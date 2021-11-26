Legal Tech Solutions: Market Size, Impact, and Trends
Since 2017, there has been a 484% increase in the number of legal technology patents worldwide. LegalTech market generated revenues of 17.32 billion U.S. dollars worldwide in 2019. By 2025, legal departments will triple their spending on legal technology implementation. Technology in the legal industry expands the global outlook on law practice and helps companies position themselves in an international legal services market.
AscendixTech is a custom software development company from Dallas, Texas.