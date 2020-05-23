Let's Build It: Real-time Session Invalidation

Current World Champion @AWS, ex-Facebook, ex-Microsoft
curl -H "user:user123" localhost:9000/login
{"sessionId":"364rl8"}
as an HTTP header for the route
sessionid=364rl8
. If the session ID is valid, the server returns “authenticated”, if not, the server returns an error:
/api
curl -H "sessionid=364rl8" localhost:9000/api
authenticated
curl -H "sessionid=badSession" localhost:9000/api
error: invalid session
HTTP header.
Set-Cookie: sessionid=364rl8
const { generateSessionId } = require("./utils");
const cors = require("cors");
const app = require("express")().use(cors());
const PORT = 9000;
// this will totally scale, trust me
const sessions = {};
app.get("/login", (req, res) => {
const { user } = req.headers;
if (!user) {
res.status(400).send("error: request must include the 'user' HTTP header");
} else {
const sessionId = generateSessionId();
sessions[user] = sessionId;
res.send({ sessionId });
}
});
app.get("/api", (req, res) => {
const { sessionid } = req.headers;
if (!sessionid) {
res.status(401).send("error: no sessionId. Log in at /login");
} else {
if (Object.values(sessions).includes(sessionid)) {
res.send("authenticated");
} else {
res.status(401).send("error: invalid session.");
}
}
});
app.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`server started on http://localhost:${PORT}`);
});
async function logIn(userId, onSessionInvalidated)
function takes a callback function (as the second argument) that will be invoked whenever we detect that the session is no longer valid. We can implement this API in two ways: polling and server-push.
logIn
async function logIn(userId, onSessionInvalidated) {
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:9000/login", {
headers: {
user: userId,
},
});
const { sessionId } = await response.json();
const POLLING_INTERVAL = 200;
const poll = setInterval(async () => {
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:9000/api", {
headers: {
sessionId,
},
});
if (response.status !== 200) {
// non-200 status code means the token is invalid
clearTimeout(poll);
onSessionInvalidated();
}
}, POLLING_INTERVAL);
return sessionId;
}
const wss = new WebSocket.Server({ port: 9001 });
wss.on("connection", (ws) => {
ws.on("message", (data) => {
const request = JSON.parse(data);
if (request.action === "subscribeToSessionInvalidation") {
const { sessionId } = request.args;
subscribeToSessionInvalidation(sessionId, () => {
ws.send(
JSON.stringify({
event: "sessionInvalidated",
args: {
sessionId,
},
})
);
});
}
});
});
{
action: "action ID",
args: {...}
}
value is
action
, notify that client whenever the specified session ID is invalidated.
"subscribeToSessionInvalidation"
route handler to detect existing sessions and publish the invalidation event:
logIn
app.get("/login", (req, res) => {
const { user } = req.headers;
if (!user) {
res.status(400).send("error: request must include the 'user' HTTP header");
} else {
const existingSession = sessions[user];
if (existingSession) {
publishSessionInvalidation(existingSession);
}
const sessionId = generateSessionId();
sessions[user] = sessionId;
res.send({ sessionId });
}
});
and
subscribeToSessionInvalidation
:
publishSessionInvalidation
const { EventEmitter } = require("events");
const sessionEvents = new EventEmitter();
const SESSION_INVALIDATED = "session_invalidated";
function publishSessionInvalidation(sessionId) {
sessionEvents.emit(SESSION_INVALIDATED, sessionId);
}
function subscribeToSessionInvalidation(sessionId, callback) {
const listener = (invalidatedSessionId) => {
if (sessionId === invalidatedSessionId) {
sessionEvents.removeListener(SESSION_INVALIDATED, listener);
callback();
}
};
sessionEvents.addListener(SESSION_INVALIDATED, listener);
}
module.exports = {
publishSessionInvalidation,
subscribeToSessionInvalidation,
};
async function logIn(userId, onSessionInvalidated) {
const response = await fetch("http://localhost:9000/login", {
headers: {
user: userId,
},
});
const { sessionId } = await response.json();
const socket = new WebSocket("ws://localhost:9001");
socket.addEventListener("open", () => {
console.log("connected.");
socket.addEventListener("message", ({ data }) => {
const { event, args } = JSON.parse(data);
if (event === "sessionInvalidated") {
// args.sessionId should equal sessionId
onSessionInvalidated();
}
});
socket.send(
JSON.stringify({
action: "subscribeToSessionInvalidation",
args: {
sessionId,
},
})
);
});
socket.addEventListener("error", (error) => {
console.error(error);
});
return sessionId;
}
in your browser, and try it out. You should now see some real-time session invalidation action.
/push/index.html
docker run -d -p 6739:6739 redis
// remoteCache.js
const redis = require("redis");
const SessionCacheKey = "sessions";
client = redis.createClient({
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST
});
async function getSession(userId) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
return client.hmget(SessionCacheKey, userId, (err, res) => {
resolve(res ? (Array.isArray(res) ? res[0] : res) : null);
});
});
}
async function putSession(userId, sessionId) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
client.hmset(SessionCacheKey, userId, sessionId, (err, res) => {
resolve(res ? (Array.isArray(res) ? res[0] : res) : null);
});
});
}
. That takes care of the session storage, we still need to replace event emitter with Redis. The redis npm docs state:
[user ID, session ID]
When a client issues a SUBSCRIBE or PSUBSCRIBE, that connection is put into a "subscriber" mode. At that point, the only valid commands are those that modify the subscription set, and quit (also ping on some redis versions). When the subscription set is empty, the connection is put back into regular mode.
// remoteCache.js
const SessionInvalidationChannel = "sessionInvalidation";
const pendingCallbacks = {};
async function connect() {
client = redis.createClient({
host: process.env.REDIS_HOST
});
// the redis client we're using works in two modes "normal" and
// "subscriber". So we duplicate a client here and use that
// for our subscriptions.
subscriber = client.duplicate();
return Promise.all([
new Promise((resolve) => {
client.on("ready", () => resolve());
}),
new Promise((resolve) => {
subscriber.on("ready", () => {
subscriber.on("message", (channel, invalidatedSession) => {
console.log(channel, invalidatedSession);
if (Object.keys(pendingCallbacks).includes(invalidatedSession)) {
pendingCallbacks[invalidatedSession]();
delete pendingCallbacks[invalidatedSession];
}
});
subscriber.subscribe(SessionInvalidationChannel, () => {
resolve();
});
});
}),
]);
}
function publishSessionInvalidation(sessionId) {
client.publish(SessionInvalidationChannel, sessionId);
}
function subscribeToSessionInvalidation(sessionId, callback) {
pendingCallbacks[sessionId] = callback;
}
function, we subscribe to the
connect
channel. We publish to this channel when another module calls
"sessionInvalidation"
.
publishSessionInvalidation
git clone https://github.com/robzhu/logged-out
cd logged-out/push-redis/server
npm i && node server.js
in two browser tabs and you should be able to see the working demo.
/push-redis/index.html
using System;
using System.Net.Http;
using System.Threading.Tasks;
using Newtonsoft.Json;
using Websocket.Client;
static class Program
{
const string LoginEndpoint = "http://localhost:9000/login";
const string UserID = "1234";
static Uri WebSocketEndpoint = new Uri("ws://localhost:9001");
static async Task Main(string[] args)
{
HttpClient client = new HttpClient();
client.DefaultRequestHeaders.Add("user", UserID);
dynamic response = JsonConvert.DeserializeObject(await client.GetStringAsync(LoginEndpoint));
string sessionId = response.sessionId;
Console.WriteLine("Obtained session ID: " + sessionId);
using (var socket = new WebsocketClient(WebSocketEndpoint))
{
await socket.Start();
socket.MessageReceived.Subscribe(msg =>
{
dynamic payload = JsonConvert.DeserializeObject(msg.Text);
if (payload["event"] == "sessionInvalidated")
{
Console.WriteLine("You have logged in elsewhere. Exiting.");
Environment.Exit(0);
}
});
socket.Send(JsonConvert.SerializeObject(new
{
action = "subscribeToSessionInvalidation",
args = new
{
sessionId = sessionId
}
}));
Console.WriteLine("Press ENTER to exit.");
Console.ReadLine();
}
}
}