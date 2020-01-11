Top 50 Crypto Exchanges to Trade Your Cryptocurrencies in 2020

9,955 reads

@ Sergeenkov Andrey Sergeenkov Cryptocurrency advocate and analyst, growth hacker

According to data from coinmarketcap.com, there are over 4,900 cryptocurrencies in existence today. They operate in over 20,000 markets, with over 300 registered cryptocurrency exchanges.

With so many platforms available where you can buy and sell digital coins, it's easy to get stuck when choosing the best exchange to begin your cryptocurrency journey.

In this piece, I have tried to compile a list of the top 50 exchanges in 2020 based on actual trading volumes, accessibility in different geographical locations, liquidity, market quality, and team/management behind the platform.

Without much ado, let’s get started.

1. Binance

Launched in July 2017, Binance is a crypto exchange based in Malta. The platform has led the rest due to an excellent team behind the exchange, robust security, and support for many cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. The exchange is one of the few that never inflate its trading volume and is very open when it comes to its operations. The platform is active in 592 markets with a trading volume of $821 million over the past 24 hours.

On September 2019, the exchange launched futures trading. Binance features a lending program dubbed “Binance Lending Products,” which allows users to lock certain assets for a given period, and they can receive interest on the locked assets.

2. Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the oldest crypto exchanges, having launched operations in May 2014. However, over the years, the platform has built a solid reputation within the crypto market, which has been aided by a strong team, excellent security, and excellent services. The exchange is active in 54 markets with a trading volume of $141 million over the past 24 hours.

Coinbase operates under two different brands; Coinbase and GDAX. Coinbase focuses on retail consumers that want to buy BTC using fiat currencies, whereas GDAX is its more advanced trading platform.

3. Coinsbit

Coinsbit is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Launched in August 2018 they achieved, through their multi-level referral program, second place in terms of number of visits and third place in terms of registrations (1.3 million). The exchange`s throughput is 10k transactions per second, users are supported in 12 languages 24/7. Their service has been integrated with 200k POS-terminals in Korea, Vietnam, China, and India. 95% of user funds are stored in cold wallets.

On December 4th, 2019, the exchange reported that it had successfully passed an independent examination made by European specialized agency, as a result of which Coinsbit was assigned a high level of security.

4. Bittrex

Launched in February 2014, Bittrex is a crypto exchange based in the USA. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, tokens, and fiat. The platform considers itself a global leader when it comes to the blockchain revolution. It’s active in 319 markets with a trading volume of $9 million in the past 24 hours.

5. Bithumb Global

Launched in May 2019, Bithumb Global is the international platform of Bithumb Korea. Since launch, the platform has on-boarded more than a million users, according to Javier Sim, co-founder and managing director at Bithumb Global. The platform supports cryptocurrencies and fiat. Overall, it’s active in 124 markets with a trading volume of over $55 million over the past 24 hours.

6. Liquid

Launched in January 2014, Liquid is a crypto exchange based in Japan. The platform supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. The platform is licensed by Japanese FSA, which is quite reassuring for users. It’s active in 127 markets with a trading volume of $153 million over the past 24 hours.

7. Kraken

As old as cryptocurrencies themselves, Kraken was established in July 2011. Based in the USA, the platform has built a solid reputation over the years. Currently, it supports cryptocurrencies, derivatives, stable coins, tokens, and fiat. All in all, it’s active in over 121 markets with a trading volume of over $200 million over the past 24 hours.

8. Biki

Launched in June 2018, Biki is a crypto exchange that is based in Singapore. The exchange is known for being committed to their projects' growth, with targeted branding exposure for listed projects to penetrate into BiKi's global markets. On top of prioritizing their user's' interests, BiKi.com has pledged to use 100% of its platform fees to repurchase and burn the token until it decreases to a supply of 100 million from its initial token issuance of 1 billion. BiKi repurchases tokens on a daily basis and burns them quarterly. They recently launched new products such as launching Vietnamese Dong (VND) on BiKi Fiat , a lending product called FastLoan , Beta Test for Leverage Trading with 3x interest-free leverage trading.

9. Bitvo

Launched in 2018, Bitvo is a crypto exchange based in Canada. The platform allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies for free, with Zero trade fees, and free deposits. The platform is operated by banking and security experts. Funds on the platform are stored through cold storage to guarantee safety.

10. Delta Exchange

Delta Exchange is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that offers futures on bitcoin and 19 leading altcoins. The exchange offers up to 100x leverage and is known for its focus on altcoin futures. Many of these altcoin futures, for example Waves, Enjin, Ravencoin are exclusive to Delta. The exchange is legally structured in St. Vincent & the Grenadines and has offices in Singapore and India. The team behind Delta is comprised of seasoned Wall Street professionals from companies like Citi and UBS and serial entrepreneurs.

11. OKEX

Launched in January 2014, OKEx is a Chinese crypto exchange based in Malta. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It acts as a one-stop-shop where one can do spot and derivatives trading. The exchange is the largest crypto spot and futures exchange in the world. It’s active in 367 markets with a trading volume of over $674 million in the past 24 hours.

12. Bitfinex

Launched in October 2012, Bitfinex is a crypto exchange based in the British Virgin Islands. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, tokens, and fiat. It’s active in 397 markets with a trading volume of over 69 million in the past 24 hours.

13. Poloniex

Launched in January 2014, Poloniex is a crypto exchange based in the USA. This means US residents are allowed on the exchange. On the platform, users can fund their accounts through credit cards, wire transfer, and cryptocurrencies. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, tokens, and stable coins. It's active in 91 markets and has a trading volume of over $61 million in the past 24 hours.

14. itBit

Launched in January 2013, itBit is a crypto exchange located in the USA. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies only. The exchange claims to be a global network of individual and institutional traders who hail from over 100 nations. It's active in 3 markets with a trading volume of over $5 million over the past 24 hours.

15. Bitflyer

Launched in January 2014, Bitflyer is a crypto exchange located in Japan and one of the biggest in the country. The exchange supports both crypto and fiat currencies. It's active in 5 markets with a trading volume of just over $33 million over the past 24 hours.

16. ВКЕХ

Launched in June 2018, BKEX is a crypto exchange based in the British Virgin Islands. It's available in both English and Chinese. The platform offers leveraged trading; however, it supports cryptocurrencies only with a wide selection of trading pairs. For legal purposes, this exchange doesn’t allow US residents. All in all, it’s active in 101 markets with a trading volume of over $1.5 billion over the past 24 hours.

17. Gemini

Launched in October 2014, Gemini is a crypto exchange based in the USA. It’s one of the few exchanges that are regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS). This platform is entirely safe with bank-level security. It supports both crypto and fiat and its active in 15 markets with a trading volume of over $10 million in the past 24 hours.

18. Huobi Global

Launched in September 2013, Huobi is a crypto exchange based in Seychelles, even though it’s originally a Chinese crypto exchange. The exchange claims to have millions of users around the globe operating in over 130 countries. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It’s active in 544 markets with a trading volume of over $537 million in the past 24 hours.

19. HitBTC

Launched in December 2013, HitBTC is a crypto exchange based in the United Kingdom. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies and stable coins and provides users with exchange, custodial, and other related services. It's active in 162 markets with over 800 trading pairs. Over the past 24 hours, it has a trading volume of $639 million.

20. P2PB2B

Launched in January 2018, P2PB2B is a crypto exchange based in Estonia. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies, stable coins, tokens, and fiat. It’s active in 370 markets with a trading volume of over $1 billion in the past 24 hours.

21. Bibox

Launched in November 2017, Bibox is a crypto exchange based in Estonia. The exchange is decentralized, which means users don’t have to rely on third parties to store their funds. It supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. The exchange is active in 189 markets with a trading volume of $828 million over the past 24 hours.

22. BitMart

Launched in March 2018, BitMart is a crypto exchange based in the Cayman Islands. Unlike most exchanges, the platform allows US residents. It also accessible using a mobile phone, making it suitable for users on the move. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It's active in 192 markets with high liquidity and a trading volume of $498 million over the past 24 hours.

23. CoinEx

Launched in December 2017, CoinEx is a crypto exchange whose origin is unknown; however, its believed to have originated in Hong Kong. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It’s active in 228 markets with a trading volume of over $197 million in the past 24 hours.

24. Gate.io

Launched in January 2013, Gate.io is a crypto exchange based in the USA. It's available in both English and Chinese. The platform supports cryptocurrencies only. However, it boasts a wide selection of trading pairs. All in all, it’s active in 399 markets with a trading volume of over $28 million over the past 24 hours.

25. Upbit

Launched in October 2017, Upbit is a crypto exchange based in South Korea. The platform supports cryptocurrencies and stable coins. Also, it has a trading app available for mobile users. It’s active in 130 markets with a trading volume of $55 million in the past 24 hours.

26. Cex.io

Launched in June 2013. Cex.io is another top exchange that has been around for a while now. Based in the UK, the platform supports cryptocurrencies and fiat. Deposits can be made through wire transfer, credit card, and crypto. Unlike most exchanges, this platform does allow US residents. The exchange is active in 54 markets with a trading volume of $1.2 million in the past 24 hours. Another blockchain revolution supporter.

27. Coinfield

Launched in January 2018, CoinField is a crypto exchange based in Canada. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and fiat. The exchange offers an easy to use trading platform that is secure and transparent. It’s active in 55 markets with a trading volume of $18 million in the past 24 hours.

28. OKCoin

Launched in April 2013, OKCoin is a crypto exchange based in the USA. The platform supports stable coins, crypto, and fiat currencies. It’s active in 27 markets with a trading volume of just over $3 million.

29. Bitstamp

Launched in July 2011, Bitstamp is another crypto exchange that has been around for a while. Based in the UK, the exchange supports cryptocurrencies and fiat. It’s active in 14 markets with a trading volume of over $80 million in the past 24 hours.

30. Korbit

Launched in July 2013, Korbit is a crypto exchange based in South Korea. It’s active in 29 markets with a trading volume of just over $1.8 million. The platform supports crypto and fiat currencies. Also, it doesn’t explicitly deny US residents access; however, they should do their own research before joining the exchange. When it comes to deposits, wire transfer and credit cards are supported.

31. Coinone

Launched in June 2014, Coinone is one of the biggest crypto exchanges based in South Korea. The platform supports both crypto and fiat. The exchange offers a prudent, accurate, and secure platform. It's active in 56 markets with a trading volume of $18 million over the past 24 hours.

32. Bithumb Korea

Launched in January 2014, Bithumb is a crypto exchange based in South Korea. The exchange boasts of having the most secure security system in the industry thanks to an ISMS certification and 5-5-7 regulation. The platform supports cryptocurrencies, tokens, and fiat. It's active in 101 markets with a trading volume of $50 million in the past 24 hours.

33. Kucoin

Launched in August 2017, Kucoin is a crypto exchange based in China. It supports cryptocurrencies only however has an impressive list of trading pairs. It's active in 432 markets with a trading volume of $25 million over the past 24 hours. Also, it offers an advanced API that allows users to develop a secure and programmatic trading strategy.

34. Luno

Launched in February 2017, Luno is a crypto exchange based in Singapore. The exchange also has offices in the UK and South Africa. The platform supports crypto and fiat currencies with an inclination for trading BTC and ETH mostly. Overall, it's active in 6 markets with a trading volume of $6 million over the past 24 hours.

35. BitBay

Launched in February 2014, BitBay is a crypto exchange based in Poland. It has won numerous awards according to its website due to exemplary services, which explains why it has over 800,000 active users. The exchange supports both crypto and fiat. It's active in 85 markets with a trading volume of $9 million in the past 24 hours.

36. Bitso

Launched in May 2014, Bitso is a crypto exchange based in Mexico. The exchange offers a secure and easily accessible platform. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and fiat. It's active in 17 markets with a trading volume of over $2 million in the past 24 hours.

37. DigiFinex

Launched in April 2018, DigiFinex is a crypto exchange registered in Seychelles. Its founders include individuals from well-known companies, including Baidu, HP, Xunlei, and Tencent. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies and stable coins. It's active in 214 markets with a trading volume of over $400 million in the past 24 hours.

38. LakeBTC

Launched in November 2013, LakeBTC is a crypto exchange based in China. On the positive side of things, wire transfer and credit cards are accepted when depositing on the platform, but on the downside, LakeBTC doesn’t allow US residents. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. It's active in 12 markets with a trading volume of $6 million in the past 24 hours.

39. BTCTurk

Launched in July 2013, BTCTurk is a crypto exchange based in Turkey. It was the first crypto exchange in Turkey and the fourth in the world at the time of launch. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and stable coins. It’s active in 19 markets with a trading volume of over $3 million in the past 24 hours.

40. BTC Markets

Launched in November 2013, BTC Markets is a crypto exchange based in Australia. Unfortunately, this platform isn’t open to users outside Australia. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. It’s active in 21 markets with a trading volume of over $700, 000 in the past 24 hours.

41. Zaif

Launched in May 2014, Zaif is a crypto exchange based in Japan. This platform doesn’t charge maker or taker fees to attract users. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, tokens, and fiat. It's active in 12 markets with a trading volume of over $4 million in the past 24 hours.

42. ACX

Launched in April 2016, ACX is a crypto exchange based in Australia. This platform charges fair fees compared to other exchanges; however, it doesn’t allow US residents. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and fiat. It’s active in 15 markets with a trading volume of over $1.2 million in the past 24 hours.

43. Bitbank

Launched in May 2014, Bitbank is a crypto exchange based in Japan. It specializes in trading BTC and other cryptos against the JPY. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. It’s active in 8 markets with a trading volume of over $11 million in the past 24 hours.

44. Coindeal

Launched in March 2018, Coindeal is a crypto exchange based in Malta. This platform supports wire transfer and credit cards when depositing. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. It's active in 49 markets with a trading volume of over $9 million in the past 24 hours.

45. LBank

Launched in October 2016, LBank is a crypto exchange based in China. This platform offers mobile support and doesn’t explicitly deny US residents access. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It’s active in 98 markets with a trading volume of over $900 million in the past 24 hours.

46. BTCBox

Launched in March 2014, BTCBox is a crypto exchange based in Japan. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat. It’s active in one market only with a trading volume of over $8 million in the past 24 hours.

47. ZB

Launched in November 2017, ZB.COM is a crypto exchange based in China. This platform allows wire transfers when depositing and doesn’t explicitly block US residents. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It’s active in 137 markets with a trading volume of over $300 million in the past 24 hours.

48. Exrates

Launched in April 2016, Exrates is a crypto exchange based in Estonia. The exchange boasts of having a high-performance trading engine that is capable of processing many transactions at once. It supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and fiat. It’s active in 131 markets with a trading volume of over $250 million in the past 24 hours.

49. Bit-Z

Launched in June 2016, Bit-Z is a crypto exchange based in the USA. This platform boasts of having a high level of professionalism, security, and convenience. The exchange supports cryptocurrencies, stable coins, and tokens. It’s active in 168 markets with a trading volume of over $350 million in the past 24 hours.

50. BigONE

Launched in June 2017, BigONE is a crypto exchange based in Singapore. This platform provides users with an OTC desk and has mobile support. The exchange supports both cryptocurrencies and stable coins. It's active in 128 markets with a trading volume of over $400 million in the past 24 hours.

Conclusion

Crypto exchanges are notorious for faking trading volume to attract more users and also charge higher listing fees, so for this list; I used data from various sources including exchange websites, cryptocompare.com, coinmarketcap.com, coinranking.com, news outlets like CoinDesk, Cointelegraph and social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter to ensure I had accurate information on these platforms.

Disclaimer: The article contains one referral link to the Binance exchange. Other than that I do not have any vested interest in any of the mentioned projects. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and is not investment advice. Do your research.

Tags