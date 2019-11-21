Leveraging Multithreading To Read Large Files Faster In Go

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Backend engineer | Golang
const mb = 1024 * 1024
const gb = 1024 * mb
func main() {
// A waitgroup to wait for all go-routines to finish.
wg := sync.WaitGroup{}
// This channel is used to send every read word in various go-routines.
channel := make(chan (string))
// A dictionary which stores the count of unique words.
dict := make(map[string]int64)
// Done is a channel to signal the main thread that all the words have been
// entered in the dictionary.
done := make(chan (bool), 1)
// Read all incoming words from the channel and add them to the dictionary.
go func() {
for s := range channel {
dict[s]++
}
// Signal the main thread that all the words have entered the dictionary.
done <- true
}()
// Current signifies the counter for bytes of the file.
var current int64
// Limit signifies the chunk size of file to be processed by every thread.
var limit int64 = 500 * mb
for i := 0; i < 2; i++ {
wg.Add(1)
go func() {
read(current, limit, "gameofthrones.txt", channel)
fmt.Printf("%d thread has been completed \n", i)
wg.Done()
}()
// Increment the current by 1+(last byte read by previous thread).
current += limit + 1
}
// Wait for all go routines to complete.
wg.Wait()
close(channel)
// Wait for dictionary to process all the words.
<-done
close(done)
}
func read(offset int64, limit int64, fileName string, channel chan (string)) {
file, err := os.Open(fileName)
defer file.Close()
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
// Move the pointer of the file to the start of designated chunk.
file.Seek(offset, 0)
reader := bufio.NewReader(file)
// This block of code ensures that the start of chunk is a new word. If
// a character is encountered at the given position it moves a few bytes till
// the end of the word.
if offset != 0 {
_, err = reader.ReadBytes(' ')
if err == io.EOF {
fmt.Println("EOF")
return
}
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
}
var cummulativeSize int64
for {
// Break if read size has exceed the chunk size.
if cummulativeSize > limit {
break
}
b, err := reader.ReadBytes(' ')
// Break if end of file is encountered.
if err == io.EOF {
break
}
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
cummulativeSize += int64(len(b))
s := strings.TrimSpace(string(b))
if s != "" {
// Send the read word in the channel to enter into dictionary.
channel <- s
}
}
}