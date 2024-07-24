Search icon
    Lifelong Intelligence Beyond the Edge using Hyperdimensional Computing: Background on HDC

    by Computational2mJuly 24th, 2024
    LifeHD is an on-device lifelong learning system using Hyperdimensional Computing for efficient, unsupervised learning in dynamic IoT environments.
    Authors:

    (1) Xiaofan Yu, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (2) Anthony Thomas, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (3) Ivannia Gomez Moreno, CETYS University, Campus Tijuana, Tijuana, Mexico ([email protected]);

    (4) Louis Gutierrez, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA ([email protected]);

    (5) Tajana Šimunić Rosing, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, USA ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2 Related Work

    3 Background on HDC

    4 Problem Definition

    5 LifeDH

    6 Variants of LifeHD

    7 Evaluation of LifeHD

    8 Evaluation of LifeHD semi and LifeHDa

    9 Discussions and Future Works

    10 Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    3 BACKGROUND ON HDC

    Hyperdimensional Computing (HDC) is an emerging paradigm for information processing from the cognitive-neuroscience literature [24]. In HDC, all computation is performed on low-precision and distributed representations of data that accord naturally with highly parallel and low-energy hardware.



    Figure 2: Spatiotemporal HDC encoding for time-series data. Left: random generation of level hypervectors. Right: the complete encoding process.


    The encoding function 𝜙 : X → H embeds data from its ambient representation into HD-space. In general, encoding should preserve some meaningful notion of similarity between input points in the sense that 𝜙 (𝑥) · 𝜙 (𝑥 ′ ) ≈ 𝑘 (𝑥, 𝑥′ ), where 𝑘 is some similarity function of interest on X. In this paper, we use spatiotemporal encoding for time series sensor data, and HDnn for more complex data, such as images, which we explain in the following.



    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    #edge-computing #iot-applications #on-device-learning #unsupervised-learning #energy-efficiency #lifehd #lifelong-learning #hyperdimensional-computing

