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Level 3 Autonomy Remains a Legal and Ethical Minefield

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byDevin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

April 14th, 2026
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Devin Partida@devinpartida

Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.

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futurism#autonomous-cars#autonomous-driving#level-3-autonomy#autonomous-vehicles#ai-ethics#self-driving-cars#self-driving-cars-legality#autonomy-legality

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