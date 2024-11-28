ReadWrite
paint-brush
Learn the Best Methods for Tuning DBMS Configurationsby@configuring
171 reads

Learn the Best Methods for Tuning DBMS Configurations

by ConfiguringNovember 28th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

This section discusses recent advancements in DBMS tuning, highlighting Bayesian optimization (BO) and reinforcement learning (RL) methods. It covers key components of the automatic tuning pipeline, including workload modeling, feature pruning strategies, knowledge transfer, and configuration recommendation. The section also reviews automatic tuning techniques applied to big data analytics frameworks and summarizes popular benchmarks for DBMS performance evaluation.
featured image - Learn the Best Methods for Tuning DBMS Configurations
checklist Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Limeng Zhang, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia;

(2) M. Ali Babar, Centre for Research on Engineering Software Technologies (CREST), The University of Adelaide, Australia.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

1.1 Configuration Parameter Tuning Challenges and 1.2 Contributions

2 Tuning Objectives

3 Overview of Tuning Framework

4 Workload Characterization and 4.1 Query-level Characterization

4.2 Runtime-based Characterization

5 Feature Pruning and 5.1 Workload-level Pruning

5.2 Configuration-level Pruning

5.3 Summary

6 Knowledge from Experience

7 Configuration Recommendation and 7.1 Bayesian Optimization

7.2 Neural Network

7.3 Reinforcement Learning

7.4 Search-based Solutions

8 Experimental Setting

9 Related Work

10 Discussion and Conclusion, and References

Recently, the authors in [84] provided an experimental evaluation of several BO-based solutions and RL-based solutions and demonstrated how hyper-parameter optimization algorithms can be borrowed to further enhance database configuration tuning. After that, the authors in [85] conducted a survey on the state-of-the-art DBMS tuning methods, including heuristic methods, Bayesian optimization methods, deep learning methods, and reinforcement learning methods. They illustrated the automatic tuning pipeline ranging from data preparation to configuration tuning.


In this study, in addition to elucidating the automatic tuning framework on DBMSs, we provide an in-depth analysis of each component. Specifically, we outline the primary tuning objectives and summarize three main constraints or factors in automatic configuration tuning in DBMS: overhead, adaptivity, and safety. Regarding workload characterization, we present methods for modeling a workload in terms of queries and DBMS runtime metrics. In the feature pruning section, we offer insights into pruning strategies at both the workload and configuration levels. Concerning knowledge transfer, we consolidate existing techniques and present two directions for adopting this knowledge. In the subsequent configuration recommendation section, we provide an overview of existing methods and highlight the available design considerations for each category. Additionally, we include several relevant automatic tuning methods that focus on big data analytics frameworks, which face similar challenges in identifying the optimal configuration within the complex and interdependent configuration space. Finally, in the experiment setting, we summarize popular benchmarks for evaluating DBMS performance.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Configuring HackerNoon profile picture
Configuring@configuring
Configuring, customizing tech to fit just right.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgdata-science #big-data #cloud-database #parameter-tuning-techniques #configurable-knobs #database-management-systems #knob-tuning #configuration-tuning #cloud-database-management

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Automatic Configuration Tuning on Cloud Database: A Survey
by configuring
Nov 26, 2024
#big-data
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Feature Optimization for Price Prediction (11/26/2023)
by noonification
Nov 26, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
10 Ways to Optimize Your Database
by olegst
Aug 06, 2021
#database
Article Thumbnail
10 Essential Computer Skills for Data Mining
by octoparsejerry
Jan 07, 2019
#data-mining-skills
Article Thumbnail
10 Most Evolving Big Data Technologies to Catch Up on in 2022
by alihatanveer
Oct 04, 2021
#big-data
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas