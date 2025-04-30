Link11 Brings Three Brands Together On One Platform With New Branding

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, April 30th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Link11 has fully integrated DOSarrest and Reblaze to become one of Europe's leading providers of network security, web application security, and application performance

Link11 , DOSarrest, and Reblaze have combined their strengths into a single, integrated platform with a new brand identity.





The result: a consistent user experience, maximum efficiency, and seamless security. As a European provider, Link11 addresses the current business risks associated with geopolitical uncertainties and growing compliance requirements.





At the same time, the company secures business-critical processes worldwide through the synergies created. With the acquisitions of DOSarrest in 2021 and Reblaze Technologies in 2024, Link11 has expanded its market position.





The new Link11 WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) SaaS platform combines comprehensive DDoS protection against web attacks with ML-based adaptive security and API protection.





The result is an unmatched combination of adaptive real-time traffic filtering, AI-powered bot detection, and a next-gen web application firewall for secure and encrypted interactions in a single suite.





At the end of 2023, Link11 secured an investment of €26.5 million from Pride Capital Partners. This financing will support the company's planned product developments and international go-to-market strategy.

Maximum Security Through Proprietary, Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence

Link11 is setting new standards in protection against DDoS attacks by using its own AI-based technology. The patented DDoS filter secures all traffic within the Link11 cloud – faster and more efficiently than conventional solutions.





The advantages over competitors lie in users’ full control over scaling and intelligent real-time analysis of traffic, as well as continuous learning from attacks.

While other providers rely on third-party infrastructures such as AWS or Google, Link11 controls its own cloud infrastructure.





This allows protection mechanisms to work in real time – without delays that can have critical consequences in a DDoS attack. As one of Europe's leading IT security providers, Link11 enables platform-independent protection, even in multi-cloud environments.

Technological Independence As a Security Factor

The solution is designed for workloads in any cloud environment. Link11's network was developed specifically for modern cybersecurity requirements and sovereignty. It strengthens security at the network edge, accelerates global content delivery, and provides resilience and data sovereignty.





Jens-Philipp Jung, founder and CEO of Link11: “Cybersecurity today means resilience against threats and outages. European companies that set global standards in data protection should also insist on independence when it comes to their cyber resilience. Especially in times of geopolitical uncertainty, sovereign, powerful and trustworthy IT solutions are needed. With Link11, we are demonstrating what European cutting-edge technology can achieve: maximum resilience, top performance and uncompromising compliance - independently and confidently”.





European companies should rely on an EU-based DDoS protection provider

Recent surveys of cybersecurity managers show that, given the option, independent and trustworthy security solutions from Europe will be used more in the future.





Link11 has been successfully providing its services to companies such as financial institutions, media companies, retail and logistics companies, and the public sector for many years. With a strong brand and a multi-layered security approach, Link11 helps its customers reduce their dependence on cybersecurity. The goal is to make security architectures more resilient – technologically, functionally, and geopolitically.





https://www.youtube.com/embed/-JFNuqu_zEQ





YouTube link: Link11 - Always at your side

About Link11

Link11 is a specialized European IT security provider that protects global infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks.





Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwide strengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications and avoid business interruptions.





Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoS protection for critical infrastructure. With ISO 27001 certification, it meets the highest standards in data security.

