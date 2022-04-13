Learn Pentesting/Hacking - The Red Team

Created a Github page with useful materials for those who want to start to learn pentesting/hacking.

!!! Always do all work from VM or dedicated machine for that, remember that all tools that you install may have some malware(mostly not but the risk exists). So you should prevent access to your real machine. Also dont forget to use VPN, even when using training VM from hackthebox (because you will be sharing same network with many people)

BOOKS & ARTICLES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnN6dbos5u8&ab_channel=TheCyberMentor — Course for beginners

Staring Point course from https://www.hackthebox.com/

https://pwning.owasp-juice.shop/ — How to pawn Juice Shop guide

https://book.hacktricks.xyz/ — many tutorials and howtos

https://guyinatuxedo.github.io/index.html — exsploits & reverse engineering course

https://medium.com/purple-team/buffer-overflow-c36dd9f2be6f — buffer overflow for beginers

https://medium.com/cyber-unbound/buffer-overflows-ret2libc-ret2plt-and-rop-e2695c103c4c — buffer overflow, how to pass ASLR & PIE & NO-STACK-EXECUTION protection

https://github.com/tanprathan/OWASP-Testing-Checklist — OWASP testing checklist. Help to not forget something

https://owasp.org/www-project-web-security-testing-guide/v41/ — OWASP testing guide for checklist above ^

TOOLS

https://www.vmware.com/products/workstation-player.html — VM player to run Kali

https://www.kali.org/ — Kali linux for pentesters. Base Tool

https://github.com/sullo/nikto — web site vulnerability scanner.

https://wpscan.com/wordpress-security-scanner — wordpress vulnrability scanner.

https://www.kali.org/tools/nmap/ — NMAP port, script, vulnerability scanner. Base tool

https://www.kali.org/tools/hydra/ — Login cracker for different protocols

https://www.kali.org/tools/gobuster/ — Dir,Subdomains enumerator for websites

https://www.metasploit.com/ — Pentesting framework. Base Tool

https://github.com/carlospolop/PEASS-ng/tree/master/winPEAS — Privilege escalation for Win. Base Tool

https://github.com/carlospolop/PEASS-ng/tree/master/linPEAS — Privilege escalation for Linux. Base Tool

https://www.kali.org/tools/gdb/ — console debugger

https://www.kali.org/tools/edb-debugger/ — edb debugger with ui

SERVICES

Data arvesting

https://hunter.io/ — find emails on domain

https://haveibeenpwned.com/ — find if email was leaked

https://crt.sh/ — subdomain search

https://builtwith.com/ — technology stack info

https://search.censys.io/ — servers search engine

https://www.shodan.io/ — servers search engine

DATA LEAKS

https://github.com/philipperemy/tensorflow-1.4-billion-password-analysis — how passwords changes with time + 1.4B email:pass

TRAINING

https://www.hackthebox.com/ — Platform with VMs that you can try to hack

https://tryhackme.com/ — training site

https://github.com/juice-shop/juice-shop — Training app for web pentesters

https://pentesterlab.com/ — excercices for hackers (not free)

EXPLOIT DBs

WORDLISTS

https://github.com/danielmiessler/SecLists/ — many different

https://github.com/payloadbox/sql-injection-payload-list — SQL inj payloads

https://github.com/foospidy/payloads — web payloads




