Learning to Tie Knots

    A correspondent suggests that it would be a handy accomplishment for schoolboys to be proficient in the handling, splicing, hitching, and knotting of ropes. He suggests the propriety of having the art taught in our public schools. A common jackknife and a few pieces of clothes line are the main appliances needed to impart the instruction with. He concludes it would not only be of use in ordinary daily life, but especially to those who handle merchandise and machinery. Any one, he adds, who has noticed the clumsy haphazard manner in which boxes and goods are tied for hoisting or for loading upon trucks, will appreciate the advantage of practical instruction in this direction. Probably a good plan, he further suggests, would be to have one schoolboy taught first by the master, and then let the pupil teach the other boys. Our correspondent thinks most boys would consider it a nice pastime to practice during recess and at the dinner hour, so that no time would be taken from study or recitation time.

