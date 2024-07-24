Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Evaluation of LifeHDsemi & aby@computational

    Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Evaluation of LifeHDsemi & a

    by Computational2mJuly 24th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    LifeHD is an on-device lifelong learning system using Hyperdimensional Computing for efficient, unsupervised learning in dynamic IoT environments.
    featured image - Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Evaluation of LifeHDsemi & a
    Computational HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    Authors:

    (1) Xiaofan Yu, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (2) Anthony Thomas, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (3) Ivannia Gomez Moreno, CETYS University, Campus Tijuana, Tijuana, Mexico ([email protected]);

    (4) Louis Gutierrez, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (5) Tajana Šimunić Rosing, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, USA ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2 Related Work

    3 Background on HDC

    4 Problem Definition

    5 LifeDH

    6 Variants of LifeHD

    7 Evaluation of LifeHD

    8 Evaluation of LifeHD semi and LifeHDa

    9 Discussions and Future Works

    10 Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    8 EVALUATION OF LIFEHDsemi AND LIFEHDa

    In this section, we compare LifeHDsemi and LifeHDa, our proposed extensions from LifeHD, with existing designs that are similar.


    Performance of LifeHDsemi. To evaluate LifeHDsemi in a lowlabel scenario, we compare it with SemiHD [22], which is the stateof-the-art HDC method for semi-supervised learning. We adapt SemiHD [22] for single-pass settings, introducing a pseudolabel assignment threshold. When the cosine similarity of an unlabeled sample to the nearest class hypervector surpasses the threshold, we assign that class as its pseudolabel. The sample is then employed to update the class hypervector in SemiHD. We explore various threshold values and choose the optimal result for comparison. Fig. 15 (a) compares LifeHDsemi and SemiHD [22] on ESC-50 and CIFAR100 across various labeling ratios 𝑟 < 0.01. The advantages of LifeHDsemi are most prominent when labels are limited, the weakly supervised scenario is LifeHDsemi’s major focus. LifeHDsemi improves ACC by up to 10.25% and 3.6% on ESC-50 and CIFAR-100 respectively. This outcome arises from the unsupervised nature of LifeHD, allowing it to autonomously organize prominent cluster HVs, especially when all samples from a class lack labels. As the labeling ratio increases, LifeHDsemi’s advantage over SemiHD diminishes, because more labels bolster SemiHD’s performance.


    Performance of LifeHDa. LifeHDa provides an interface to trade minimal performance loss for efficiency gains, by adaptively pruning out the insignificant dimensions. We compare LifeHDa with previous HDC works employing a fixed mask throughout training [25], and the results are presented in Fig. 15 (b) for CIFAR100, including ACC and training latency per batch on RPi 4B. Fixed masks negatively impact HDC learning, especially with smaller dimensions. Such masks fail to adapt to new hypervectors in classincremental streams, where less significant dimensions may become crucial later in training. LifeHDa addresses this issue by adjusting the mask upon novelty detection, leading to a degradation of only 0.71% in ACC and 4.5x efficiency gain compared to the complete LifeHD, using only 20% of the full HD dimension of LifeHD. The overhead of adaptively adjusting the mask is negligible when novelty detection occurs infrequently.


    Figure 15: Results of LifeHDsemi and LifeHDa compared to existing HDC techniques for similar goals.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Computational HackerNoon profile picture
    Computational@computational
    Computational catalyzes innovation, fueling sustainable breakthroughs for a brighter future.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #edge-computing #iot-applications #on-device-learning #unsupervised-learning #energy-efficiency #lifehd #lifelong-learning #hyperdimensional-computing

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Enhancing Data Quality: Proposed Workflow for Data Quality Control
    by computational
    Jan 20, 1970
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    The Edge: How Do I Know I’ve Found It?
    by guarddogai
    Jan 20, 1970
    #secure-access-service-edge
    Article Thumbnail
    Anomaly Detection: The Dark Horse of Fraud Detection
    by sumitmakashir
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai-for-fraud-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    Speedrun Your Understanding of Machine Learning.. in 52 seconds 🏎️
    by gpt10
    Jan 20, 1970
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Conclusion, and References
    by computational
    Jan 20, 1970
    #edge-computing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas