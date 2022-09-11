Leave Busywork Out of the Metaverse

The original PlayStation Home was exactly that — a place to hang out with fellow gamers. The issue is simple: we are setting up the expectation that we have to do something in these virtual worlds, that we must have compelling reasons other than to just chill and hang out. Yet even our escapism is being filled with tasks with a purpose, with the ability to earn money, or compete for fun. The opposite is mostly viewed as 'busywork* — the appearance of productivity with bullshit tasks to make us look active.

There’s a common issue I’m seeing about the metaverse and our expectations for it.





But what if that was enough for many of us?





Playstation Home ran for a decade and allowed users to create a custom avatar tied to the user’s account. Each avatar was given a personal apartment that users could decorate with free, bought, or won items. Users could travel throughout the Home world, which was frequently updated by Sony and its partners.





Public spaces were made for display, entertainment, advertising, and networking. Home’s primary forms of advertising included spaces themselves, video screens, posters, and mini-games.





Home also featured many single and multiplayer mini-games, and hosted a variety of special events, some of which provided prizes to players. Users could use items won to further customize their avatars or apartments.





In all, Home felt like, well, home. It was a chill place. So, what if we wanted spaces of solace and solitude to escape from the rat race and do nothing with others in the same way?





Games capture our attention and draw us in, asking us to accept their rules and adopt their priorities.





Even the most mundane of games, like Power Wash Simulator, don’t have any real competitive driver or huge, urging gameplay mechanics other than to just clean something however you want. Heck, I play Elite Dangerous not because I want to be the best space fighter pilot in the galaxy but to just chill and unwind while floating past huge planets.





So when I was pointed towards Numbers Game , a 2019 article, it struck this point home beautifully. Drew Austin, the article’s author, compared Fortnite to a place of relaxation against a backdrop of constantly craving attention on social media.





And he’s right.





We come to social media to hang out and find ourselves gradually playing a game, often to our dismay, and without a clear grasp of the rules.





But Fortnite inverts that: It attracts us with the intention to compete and then actually encourages players to hang out and socialize.





For all the attempted behavioral engineering to which our devices and apps subject us, we should welcome this development.





Roger Penrose, The Road To Reality









We can go further by asking why escapism is seen as a waste of time and not welcomed. It’s frowned upon as unproductive or lazy, and yet the opposite is mostly viewed as busywork — the appearance of productivity with bullshit tasks to make us look active.





Busywork is an activity that is undertaken to pass time and stay busy but in and of itself has little or no actual value. Busywork occurs in business, military and other settings, in situations where people may be required to be present but may lack the opportunities, skills or need to do something more productive.





Escapism is a deliberate entrance into a simpler reality, as opposed to an entrance into a messier or busier one. Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and now the Metaverse are all varieties of technologically mediated escapism.





Yet even our escapism is being filled with work, tasks, or activities with a purpose, and with the ability to earn money or compete for it such as play-to-earn games.





I‘m having some trouble understanding the draw of these metaverse plays that are visually pretty, but don’t have a lot of mechanics or gameplay.









A lot of these projects seem to be trying to recreate in person social gatherings. However, most of in person social experiences do have other ‘mechanics’ like eating or drinking. The equivalent in games seems to be mechanics or gameplay goals. Do any of you view this differently?





In real life, we go to pretty places, but not to just sit there for long periods of time. How quickly would most people be on our phones if there wasn’t something else to do than see the place? — Matt Sorg, Solana





In real life, we go to pretty places, but not just to sit there for long periods of time…why the fuck not? What’s wrong with enjoying the silence?





And so to escape into another reality is seen as a bad thing and it must therefore be filled with things do to otherwise it’s seen as a bit pointless.





If you are planning on getting into the business of designing metaverse environments anytime soon, you will do well to follow a counter-intuitive design approach: think of your goal not as the task of creating an alternate reality filled with things to do but as the exact opposite.





The point is — to stop designing the metaverse like you would a video game.





The freedom of an open space filled with not very much to do also represents the freedom from the constraints of a designed space filled with everything to do. The more you design, the greater the limitation — the environment is filled with guardrails and boundaries funneling you into performing like a mouse in a maze.





By creating vast and engaging metaverse experiences, inviting brands into our spaces with in-your-face marketing, competing for virtual land and scarce assets, and the pressure to feed the creator and web3 economy, aren’t we just falling into the same traps we’ve done in real life all over again?





Makes you think.





