Level 3 Autonomy Remains a Legal and Ethical Minefield

Proponents of self-driving technology claim car crashes are a public health crisis that only Level 3 autonomy, or “hands-off, eyes off” self-driving, can solve. Critics say autonomous vehicles will make streets unsafe and complicate liability. Who’s right? The answer isn’t as clear-cut as you’d think. Why Level 3 Poses Unique Engineering Problems A Level 3 autonomous system actively drives the vehicle, but the driver still needs to be able to take over at a moment’s notice. For robotaxis, a remote operator must be available. While advancements in artificial intelligence and edge computing have brought this technology into the spotlight, it’s not yet as reliable as consumers or legislators would like. Even with lidar, cameras, machine learning models, GPS, and sensor arrays, autonomous vehicles still rely on human help. In February 2026, Massachusetts senator Edward Markey, a member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, launched an investigation into the industry’s reliance on human operators. He found huge variations in operators’ qualifications and response times. Every autonomous vehicle company refused to disclose how often they intervened. Waymo was the only one to use overseas remote assistants, many of whom didn’t hold a U.S. driver’s license. The technology behind Level 3 autonomy is advanced, but widespread adoption isn’t on the table yet. found huge variations in operators’ qualifications Who’s Liable When an Autonomous System Fails? Autonomous vehicles crash more than you’d hope. Tesla’s own findings suggest its Autopilot is four times more likely to crash than a human. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates it’s eight times more likely to crash. Who’s responsible? four times more likely to crash Determining Legal Liability Is Complicated If you are injured or your car is damaged, you have to get insurance and personal injury attorneys involved. Should they go after the automotive manufacturers, software developers, drivers, or remote operators? Civil, criminal, driver, product, and insurance liability is complex. Even when companies break the law, it’s rare for one person to be held responsible. In the eyes of the law, a company is considered a legal person distinct from its owners, managers, and employees. This means it can enter into contracts, be sued, and be prosecuted, further complicating matters of liability. OEMs Have Yet to Answer Ethical Questions Say an autonomous vehicle is traveling at a high speed when a group of people walks into the road. It doesn’t have time to stop. It can either swerve into oncoming traffic and risk passengers’ lives in both cars, move toward the sidewalk and risk hitting pedestrians, or take no action and keep moving at full speed toward the group of people. How does the algorithm calculate the cost of a human life? Will it waste precious time handing control over to a remote operator overseas? In this trolley-problem-adjacent hypothetical, there is no “right answer.” However, since self-driving cars are meant to replace human drivers, they have to be held to a higher standard. How Will Legislators Contain This Explosive Situation? While the NHTSA has defined levels of automation, there is no federal framework standardizing self-driving cars. Laws vary state by state, if they exist at all. Many states have yet to pass sweeping regulations or even guidelines. Some, like Pennsylvania, are leading the charge. With Act 130 of 2022, Pennsylvania amended its vehicle code to legalize the testing and deployment of highly automated vehicles on state roadways. Bipartisan government relations firm Greelee Partners represented an autonomous vehicle company, working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and legislators to ensure the state’s framework aligned with the industry’s needs. amended its vehicle code Act 130 established much-needed safety, deployment, and certification standards, helping reinforce the state as home to leaders in the field of self-driving cars. Its passing made it clear that legislators play a huge role in addressing legal and ethical questions related to autonomous algorithms and remote operator hand-offs. Navigating a Messy Patchwork of State Regulations Legislators are still catching up with Level 3 autonomy because it is not widely available on vehicles that consumers can purchase. Since 2012, 41 states have considered legislating autonomous vehicles. As of 2026, only 29 have enacted legislation. For this technology to work, automakers, software developers, and legislators must work together to update laws. 41 states have considered legislating The process needs to start with transparency and accountability. Policy-makers should consider abolishing NHTSA confidentiality provisions or mandating crash log reporting. They should also establish guidelines around remote assistants and machine learning algorithms. Overly strict regulations may make roads safer in theory, but if they can’t be implemented and followed, they will only delay real change. To ensure these laws are practical and actionable, federal and state legislators should work with automakers, industry experts, and government relations firms. It Will Take Time Before Drivers Become Passengers Self-driving car companies have long boasted about eliminating road injuries and fatalities caused by human error. However, the capabilities of Level 3 autonomy are still unproven at scale. It will take time and coordinated effort to change things.