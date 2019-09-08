Let’s Know the Key Aspects of Building Single Page Applications using Angular
As an IT Software Consultant, I keep looking for new Angular development frameworks and AngularJS development tools, recently I have been looking for the best Angular development framework to develop single page applications (SPAs) for businesses. And, I got this:
There are various Angular development platforms available for single page application development, my choice is not always clear. If I go by the stats, then the most used and popular JavaScript libraries, frameworks, and tools
among software developers are built by Nodejs developers
, AngularJS developers, ReactJS, Vue.JS, .NET Core, TensorFlow, Xamarin, and Cordova.
For single page application development, I only need a reliable and productive Angular development tool. My immediate concern is, which JavaScript framework should I use to make sure that my app development project is the most successful one?
According to market trends and reports, Angular is the best platform to create your single page applications. Further, read on to see why you should hire an angular developers as a preferred choice for single page applications development with, of course, Angular.
Angular is a structured JavaScript framework that’s a perfect fit to build
dynamic single page applications for your enterprise. It also supports
multiple platforms and all the commands and functions of this framework
are written in HTML script.
Google’s Angular has around 59,520 ⭐️ on GitHub. It’s the right platform for an angular developer for web app development with declarative templates and the most useful CLI tool to easily get started on your project.
Key Aspects of Angular development for Building Single Page Applications
- MVC Framework and POJO Model
Angular has no dependencies on underscore.js and jQuery. It works on
Model View Controller (MVC) framework that is a design pattern for
developing SPA and web applications.
Model is responsible for maintaining data storage, integrity, consistency,
queries, and mutations. It is the simplest form of script that works
without using any form of sorter and getter methods.
The controller is responsible to receive, validate, interact, and responds
to user input within the data model objects. In short, it controls the
whole interaction between the model and the view.
The view is responsible for the presentation of assets and codes entered by
a user for the app development. In Angular MVC the whole pattern is
written in HTML and JavaScript. For example, the View is implemented in
HTML and the Model and the Controller are implemented in JavaScript.
The View in an Angular application created using HTML coding
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Hack Hands Angular — Demos</title><meta charset=”utf-8" />
</head>
<body>
<div id=”messageTitle”>
</div>
<div id=”message”>Hello World</div>
</body>
</html>
Adding a Controller to the Angular application
var indexController = hackApp.controller(“indexController”, function ($scope)
{// controller logic goes here}
)
;
Adding information to the model
var indexController = hackApp.controller(“indexController”, function ($scope)
{// controller logic goes here$scope.message = “Hello Hacking World”}
)
;
It’s so easy to build single page application on Angular MVC. So, the
recommendation is to use Angular for app development, as angular
developers could do it without writing any lengthy codes. Angular MVC
supports two-way data binding and allows you to view your data based on
your own preferences.
When it comes to data binding, Angular uses POJO (Plain Old JavaScript)
objects that require no additional elements to bind the AngularJS with
other data sources. This is also one of the main reasons why angular
developer prefer it for SPA (Single Page Application) development
project.
- Routing Between Web Pages
In single page applications, navigation between web pages is the key
aspect of the app development process. Every time I don’t want to
redirect my website users to a new page when they click on a menu or
sub-menu. Single page web applications are all about where the content
load on the same page with just typing the URL of the website.
With Angular, it is very simple to manage the navigation between web pages as compared to those that are built using other javascript frameworks. The components of AngularJS are lightweight, hence it is one of the preferred forms of the JavaScript framework for developing single page web apps.
- Community Support on Google
When you start working on an app development project, you’ll always look for good community support. Angular development is supported by Google’s community and is available for download on GitHub. It is supported by most of the browsers including IE version 9 and all above.
So, in case of any maintenance issues, there are different Google forums
where you can ask your queries and get them solved by the Angular developers.
- Testing on Selenium and Protractor
You can use Protractor or Selenium to perform automated testing on the Angular single page application. These two are the awesome tools for the testing of Angular applications. For the testing of web applications, the most preferred choice is Selenium. Even though I use selenium to test apps, but I recommend you to use Protractor to apply new strategies for testing in the app development process, such strategies include:
- By.textarea
- By.repeater
- By.model
- WebElement.evaluate
- waitForAngular
- By.binding
- WebElement.all
- An Agile Platform to Build SPAs
A typical Angular app development project starts with a vision and
collecting useful static information for the intended audience. Angular
supports agility which means that it can help create a balance between
new requests from businesses as and when they start working in the new
work environments.
Angular controllers can be easily implemented in the MVC architecture to complete these requests. Also, there are a different set of modules
to use in Angular that can be used by angular developers for Web Development.If you wish to customize your existing application, you can choose your
modules in place of building a new application from scratch.
An angular developer can use the function angular.module for creating,
registering and retrieving Angular modules. All modules in AngularJS
must be registered using this mechanism.
Are the single page applications going to be frequent in future?
To answer this, let's take an example of SEO-friendly version of Amazon site which would not refresh itself at each page overload and thus provide great performance and better user-experience.
Similarly, with single page applications, it is the technical benefits of SEO-friendly single page application and its mobile-friendliness which would make single page applications more frequent in the future.
To Conclude:
No doubt, single page web applications (SPAs) that are built using Angular
are user-friendly, fun to build for angular developers and are
interactive in nature. One more benefit of Angular development is
that it analyzes the web page document object model (DOM) that allows
the program to change the structure, style, and content of the page.
As a result, it reduces the need for extra coding elements. You only need
to focus on a single code set for your application and less coding also
means fewer chances of error. Angular support multi-functional features
and easy coding which speed up your app development process.
Disclosure:
I work at ValueCoders
, a company that develops solutions on technologies viz. AngularJS, NodeJS, MERN, MEAN stack etc.
