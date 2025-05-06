Limitations of Our Technological Convergence Analysis and Future Work

by Text MiningMay 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section discusses the limitations of our study, including reliance on a single data source and lack of index normalization
featured image - Limitations of Our Technological Convergence Analysis and Future Work
tech barriers visualized Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work and 2.1 Technology Convergence Approaches

2.2 Technology Convergence Measurements

2.3 Technology Convergence Models

3 Data

4 Method and 4.1 Proximity Indices

4.2 Interpolation and Fitting Data

4.3 Clustering

4.4 Forecasting

5 Results and Discussion and 5.1 Overall Results

5.2 Case Study

5.3 Limitations and Future Works

6 Conclusion and References

Appendix

5.3 Limitations and Future Works

While our research offers valuable insights, it also has limitations and suggests areas for future work. One limitation of our proposed method is its reliance on a single data source, OpenAlex, without integrating or comparing it to other similar datasets. This could potentially result in our proposed method being overfitted towards OpenAlex. Additionally, our approach lacks a normalization strategy for various calculations of proximity indices. As a result, index comparisons may be influenced by predominant values, such as the high number of publications in a specific technology domain. To address this issue, we propose index normalization by averaging monthly publications relevant to the technologies or using a weighted factor based on available variables.


Introducing a normalized index as an additional graph edge could enhance the computation of different proximity indices. This additional edge, forming 5-dimensional edges instead of our quintet of distinct indices, could contribute to establishing a more improved convergence threshold. Subsequently, leveraging community detection algorithms might provide insights into technological convergence by identifying clusters of converging technologies. This avenue holds promise for further exploration.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Authors:

(1) Alessandro Tavazz, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland, Institute of Mathematics, EPFL, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and a Corresponding author ([email protected]);

(2) Dimitri Percia David, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland and Institute of Entrepreneurship & Management, University of Applied Sciences of Western Switzerland (HES-SO Valais-Wallis), Techno-Pole 1, Le Foyer, 3960, Sierre, Switzerland;

(3) Julian Jang-Jaccard, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland;

(4) Alain Mermoud, Cyber-Defence Campus, armasuisse Science and Technology, Building I, EPFL Innovation Park, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Text Mining HackerNoon profile picture
Text Mining@textmining
Text Mining
Read my storiesAbout @textmining

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#scientometrics#technological-convergence#encryption-technologies#bibliometrics#text-analytics#proximity-indices#technologies-in-cybersecurity#openalex

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Using AI to Analyze Healthcare Procurement Documents and Assess Supplier Risks
by textmining
Dec 22, 2024
#text-mining
Article Thumbnail
Unleashing the Power of AI. A Systematic Review of Cutting-Edge Techniques: Results
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"How do cutting-edge techniques in AI-enhanced scientometrics contribute to the field of research?"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"AI algorithms can analyze large volumes of scientific publications & extract valuable information"
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
"In webometrics, AI can provide several specific benefits including Web Crawling, Data Collection...
by decentralizeai
Jun 25, 2024
#artificial-intelligence
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks