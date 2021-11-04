Learning JavaScript in Your Own Time is Easy

347 reads

Of more than 1.6 billion websites, JavaScript is used on more than 95% of them. It's the world's [most in-demand programming language] today. The 2021 JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp Course includes 20 hours of training from top instructor [Rob Merrill] You'll learn the basics of the language and build your own apps on a small scale. You'll finally become interview-ready with algorithm challenges that will put you on the path to start a new career as a JavaScript web developer.