 non- null float64 44 bc_open_to_buy 1110171 non- null float64 45 bc_util 1110171 non- null float64 46 chargeoff_within_12_mths 1110171 non- null float64 47 delinq_amnt 1110171 non- null float64 48 mo_sin_old_il_acct 1110171 non- null float64 49 mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op 1110171 non- null float64 50 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op 1110171 non- null float64 51 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_tl 1110171 non- null float64 52 mort_acc 1110171 non- null float64 53 inv_mths_since_recent_bc 1110171 non- null float64 54 inv_mths_since_recent_bc_dlq 1110171 non- null float64 55 inv_mths_since_recent_inq 1110171 non- null float64 56 inv_mths_since_recent_revol_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 57 num_accts_ever_120_pd 1110171 non- null float64 58 num_actv_bc_tl 1110171 non- null float64 59 num_actv_rev_tl 1110171 non- null float64 60 num_bc_sats 1110171 non- null float64 61 num_bc_tl 1110171 non- null float64 62 num_il_tl 1110171 non- null float64 63 num_op_rev_tl 1110171 non- null float64 64 num_rev_accts 1110171 non- null float64 65 num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0 1110171 non- null float64 66 num_sats 1110171 non- null float64 67 num_tl_120dpd_2m 1110171 non- null float64 68 num_tl_30dpd 1110171 non- null float64 69 num_tl_90g_dpd_24m 1110171 non- null float64 70 num_tl_op_past_12m 1110171 non- null float64 71 pct_tl_nvr_dlq 1110171 non- null float64 72 percent_bc_gt_75 1110171 non- null float64 73 pub_rec_bankruptcies 1110171 non- null float64 74 tax_liens 1110171 non- null float64 75 tot_hi_cred_lim 1110171 non- null float64 76 total_bal_ex_mort 1110171 non- null float64 77 total_bc_limit 1110171 non- null float64 78 total_il_high_credit_limit 1110171 non- null float64 79 fraction_recovered 1110171 non- null float64 dtypes: float64( 74 ), int64( 1 ), object ( 5 ) memory usage : 686.1 + MB

Before I drop a bunch of rows with nulls from

loans_2

il_util

loans_2[ "il_util" ][loans_2[ "il_util" ].notna()].describe()

count 408722.000000 mean 71.832894 std 22.311439 min 0.000000 25 % 59.000000 50 % 75.000000 75 % 87.000000 max 464.000000 Name: il_util, dtype: float 64

, I’m concerned about, as it’s missing values in about 50,000 more rows than the rest of the new metric columns. Why would that be?

Peeking back up to the data dictionary,

il_util

total_bal_il

total_il_high_credit_limit

il_util

query_df = loans[[ "il_util" , "total_bal_il" , "total_il_high_credit_limit" ]].dropna( axis= "index" , subset=[ "il_util" ] ) query_df[ "il_util_compute" ] = ( query_df[ "total_bal_il" ] / query_df[ "total_il_high_credit_limit" ] ).map( lambda x: float(round(x * 100 ))) query_df[[ "il_util" , "il_util_compute" ]]

┌─────────┬─────────┬─────────────────┐ │ │ il_util │ il_util_compute │ ├─────────┼─────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 0 │ 36.0 │ 36.0 │ │ 1 │ 73.0 │ 73.0 │ │ 2 │ 73.0 │ 73.0 │ │ 4 │ 84.0 │ 84.0 │ │ 5 │ 99.0 │ 99.0 │ │ ... │ ... │ ... │ │ 2260688 │ 52.0 │ 39.0 │ │ 2260690 │ 50.0 │ 74.0 │ │ 2260691 │ 47.0 │ 47.0 │ │ 2260692 │ 79.0 │ 79.0 │ │ 2260697 │ 78.0 │ 76.0 │ └─────────┴─────────┴─────────────────┘ 408722 rows × 2 columns

(query_df[ "il_util" ] == query_df[ "il_util_compute" ]).describe()

count 408722 unique 2 top True freq 307589 dtype : object

query_df[ "compute_diff" ] = abs(query_df[ "il_util" ] - query_df[ "il_util_compute" ]) query_df[ "compute_diff" ][query_df[ "compute_diff" ] != 0 ].describe()

count 101133.000000 mean 14.638684 std 16.409913 min 1.000000 25 % 3.000000 50 % 10.000000 75 % 21.000000 max 1108.000000 Name: compute_diff, dtype: float 64

is the “ratio of total current balance to high credit/credit limit on all install acct”. The relevant balance () and credit limit () metrics appear to already be in the data, so perhaps this utilization metric doesn’t contain any new information. I’ll compare(where it’s present) to the ratio of the other two variables.

That’s weird.

il_util

is equal to the computed ratio three-quarters of the time, but when it’s off, the median difference is 10 points off. Perhaps there’s new information there sometimes after all. Maybe whatever credit bureau is reporting the utilization rate uses a different formula than just a simple ratio?

Again, something I could ask if I were performing this analysis for a client, but that’s not the case. I’ll assume that this variable is still valuable, and where

il_util

total_bal_il

total_il_high_credit_limit

is null I’ll impute the value to make it equal to the ratio ofto(or 0 if the limit is 0). And I’ll add one more boolean field to mark the imputed entries.

Also, that 1,108 is a doozy of an outlier, but I think I’ll just leave it be, as it appears that outliers aren’t too big a deal if the neural network architecture is sufficiently deep.

loans[ "il_util_imputed" ] = [ True if pd.isna(util) & pd.notna(bal) & pd.notna(limit) else False for util, bal, limit in zip( loans[ "il_util" ], loans[ "total_bal_il" ], loans[ "total_il_high_credit_limit" ] ) ] new_metric_onehot_cols = [ "il_util_imputed" ] loans[ "il_util" ] = [ 0.0 if pd.isna(util) & pd.notna(bal) & (limit == 0 ) else float(round(bal / limit * 100 )) if pd.isna(util) & pd.notna(bal) & pd.notna(limit) else util for util, bal, limit in zip( loans[ "il_util" ], loans[ "total_bal_il" ], loans[ "total_il_high_credit_limit" ] ) ] loans_2 = loans.drop(columns=joint_new_metric_cols) loans_2.info(verbose= True , null_counts= True )

< class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame' > Int64Index: 1110171 entries, 0 to 2260697 Data columns (total 81 columns ): # Column Non- Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 loan_amnt 1110171 non- null float64 1 term 1110171 non- null object 2 emp_length 1110171 non- null object 3 home_ownership 1110171 non- null object 4 annual_inc 1110171 non- null float64 5 purpose 1110171 non- null object 6 dti 1110171 non- null float64 7 delinq_2yrs 1110171 non- null float64 8 cr_hist_age_mths 1110171 non- null int64 9 fico_range_low 1110171 non- null float64 10 fico_range_high 1110171 non- null float64 11 inq_last_6mths 1110171 non- null float64 12 inv_mths_since_last_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 13 inv_mths_since_last_record 1110171 non- null float64 14 open_acc 1110171 non- null float64 15 pub_rec 1110171 non- null float64 16 revol_bal 1110171 non- null float64 17 revol_util 1110171 non- null float64 18 total_acc 1110171 non- null float64 19 collections_12_mths_ex_med 1110171 non- null float64 20 inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 1110171 non- null float64 21 application_type 1110171 non- null object 22 annual_inc_joint 1110171 non- null float64 23 dti_joint 1110171 non- null float64 24 acc_now_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 25 tot_coll_amt 1110171 non- null float64 26 tot_cur_bal 1110171 non- null float64 27 open_acc_6m 459541 non- null float64 28 open_act_il 459541 non- null float64 29 open_il_12m 459541 non- null float64 30 open_il_24m 459541 non- null float64 31 inv_mths_since_rcnt_il 1110171 non- null float64 32 total_bal_il 459541 non- null float64 33 il_util 459541 non- null float64 34 open_rv_12m 459541 non- null float64 35 open_rv_24m 459541 non- null float64 36 max_bal_bc 459541 non- null float64 37 all_util 459541 non- null float64 38 total_rev_hi_lim 1110171 non- null float64 39 inq_fi 459541 non- null float64 40 total_cu_tl 459541 non- null float64 41 inq_last_12m 459541 non- null float64 42 acc_open_past_24mths 1110171 non- null float64 43 avg_cur_bal 1110171 non- null float64 44 bc_open_to_buy 1110171 non- null float64 45 bc_util 1110171 non- null float64 46 chargeoff_within_12_mths 1110171 non- null float64 47 delinq_amnt 1110171 non- null float64 48 mo_sin_old_il_acct 1110171 non- null float64 49 mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op 1110171 non- null float64 50 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op 1110171 non- null float64 51 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_tl 1110171 non- null float64 52 mort_acc 1110171 non- null float64 53 inv_mths_since_recent_bc 1110171 non- null float64 54 inv_mths_since_recent_bc_dlq 1110171 non- null float64 55 inv_mths_since_recent_inq 1110171 non- null float64 56 inv_mths_since_recent_revol_delinq 1110171 non- null float64 57 num_accts_ever_120_pd 1110171 non- null float64 58 num_actv_bc_tl 1110171 non- null float64 59 num_actv_rev_tl 1110171 non- null float64 60 num_bc_sats 1110171 non- null float64 61 num_bc_tl 1110171 non- null float64 62 num_il_tl 1110171 non- null float64 63 num_op_rev_tl 1110171 non- null float64 64 num_rev_accts 1110171 non- null float64 65 num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0 1110171 non- null float64 66 num_sats 1110171 non- null float64 67 num_tl_120dpd_2m 1110171 non- null float64 68 num_tl_30dpd 1110171 non- null float64 69 num_tl_90g_dpd_24m 1110171 non- null float64 70 num_tl_op_past_12m 1110171 non- null float64 71 pct_tl_nvr_dlq 1110171 non- null float64 72 percent_bc_gt_75 1110171 non- null float64 73 pub_rec_bankruptcies 1110171 non- null float64 74 tax_liens 1110171 non- null float64 75 tot_hi_cred_lim 1110171 non- null float64 76 total_bal_ex_mort 1110171 non- null float64 77 total_bc_limit 1110171 non- null float64 78 total_il_high_credit_limit 1110171 non- null float64 79 fraction_recovered 1110171 non- null float64 80 il_util_imputed 1110171 non- null bool dtypes: bool ( 1 ), float64( 74 ), int64( 1 ), object ( 5 ) memory usage : 687.1 + MB

Good. Ready to drop rows with nulls in

loans_2

loans_2.dropna(axis= "index" , inplace= True ) loans_3 = loans.dropna(axis= "index" ) loans_3.info(verbose= True , null_counts= True )

< class 'pandas.core.frame.DataFrame' > Int64Index: 14453 entries, 421222 to 2157147 Data columns (total 94 columns ): # Column Non- Null Count Dtype --- ------ -------------- ----- 0 loan_amnt 14453 non- null float64 1 term 14453 non- null object 2 emp_length 14453 non- null object 3 home_ownership 14453 non- null object 4 annual_inc 14453 non- null float64 5 purpose 14453 non- null object 6 dti 14453 non- null float64 7 delinq_2yrs 14453 non- null float64 8 cr_hist_age_mths 14453 non- null int64 9 fico_range_low 14453 non- null float64 10 fico_range_high 14453 non- null float64 11 inq_last_6mths 14453 non- null float64 12 inv_mths_since_last_delinq 14453 non- null float64 13 inv_mths_since_last_record 14453 non- null float64 14 open_acc 14453 non- null float64 15 pub_rec 14453 non- null float64 16 revol_bal 14453 non- null float64 17 revol_util 14453 non- null float64 18 total_acc 14453 non- null float64 19 collections_12_mths_ex_med 14453 non- null float64 20 inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 14453 non- null float64 21 application_type 14453 non- null object 22 annual_inc_joint 14453 non- null float64 23 dti_joint 14453 non- null float64 24 acc_now_delinq 14453 non- null float64 25 tot_coll_amt 14453 non- null float64 26 tot_cur_bal 14453 non- null float64 27 open_acc_6m 14453 non- null float64 28 open_act_il 14453 non- null float64 29 open_il_12m 14453 non- null float64 30 open_il_24m 14453 non- null float64 31 inv_mths_since_rcnt_il 14453 non- null float64 32 total_bal_il 14453 non- null float64 33 il_util 14453 non- null float64 34 open_rv_12m 14453 non- null float64 35 open_rv_24m 14453 non- null float64 36 max_bal_bc 14453 non- null float64 37 all_util 14453 non- null float64 38 total_rev_hi_lim 14453 non- null float64 39 inq_fi 14453 non- null float64 40 total_cu_tl 14453 non- null float64 41 inq_last_12m 14453 non- null float64 42 acc_open_past_24mths 14453 non- null float64 43 avg_cur_bal 14453 non- null float64 44 bc_open_to_buy 14453 non- null float64 45 bc_util 14453 non- null float64 46 chargeoff_within_12_mths 14453 non- null float64 47 delinq_amnt 14453 non- null float64 48 mo_sin_old_il_acct 14453 non- null float64 49 mo_sin_old_rev_tl_op 14453 non- null float64 50 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_rev_tl_op 14453 non- null float64 51 inv_mo_sin_rcnt_tl 14453 non- null float64 52 mort_acc 14453 non- null float64 53 inv_mths_since_recent_bc 14453 non- null float64 54 inv_mths_since_recent_bc_dlq 14453 non- null float64 55 inv_mths_since_recent_inq 14453 non- null float64 56 inv_mths_since_recent_revol_delinq 14453 non- null float64 57 num_accts_ever_120_pd 14453 non- null float64 58 num_actv_bc_tl 14453 non- null float64 59 num_actv_rev_tl 14453 non- null float64 60 num_bc_sats 14453 non- null float64 61 num_bc_tl 14453 non- null float64 62 num_il_tl 14453 non- null float64 63 num_op_rev_tl 14453 non- null float64 64 num_rev_accts 14453 non- null float64 65 num_rev_tl_bal_gt_0 14453 non- null float64 66 num_sats 14453 non- null float64 67 num_tl_120dpd_2m 14453 non- null float64 68 num_tl_30dpd 14453 non- null float64 69 num_tl_90g_dpd_24m 14453 non- null float64 70 num_tl_op_past_12m 14453 non- null float64 71 pct_tl_nvr_dlq 14453 non- null float64 72 percent_bc_gt_75 14453 non- null float64 73 pub_rec_bankruptcies 14453 non- null float64 74 tax_liens 14453 non- null float64 75 tot_hi_cred_lim 14453 non- null float64 76 total_bal_ex_mort 14453 non- null float64 77 total_bc_limit 14453 non- null float64 78 total_il_high_credit_limit 14453 non- null float64 79 revol_bal_joint 14453 non- null float64 80 sec_app_fico_range_low 14453 non- null float64 81 sec_app_fico_range_high 14453 non- null float64 82 sec_app_cr_hist_age_mths 14453 non- null Int64 83 sec_app_inq_last_6mths 14453 non- null float64 84 sec_app_mort_acc 14453 non- null float64 85 sec_app_open_acc 14453 non- null float64 86 sec_app_revol_util 14453 non- null float64 87 sec_app_open_act_il 14453 non- null float64 88 sec_app_num_rev_accts 14453 non- null float64 89 sec_app_chargeoff_within_12_mths 14453 non- null float64 90 sec_app_collections_12_mths_ex_med 14453 non- null float64 91 sec_app_inv_mths_since_last_major_derog 14453 non- null float64 92 fraction_recovered 14453 non- null float64 93 il_util_imputed 14453 non- null bool dtypes: Int64( 1 ), bool ( 1 ), float64( 86 ), int64( 1 ), object ( 5 ) memory usage : 10.4 + MB

and move on to the DataFrame for the model that adds the new metrics for joint applications.

Phew, the data’s all clean now! Time for the fun part.

Building the neural networks

After a good deal of trial and error, I found that a network architecture with three hidden layers, each followed by a dropout layer of rate 0.3, was as good as I could find. I used ReLU activation in those hidden layers, and adam optimization and a loss metric of mean squared error in the model as a whole.

I tried using mean absolute error at first, but then I found that the resulting model would essentially always guess either 1 or 0 for the output, and the majority of the dataset’s output is 1. Therefore, larger errors needed to be penalized to a greater degree, which is what mean squared error is good at.

The dataset being so large, I had great results increasing the batch size for the first couple models.

from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split from sklearn_pandas import DataFrameMapper from sklearn.preprocessing import OneHotEncoder, OrdinalEncoder, StandardScaler from tensorflow.keras import Sequential, Input from tensorflow.keras.layers import Dense, Dropout def run_pipeline ( data, onehot_cols, ordinal_cols, batch_size, validate=True, ) : X = data.drop(columns=[ "fraction_recovered" ]) y = data[ "fraction_recovered" ] X_train, X_valid, y_train, y_valid = ( train_test_split(X, y, test_size= 0.2 , random_state= 0 ) if validate else (X, None , y, None ) ) transformer = DataFrameMapper( [ (onehot_cols, OneHotEncoder(drop= "if_binary" )), ( list(ordinal_cols.keys()), OrdinalEncoder(categories=list(ordinal_cols.values())), ), ], default=StandardScaler(), ) X_train = transformer.fit_transform(X_train) X_valid = transformer.transform(X_valid) if validate else None input_nodes = X_train.shape[ 1 ] output_nodes = 1 model = Sequential() model.add(Input((input_nodes,))) model.add(Dense( 64 , activation= "relu" )) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 , seed= 0 )) model.add(Dense( 32 , activation= "relu" )) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 , seed= 1 )) model.add(Dense( 16 , activation= "relu" )) model.add(Dropout( 0.3 , seed= 2 )) model.add(Dense(output_nodes)) model.compile(optimizer= "adam" , loss= "mean_squared_error" ) history = model.fit( X_train, y_train, batch_size=batch_size, epochs= 100 , validation_data=(X_valid, y_valid) if validate else None , verbose= 1 , ) return history.history, model, transformer print( "Model 1:" ) history_1, _, _ = run_pipeline(loans_1, onehot_cols, ordinal_cols, batch_size= 128 ,) print( "

Model 2:" ) history_2, _, _ = run_pipeline( loans_2, onehot_cols + new_metric_onehot_cols, ordinal_cols, batch_size= 64 , ) print( "

Model 3:" ) history_3, _, _ = run_pipeline( loans_3, onehot_cols + new_metric_onehot_cols, ordinal_cols, batch_size= 32 , )

Model 1: Epoch 1/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0848 - val_loss: 0.0603 Epoch 2/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0598 - val_loss: 0.0593 Epoch 3/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0594 - val_loss: 0.0589 Epoch 4/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0592 - val_loss: 0.0588 Epoch 5/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0591 - val_loss: 0.0591 Epoch 6/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0590 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 7/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0590 - val_loss: 0.0589 Epoch 8/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 9/100 6939/6939 - 15s - loss: 0.0590 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 10/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0589 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 11/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0589 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 12/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0588 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 13/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0588 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 14/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0588 - val_loss: 0.0592 Epoch 15/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 16/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 17/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 18/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 19/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 20/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 21/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0587 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 22/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 23/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 24/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 25/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 26/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 27/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 28/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 29/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 30/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 31/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 32/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 33/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 34/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 35/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 36/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 37/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 38/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 39/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 40/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 41/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 42/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 43/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 44/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 45/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 46/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 47/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 48/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0581 Epoch 49/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 50/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 51/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0587 Epoch 52/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 53/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 54/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 55/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0581 Epoch 56/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 57/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0581 Epoch 58/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 59/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 60/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 61/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 62/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 63/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 64/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 65/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 66/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 67/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 68/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 69/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 70/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 71/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0588 Epoch 72/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 73/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 74/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 75/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 76/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 77/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 78/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 79/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 80/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 81/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 82/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0581 Epoch 83/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 84/100 6939/6939 - 14s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0581 Epoch 85/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 86/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0592 Epoch 87/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 88/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0586 Epoch 89/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 90/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 91/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 92/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 93/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 94/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 95/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0583 Epoch 96/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0584 Epoch 97/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0586 - val_loss: 0.0593 Epoch 98/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0585 Epoch 99/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0585 - val_loss: 0.0582 Epoch 100/100 6939/6939 - 13s - loss: 0.0584 - val_loss: 0.0583 Model 2: Epoch 1/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.1097 - val_loss: 0.0749 Epoch 2/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0752 - val_loss: 0.0739 Epoch 3/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0745 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 4/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0742 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 5/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0741 - val_loss: 0.0735 Epoch 6/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0739 - val_loss: 0.0733 Epoch 7/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0738 - val_loss: 0.0731 Epoch 8/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0737 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 9/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0737 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 10/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0736 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 11/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0736 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 12/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0735 - val_loss: 0.0732 Epoch 13/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0735 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 14/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0735 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 15/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0734 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 16/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0734 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 17/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0734 - val_loss: 0.0733 Epoch 18/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0733 Epoch 19/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 20/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0731 Epoch 21/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 22/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 23/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0733 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 24/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0732 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 25/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0732 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 26/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0732 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 27/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0732 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 28/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 29/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0732 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 30/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 31/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0733 Epoch 32/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 33/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 34/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 35/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 36/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 37/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 38/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0735 Epoch 39/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 40/100 5745/5745 - 11s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0722 Epoch 41/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0722 Epoch 42/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 43/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 44/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 45/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 46/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 47/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 48/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0730 Epoch 49/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 50/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0732 Epoch 51/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 52/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 53/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 54/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 55/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0730 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 56/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0729 Epoch 57/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 58/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 59/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 60/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 61/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 62/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 63/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 64/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 65/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 66/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 67/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 68/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 69/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 70/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 71/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 72/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 73/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 74/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 75/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 76/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 77/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 78/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 79/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 80/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 81/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 82/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 83/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 84/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 85/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 86/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 87/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 88/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 89/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0723 Epoch 90/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 91/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0725 Epoch 92/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 93/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 94/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0727 Epoch 95/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 96/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0727 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 97/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0724 Epoch 98/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0726 Epoch 99/100 5745/5745 - 9s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0728 Epoch 100/100 5745/5745 - 10s - loss: 0.0726 - val_loss: 0.0723 Model 3: Epoch 1/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.4367 - val_loss: 0.1752 Epoch 2/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1696 - val_loss: 0.1288 Epoch 3/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1409 - val_loss: 0.1218 Epoch 4/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1251 - val_loss: 0.1188 Epoch 5/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1218 - val_loss: 0.1163 Epoch 6/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1157 - val_loss: 0.1144 Epoch 7/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1122 - val_loss: 0.1131 Epoch 8/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1108 - val_loss: 0.1121 Epoch 9/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1092 - val_loss: 0.1117 Epoch 10/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1073 - val_loss: 0.1118 Epoch 11/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1063 - val_loss: 0.1112 Epoch 12/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1045 - val_loss: 0.1108 Epoch 13/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1041 - val_loss: 0.1101 Epoch 14/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1033 - val_loss: 0.1092 Epoch 15/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1027 - val_loss: 0.1096 Epoch 16/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1022 - val_loss: 0.1090 Epoch 17/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1017 - val_loss: 0.1121 Epoch 18/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.1000 - val_loss: 0.1100 Epoch 19/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0997 - val_loss: 0.1118 Epoch 20/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0997 - val_loss: 0.1117 Epoch 21/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0992 - val_loss: 0.1163 Epoch 22/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0986 - val_loss: 0.1150 Epoch 23/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0986 - val_loss: 0.1139 Epoch 24/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0983 - val_loss: 0.1100 Epoch 25/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0979 - val_loss: 0.1125 Epoch 26/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0969 - val_loss: 0.1117 Epoch 27/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0960 - val_loss: 0.1098 Epoch 28/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0957 - val_loss: 0.1124 Epoch 29/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0956 - val_loss: 0.1133 Epoch 30/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0950 - val_loss: 0.1080 Epoch 31/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0953 - val_loss: 0.1086 Epoch 32/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0944 - val_loss: 0.1091 Epoch 33/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0952 - val_loss: 0.1096 Epoch 34/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0932 - val_loss: 0.1091 Epoch 35/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0919 - val_loss: 0.1087 Epoch 36/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0921 - val_loss: 0.1123 Epoch 37/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0927 - val_loss: 0.1110 Epoch 38/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0920 - val_loss: 0.1111 Epoch 39/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0909 - val_loss: 0.1108 Epoch 40/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0914 - val_loss: 0.1140 Epoch 41/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0902 - val_loss: 0.1124 Epoch 42/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0895 - val_loss: 0.1116 Epoch 43/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0908 - val_loss: 0.1113 Epoch 44/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0885 - val_loss: 0.1126 Epoch 45/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0869 - val_loss: 0.1137 Epoch 46/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0883 - val_loss: 0.1127 Epoch 47/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0884 - val_loss: 0.1112 Epoch 48/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0880 - val_loss: 0.1115 Epoch 49/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0886 - val_loss: 0.1106 Epoch 50/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0863 - val_loss: 0.1152 Epoch 51/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0864 - val_loss: 0.1136 Epoch 52/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0861 - val_loss: 0.1130 Epoch 53/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0851 - val_loss: 0.1171 Epoch 54/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0850 - val_loss: 0.1150 Epoch 55/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0850 - val_loss: 0.1139 Epoch 56/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0851 - val_loss: 0.1125 Epoch 57/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0853 - val_loss: 0.1132 Epoch 58/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0827 - val_loss: 0.1129 Epoch 59/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0838 - val_loss: 0.1145 Epoch 60/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0822 - val_loss: 0.1222 Epoch 61/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0811 - val_loss: 0.1152 Epoch 62/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0831 - val_loss: 0.1127 Epoch 63/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0805 - val_loss: 0.1184 Epoch 64/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0820 - val_loss: 0.1149 Epoch 65/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0812 - val_loss: 0.1138 Epoch 66/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0799 - val_loss: 0.1149 Epoch 67/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0816 - val_loss: 0.1132 Epoch 68/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0806 - val_loss: 0.1179 Epoch 69/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0789 - val_loss: 0.1172 Epoch 70/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0791 - val_loss: 0.1131 Epoch 71/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0786 - val_loss: 0.1140 Epoch 72/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0799 - val_loss: 0.1165 Epoch 73/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0795 - val_loss: 0.1137 Epoch 74/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0785 - val_loss: 0.1169 Epoch 75/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0778 - val_loss: 0.1159 Epoch 76/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0785 - val_loss: 0.1144 Epoch 77/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0767 - val_loss: 0.1141 Epoch 78/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0756 - val_loss: 0.1132 Epoch 79/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0769 - val_loss: 0.1171 Epoch 80/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0782 - val_loss: 0.1159 Epoch 81/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0770 - val_loss: 0.1153 Epoch 82/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0761 - val_loss: 0.1139 Epoch 83/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0770 - val_loss: 0.1164 Epoch 84/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0768 - val_loss: 0.1146 Epoch 85/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0759 - val_loss: 0.1182 Epoch 86/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0754 - val_loss: 0.1180 Epoch 87/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0760 - val_loss: 0.1164 Epoch 88/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0755 - val_loss: 0.1176 Epoch 89/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0739 - val_loss: 0.1167 Epoch 90/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0751 - val_loss: 0.1163 Epoch 91/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0740 - val_loss: 0.1192 Epoch 92/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0745 - val_loss: 0.1296 Epoch 93/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0745 - val_loss: 0.1165 Epoch 94/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0743 - val_loss: 0.1192 Epoch 95/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0734 - val_loss: 0.1166 Epoch 96/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0743 - val_loss: 0.1150 Epoch 97/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0728 - val_loss: 0.1182 Epoch 98/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0737 - val_loss: 0.1185 Epoch 99/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0729 - val_loss: 0.1185 Epoch 100/100 362/362 - 1s - loss: 0.0731 - val_loss: 0.1200

The first model performed best, settling around a mean squared error of 0.0583 (though it seems even after setting

random_state

train_test_split

seed

insideandinside the dropout layers, there’s still a bit of entropy left in the training of the model, so if you run this notebook yourself, the course of your training may look a little different).

Apparently the additional records in the first dataset did more to aid in training than the additional metrics in the subsequent sets. And the dropout layers didn’t stop the third model from overfitting anyway.

sns.lineplot(x=range( 1 , 101 ), y=history_1[ "loss" ], label= "loss" ) sns.lineplot(x=range( 1 , 101 ), y=history_1[ "val_loss" ], label= "val_loss" ) plt.xlabel( "epoch" ) plt.title( "Model 1 loss metrics during training" ) plt.show()

Saving the final model

First I need to create the final model, training

model_1

save

import joblib _, final_model, final_transformer = run_pipeline( loans_1, onehot_cols, ordinal_cols, batch_size= 128 , validate= False , ) final_model.save( "loan_risk_model" ) joblib.dump(final_transformer, "data_transformer.joblib" )

Epoch 1/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0804 Epoch 2/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0598 Epoch 3/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0594 Epoch 4/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0593 Epoch 5/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0592 Epoch 6/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0591 Epoch 7/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0591 Epoch 8/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0591 Epoch 9/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 Epoch 10/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0591 Epoch 11/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 Epoch 12/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 Epoch 13/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 14/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 Epoch 15/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0590 Epoch 16/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 17/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 18/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 19/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 20/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 21/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 22/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 23/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 24/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 25/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 26/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 27/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 28/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 29/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 30/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 31/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 32/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 33/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 34/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 35/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 36/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 37/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 38/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 39/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 40/100 8674/8674 - 16s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 41/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 42/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 43/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 44/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 45/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 46/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 47/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 48/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 49/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 50/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 51/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 52/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 53/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 54/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 55/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 56/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 57/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 58/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 59/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 60/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 61/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 62/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 63/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 64/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 65/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 66/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 67/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 68/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 69/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 70/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 71/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 72/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 73/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 74/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 75/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 76/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 77/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 78/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 79/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 80/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 81/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 82/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 83/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 84/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0589 Epoch 85/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 86/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 87/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 88/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 89/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 90/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 91/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 92/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 93/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 94/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 95/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 96/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 97/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0587 Epoch 98/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 99/100 8674/8674 - 15s - loss: 0.0588 Epoch 100/100 8674/8674 - 14s - loss: 0.0588 ['data_transformer.joblib']

Building the API

’s architecture on the full dataset. Then I’ll save the model to disk with itsfunction and save the data transformer using joblib so I can use it in the API.

I first tried building this API and its demonstrational front end on Glitch, which, officially, only supports Node.js back ends, but unofficially you can get a Python server running there (which I've done before using Flask).

When I was almost finished, though, I tried importing TensorFlow to load my model, and it was then that I discovered that unlike Node.js dependencies, Python dependencies get installed to your project's disk space on Glitch, and not even their pro plan provides enough space to contain the entire TensorFlow library.

Which totally makes sense—I certainly wasn't using the platform as intended.

Then I discovered PythonAnywhere! They have plenty of common Python libraries already installed out-of-the-box, including TensorFlow, so I got everything working perfectly there.

So head on over if you'd like to check it out; the front end includes a form where you can fill in all the parameters for the API request, and there are a couple of buttons that let you fill the form with typical examples from the dataset (since there are a lot of fields to fill in).

Or you can send a GET request to

https://tywmick.pythonanywhere.com/api/predict

Evaluating performance

if you really want to include every parameter in your query string. In either case, you're also more than welcome to take a look at its source on GitHub

A month and a half after I first published this, I have decided I should evaluate whether or not this predictive model is actually useful. Tipping my hat once again to Michael Wurm for the idea, I figure comparing my model's performance to a selection method based on the loan grade assigned by LendingClub ought to be sufficient. I'll save a version of

loans_1

expected.rename( "expected_return" , inplace= True ) loans_for_eval = loans_1.join([loans_raw[[ "grade" , "sub_grade" ]], expected]) loans_for_eval.head()

┌───┬───────────┬───────────┬────────────┬────────────────┬────────────┬────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬──────────────────┬────────────────┬─────┬──────────────────────┬───────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────┬───────┬───────────┬─────────────────┐ │ │ loan_amnt │ term │ emp_length │ home_ownership │ annual_inc │ purpose │ dti │ delinq_2yrs │ cr_hist_age_mths │ fico_range_low │ ... │ pub_rec_bankruptcies │ tax_liens │ tot_hi_cred_lim │ total_bal_ex_mort │ total_bc_limit │ total_il_high_credit_limit │ fraction_recovered │ grade │ sub_grade │ expected_return │ ├───┼───────────┼───────────┼────────────┼────────────────┼────────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼──────────────────┼────────────────┼─────┼──────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼───────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 0 │ 3600.0 │ 36 months │ 10+ years │ MORTGAGE │ 55000.0 │ debt_consolidation │ 5.91 │ 0.0 │ 148.0 │ 675.0 │ ... │ 0.0 │ 0.0 │ 178050.0 │ 7746.0 │ 2400.0 │ 13734.0 │ 1.0 │ C │ C4 │ 4429.08 │ │ 1 │ 24700.0 │ 36 months │ 10+ years │ MORTGAGE │ 65000.0 │ small_business │ 16.06 │ 1.0 │ 192.0 │ 715.0 │ ... │ 0.0 │ 0.0 │ 314017.0 │ 39475.0 │ 79300.0 │ 24667.0 │ 1.0 │ C │ C1 │ 29530.08 │ │ 2 │ 20000.0 │ 60 months │ 10+ years │ MORTGAGE │ 63000.0 │ home_improvement │ 10.78 │ 0.0 │ 184.0 │ 695.0 │ ... │ 0.0 │ 0.0 │ 218418.0 │ 18696.0 │ 6200.0 │ 14877.0 │ 1.0 │ B │ B4 │ 25959.60 │ │ 4 │ 10400.0 │ 60 months │ 3 years │ MORTGAGE │ 104433.0 │ major_purchase │ 25.37 │ 1.0 │ 210.0 │ 695.0 │ ... │ 0.0 │ 0.0 │ 439570.0 │ 95768.0 │ 20300.0 │ 88097.0 │ 1.0 │ F │ F1 │ 17394.60 │ │ 5 │ 11950.0 │ 36 months │ 4 years │ RENT │ 34000.0 │ debt_consolidation │ 10.20 │ 0.0 │ 338.0 │ 690.0 │ ... │ 0.0 │ 0.0 │ 16900.0 │ 12798.0 │ 9400.0 │ 4000.0 │ 1.0 │ C │ C3 │ 14586.48 │ └───┴───────────┴───────────┴────────────┴────────────────┴────────────┴────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┴─────┴──────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────┴───────────┴─────────────────┘ 5 rows × 69 columns

joblib.dump(loans_for_eval, "loans_for_eval.joblib" )

['loans_for_eval.joblib']

to disk, adding a few original columns back for evaluation, so I can do this in a new notebook (this article's long enough already).

Oh, and I should save my neural network pipeline, too.

joblib.dump(run_pipeline, "pipeline.joblib" )

['pipeline.joblib']

That'll do it. Stay tuned for the sequel!

One of the best/worst things about machine learning is that your models always have room for improvement. I mentioned a couple ideas along the way above for how I could improve the model in the future, but what's the first thing you would tweak in this model? I'd love to hear in the comments below.

