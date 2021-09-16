Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021

\\\n\\\nAlthough blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions.\n\n\\\nFrom Smart Contract Development, Crypto Wallet creation, NFT Marketplace Development, and Crypto Exchange Development, the growth in demand for blockchain development services and solidity developers has gone "through the roof".\n\n\\\nBlockchain is the technology that enables cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, yet Bitcoin is not the only application for this technology. [Blockchain offers security, immutability, traceability, and transparency across a distributed network](https://www.ibm.com/nl-en/topics/benefits-of-blockchain).\n\n\\\nThe sooner businesses implement blockchain, the sooner they will reap its myriad benefits. Stats show that the world blockchain industry is anticipated to expand from [USD 30 billion in 2020 to 39.7 billion in 2025](https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/blockchain-technology-market-90100890.html) — a 67.3% growth during this period. As result, there is a higher demand for ***Blockchain Developers*** who offer higher-quality ***Blockchain Development Services***.\n\n\\\n## **TokenMinds**\n\n\\\n***[TokenMinds](https://lp.tokenminds.co/development-of-blockchain)*** is a leading ***Blockchain Development Agency***. The company has been in the market for almost a decade and has experience and skills in developing a customized blockchain solution that meets enterprises’ needs.\n\n\\\nThe company offers various blockchain development services, including crypto development, smart contract development, NFT Marketplace development, and crypto wallet creation. With a team of skilled ***Blockchain Developers*** including ***Solidity Developers***, TokenMinds guarantees you excellent Blockchain Development Services.\n\n\\\nWhat also makes TokenMinds stand out from a crowded crypto market is its ***360 Marketing Services***. Ranked as No.1 Crypto Marketing Firm in 2021, TokenMinds is your strategic partner to build, launch and promote your token sales events and blockchain products.\n\n\\\n## **Cyberbahn**\n\n\\\n[Cyberbahn](https://www.cyberbahnit.com/blockchain/) boasts of a team of experienced engineers with profound knowledge in blockchain development, data science, Fintech applications, smart contract development, and others. The company is a ***full-stack agile application developer*** that can enhance the creation of cloudy-ready solutions. Upon contacting it, the company will assess your blockchain project to determine the best development approach.\n\n\\\nEngineers at Cyberbahn use various technologies, like EOS, Tezos, NEO, etc., to deliver your project. Engineers at Cyberham have multiple capabilities, such as blockchain deployment, smart contract development, and web platform development using Elixir, Phoenix, and serverless architecture.\n\n\\\n## **LeewayHertz**\n\n\\\n[LeewayHertz](https://www.leewayhertz.com/blockchain-development-company/) is an experienced blockchain development company that offers ***end-to-end crypto*** services.\n\n\\\nThe company provides bespoke solutions across various domains of blockchain. It helps startups and existing enterprises to take advantage of blockchain technologies to take their businesses a notch higher. LeewayHertz offers solutions on different facets of ***blockchain technology***, including smart contracts, ***dApps***, and ***stablecoins***.\n\n\\\n## **Toptal**\n\n\\\n[Toptal®](https://www.toptal.com/services/blockchain-development) offers various blockchain development services, including crypto exchange development, smart contract development, and custom blockchain development services. From developing blockchain apps to supporting a private blockchain, Toptal leverages decentralized technologies to deliver customized solutions.\n\n\\\n## Benefits of Using Blockchain Development Firms\n\n\\\nYou may wish to outsource some of your services to cut expenses and streamline efficiencies. Here are some key advantages of outsourcing:\n\n\\\n**Cost-effective:** You can reduce the blockchain development cost if you outsource your services. And this is a crucial advantage of outsourcing. From lowering your labor costs to minimizing operations expenses to lowering overheads, outsourcing is cost-effective.\n\n\\\n**Reliable developers:** blockchain development companies invest in top talent in the field. If you outsource your blockchain development services, your business will benefit from this pool of experienced developers.\n\n\\\n**Customized solutions:** a key benefit of outsourcing is that it offers customized solutions relevant to your needs. Customized products curb fraudulent activities as they are highly secure.\n\n\\\n**Experience developers:** experience indicates the quality of service a provider offers. Many blockchain development companies have experienced teams that deliver exceptional services. So, when you outsource your services, you can benefit from the high skills of workers.\n\n\\\n**24/7 support:** Most blockchain developers will offer you 24/7 support services. It ensures that your business continues regardless of time.\n\n\\\n**Pre-consultation:** if you outsource your crypto development services, you can benefit from pre-consultation services. Once you contact a company like TokenMinds, developers may offer you the best advice on the next steps.\n\n\\\n> ‘When outsourcing, you are not only benefiting from expert-level work but also from everything that makes that work possible. Save your company the cost and headache of operating in-house since the outsourced company is already equipped with all the necessary tools and systems.’\n>\n> Source: [Forbes](https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2021/04/27/how-outsourcing-can-be-an-effective-solution-for-startups/?sh=3caf2a057d74)\n\n\\\n\\\nSeasoned ***Blockchain Agencies***, like Token Minds, have fueled the demand and quality of Blockchain Development Services and the full scope of your blockchain strategy, token sales, and crypto marketing. You can only enjoy the perks of blockchain technology if you choose the right Blockchain Development Services Company in the market.