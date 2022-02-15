"Let the market decide what it wants," says Jeremy Britton, Co-founder and CFO of Bostoncoin

Behind the scenes with best-selling economic author and co-founder of the world's first diversified crypto fund





So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

G’day! I’m Jeremy Britton, co-founder and CFO of the world’s first diversified crypto fund, Bostoncoin. I have been in financial advice, stocks & economics for 20+ years, and in crypto since 2015. In addition to audited company reports and whitepapers, I also like to read Phantom comics.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

The most recent article was “How to invest into crypto even if you have no time or knowledge”. The stock market was the domain of the elite 1% for four centuries until mutual funds were created in 1971; now anyone can invest in stocks. We like to make it easy for anyone to get into crypto.





Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I like to write about crypto, macroeconomics, investing and global trends. As Bostoncoin is my 13th startup, and I have been a digital nomad for 10+ years, I also like to write about startups, work/life balance, business hacks and lifestyle.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I generally check online to see what journalists are seeking stories on, or requesting expert advice on. I use site aggregators in USA & Australia and often write 2-3 articles per day. Some are good, many are filed away under the desk 🤣

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Some of the articles, posts or videos that I create, I think are ground-breaking and incredible. They often get 5-10 views. Later I will release something which I think is a little perfunctory or bland, and it goes viral with hundreds of thousands of views. The market has a different taste than what I think it does, so maybe the best solution is to release everything and let the market decide what it wants.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I love to write and educate others on investing, whether that be in property, stocks/shares, managed funds, crypto, precious metals, scarce commodities or so on. If someone handed me $100 billion today, I would still be sharing my ideas for free tomorrow.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Many! 😃 I enjoy a good white wine or champagne, as well as a beer or cider. I like a good book, some dark chocolate, a gripping series on Netflix, cuddles with my puppies and my partner.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

I have too many Phantom comics to count them all. I also enjoy gardening, driving my little sports car and taking my puppies to the park. Sometimes you need to clear your head; away from phone screens, computers and TV.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

Whatever inspires me and adds the most value to the community. Feel free to ask me anything and I will have a crack at it 😁

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

“Investing is for everyone,” so start where you are, with what you have, even if it’s $1.00

“Wealth is more than just money.” Be sure to build abundant physical and mental health, invest into great relationships and increase your spirituality. Aim for a balance in all areas.





Oh, and finally, if you want to be smart, #investwhereyouspend 🙂