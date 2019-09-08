Let’s Know the Key Aspects of Building Single Page Applications using Angular

Kristen Carter

As an IT Software Consultant, I keep looking for new Angular development frameworks and AngularJS development tools, recently I have been looking for the best Angular development framework to develop single page applications (SPAs) for businesses. And, I got this:



among software developers are built by There are various Angular development platforms available for single page application development, my choice is not always clear. If I go by the stats, then the most used and popular JavaScript libraries, frameworks, and toolsamong software developers are built by Nodejs developers , AngularJS developers, ReactJS, Vue.JS, .NET Core, TensorFlow, Xamarin, and Cordova.

For single page application development, I only need a reliable and productive Angular development tool. My immediate concern is, which JavaScript framework should I use to make sure that my app development project is the most successful one?

According to market trends and reports, Angular is the best platform to create your single page applications. Further, read on to see why you should hire an angular developers as a preferred choice for single page applications development with, of course, Angular.

Angular is a structured JavaScript framework that’s a perfect fit to build

dynamic single page applications for your enterprise. It also supports

multiple platforms and all the commands and functions of this framework

are written in HTML script.

Google’s Angular has around 59,520 ⭐️ on GitHub. It’s the right platform for an angular developer for web app development with declarative templates and the most useful CLI tool to easily get started on your project.

Key Aspects of Angular development for Building Single Page Applications

MVC Framework and POJO Model

Angular has no dependencies on underscore.js and jQuery. It works on

Model View Controller (MVC) framework that is a design pattern for

developing SPA and web applications.

Model is responsible for maintaining data storage, integrity, consistency,

queries, and mutations. It is the simplest form of script that works

without using any form of sorter and getter methods.

The controller is responsible to receive, validate, interact, and responds

to user input within the data model objects. In short, it controls the

whole interaction between the model and the view.

The view is responsible for the presentation of assets and codes entered by

a user for the app development. In Angular MVC the whole pattern is

written in HTML and JavaScript. For example, the View is implemented in

HTML and the Model and the Controller are implemented in JavaScript.

The View in an Angular application created using HTML coding

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > <head> <title>Hack Hands Angular — Demos</title><meta charset=”utf-8" /> </head> <body> <div id=”messageTitle”> </div> <div id=”message”>Hello World</div> </body> </html>

Adding a Controller to the Angular application

var indexController = hackApp.controller(“indexController”, function ( $scope ) { // controller logic goes here} ) ;

Adding information to the model

var indexController = hackApp.controller(“indexController”, function ( $scope ) { // controller logic goes here$scope.message = “Hello Hacking World”} ) ;

It’s so easy to build single page application on Angular MVC. So, the

recommendation is to use Angular for app development, as angular

developers could do it without writing any lengthy codes. Angular MVC

supports two-way data binding and allows you to view your data based on

your own preferences.

When it comes to data binding, Angular uses POJO (Plain Old JavaScript)

objects that require no additional elements to bind the AngularJS with

other data sources. This is also one of the main reasons why angular

developer prefer it for SPA (Single Page Application) development

project.

Routing Between Web Pages

In single page applications, navigation between web pages is the key

aspect of the app development process. Every time I don’t want to

redirect my website users to a new page when they click on a menu or

sub-menu. Single page web applications are all about where the content

load on the same page with just typing the URL of the website.

With Angular, it is very simple to manage the navigation between web pages as compared to those that are built using other javascript frameworks. The components of AngularJS are lightweight, hence it is one of the preferred forms of the JavaScript framework for developing single page web apps.

Community Support on Google

When you start working on an app development project, you’ll always look for good community support. Angular development is supported by Google’s community and is available for download on GitHub. It is supported by most of the browsers including IE version 9 and all above.

So, in case of any maintenance issues, there are different Google forums where you can ask your queries and get them solved by the Angular developers.

Testing on Selenium and Protractor You can use Protractor or Selenium to perform automated testing on the Angular single page application. These two are the awesome tools for the testing of Angular applications. For the testing of web applications, the most preferred choice is Selenium. Even though I use selenium to test apps, but I recommend you to use Protractor to apply new strategies for testing in the app development process, such strategies include:

By.textarea By.repeater By.model WebElement.evaluate waitForAngular By.binding WebElement.all

An Agile Platform to Build SPAs

A typical Angular app development project starts with a vision and

collecting useful static information for the intended audience. Angular

supports agility which means that it can help create a balance between

new requests from businesses as and when they start working in the new

work environments.



modules in place of building a new application from scratch. Angular controllers can be easily implemented in the MVC architecture to complete these requests. Also, there are a different set of modules to use in Angular that can be used by angular developers for Web Development.If you wish to customize your existing application, you can choose yourmodules in place of building a new application from scratch.

An angular developer can use the function angular.module for creating,

registering and retrieving Angular modules. All modules in AngularJS

must be registered using this mechanism.

Are the single page applications going to be frequent in future?

To answer this, let's take an example of SEO-friendly version of Amazon site which would not refresh itself at each page overload and thus provide great performance and better user-experience.

Similarly, with single page applications, it is the technical benefits of SEO-friendly single page application and its mobile-friendliness which would make single page applications more frequent in the future.

To Conclude:

No doubt, single page web applications (SPAs) that are built using Angular

are user-friendly, fun to build for angular developers and are

interactive in nature. One more benefit of Angular development is

that it analyzes the web page document object model (DOM) that allows

the program to change the structure, style, and content of the page.

As a result, it reduces the need for extra coding elements. You only need

to focus on a single code set for your application and less coding also

means fewer chances of error. Angular support multi-functional features

and easy coding which speed up your app development process.

Disclosure: I work at I work at ValueCoders , a company that develops solutions on technologies viz. AngularJS, NodeJS, MERN, MEAN stack etc.

