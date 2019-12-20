Learn Java with These Android Apps

There’s a common misconception in software development that you have to spend hours at the office, chained to a PC and coding books to learn a new programming language. The good news is, with the impressive development of mobile coding education, you can learn on your feet and combine professional development with running personal errands.

Whether you’re an experienced or a novice developer who wants to improve, there are mobile apps to learn Java. Let’s take a closer look at the most popular learning tools on the market.

1. SoloLearn

Programming languages

Python, JavaScript, C++, HTML, Java, C#, SQL, PHP, CSS, jQuery, Ruby, Swift.

In case you have no coding experience, SoloLearn looks like a good place to start a professional journey. The app is designed for people who have no coding skills. All you have to do is to drag and drop pieces of code and complete quick assignments.

The interface is minimalistic and intuitive. There are four tabs: ‘Learn’, with free coding lessons, ‘Play’ - here, you can challenge other users in online battles, ‘Code’ - a built-in integrated development environment, ‘Discuss’ - a forum where developers share tips and answer questions.

Pros

Engaged and active community;

Hundreds of free lessons;

No pre-requisites for starting training;

Cons

Doesn’t teach in-depth coding skills;

Accessibility issues - the largest available font size has low legibility;

SoloLearn certification is not well-received among employers.

Pricing: the platform is free.

Download this app for Android

2. Programming Hub

Programming languages

HTML, Javascript, C, C++, C#, Swift, Python, R Programming, Java, Artificial Intelligence, CSS, etc.

While Sololearn is more of a community-based coding hub, Programming Hub is a purely learning-centered platform. All the courses published here have video and visual commentary to make sure you understand the core concepts of Java on a high level.

At the end of Programming Hub training, users will be able to design apps from scratch. The platform offers a built-in compiler and an integrated development environment to offer novice developers as much practical experience as possible.

Pros

Customizable user interface;

Built-in compiler;

In-depth learning courses for middle-level Java developers.

Cons

Users have to pay a subscription fee;

Not enough basic practice problems for beginners;

Fluctuating loading speed.

Pricing

To access Pro content, you will need to pay for a premium subscription. Programming Hub offers three membership plans:

$6.99/m - monthly subscription;

$14.59/m - quarterly subscription;

$41.99 - yearly subscription.

Download this app for Android

3. CodeGym

Programming languages

Java.

CodeGym is one of the most promising mobile Java courses on the market. There are over 600 Java programming lectures and more than 1200 quizzes that help developers test their skills.

The app is practice-based. Theoretical concepts are not treated too in-depth since developers mostly learn through hands-on experiences. CodeGym is a low-commitment platform - studying for half an hour a day will be enough to notice tangible progress in a matter of weeks.

Pros

Over 1200 Java coding tasks

A custom mobile IDE

By the end of the course, you’ll have over 500 hours of practical experience

A strong community of Java developers

Virtual assistants that oversee your progress

Cons

Learning to learn the emulator takes time and effort

Students have to code manually via the keyboard

Pricing

Codegym is free.

Download this app for Android

4. Enki

Programming languages

SQL, Data Science, JavaScript, Python, Blockchain, CSS, HTML, Security, git, CompSci fundamentals, Linux and Java.

Enki is a go-to app for coding college students. While you’re expected to have the knowledge of basic tech terminology to use the app freely, the platform is beginner-friendly and thoroughly covers the basic topics of Java programming.

The in-app quizzes are short and fun to complete. The app memorizes your curriculum preferences and creates a custom learning schedule. Thanks to a built-in dashboard, novice developers can track their progress in Java education.

Pros

Efficient supplement to CS college learning

Fun games and quizzes to check the understanding of Java development concepts

In-depth coding lessons

Cons

Full of bugs and performance issues

Accessing most in-app content requires paying for a subscription

Low loading speed

Pricing

You can use the basic version of Enki to see how the app works. To access all lessons and topics, consider paying $9/month for a premium subscription.

Download this app for Android

5. Easy Coder

Programming languages

Java.

Easy Coder is an e-learning app that introduces video learning into programming education. Most available tools don’t offer such deep and comprehensible commentaries. By watching professional developers solve problems in real-time and explaining every decision, you will be able to reason like a coder and progress faster.

EasyCoder offers a plethora of ways to test your skills and learn new programming concepts. Other than watching videos, developers can take quizzes, code from scratch in a built-in integrated development environment, and take on coding challenges.

Pros

Interactive user interface

Different types of learning activities - videos, quizzes, and challenges

Caters both to beginners and intermediate developers

Cons

Some videos are not subtitled in foreign languages

No other languages than Java are supported

Pricing

The app is free. There’s a credit-based system - users have to complete challenges and quizzes to unlock premium content. You can purchase a package of credits as well.

Download this app for Android

6. Encode

Programming languages

Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Encode is an app that teaches beginner developers Java programming, with the main focus on learning the basics of Android development. Before moving to the next learning level, a user will have to complete a series of challenges and practice problems.

This way, you can ensure you have grasped the core concepts of the lessons before moving on to more complex tasks.

The platform has an offline mode as well - novice developers can study and improve their coding skills even with no Internet connection.

Pros

Intuitive user interface

Offline mode

Uses real code for references

Cons

No active user community

No in-depth programming courses

A limited number of lessons

Pricing

The basic version of the app is free. For extra content, users have to pay $4.99/month.

Download this app for Android

Programming languages

HTML & CSS, Python, JavaScript, SQL.

Codecademy boasts one of the largest developers community, with over 26 million of active professionals. There’s an extensive package of free Java lessons. If you have a premium account, you get to work with a personal assistant and have him review every assignment,

You can learn Java depending on your objective, be it front-end, mobile app, or computer software development - the platform offers different courses depending on what a student will be using the language for.

Although the platform is not highly interactive, it finds solid ways to motivate users by assigning them badges and unlocking extra content as soon as a developer reaches a higher education level.

Pros

Robust documentation

Offers personalized assistance

Has a huge variety of courses on Java and other languages

Cons

Performance bugs - slow loading and incorrect answers to questions

Most courses are unavailable for free

No course completion certifications

Pricing

$19.99m - monthly subscription;

$500/m - hiring a personal mentor.

Download this app for Android

8. Learn Java Programming

Programming languages

Java.

Learn Java Programming is a database of Java Core tutorials. There’s commentary next to each concept that explains the theoretical basics with practical examples and pieces of real code.

You can share articles with friends or classmates. All learning content is available offline - you can download it as a PDF file.

Pros

Closely follows the CS college program

Targets both newcomers and intermediate experts

Offline access to learning materials

Cons

No interactivity, quizzes, nor an IDE

Users repeatedly report performance issues

Does not offer real-world practice problems

Pricing

The platform is free.

Download this app for Android

Programming languages

Java.

The app helps developers boost Java proficiency for an exam, interview, or a personal project. Depending on the learning purpose, Java Deep Learning offers a personalized training program.

The content of the platform is highly versatile. In the ‘Interview’ tab, for instance, developers can see hundreds of questions employees usually ask at job interviews.

Although Java Deep Learning is aimed at beginners, users are required to have a basic idea of what classes are to follow the lectures comfortably.

Pros

In-depth coverage of various programming language aspects

Java.lang, Java.io, and Java.ui interfaces are covered

Job interview questions and answers with commentary

Cons

Spelling errors

In-app ads

Requires coding prerequisites

Pricing

The platform is free.

Download this app for Android

10. Udemy

Programming languages

Although Udemy is a large learning platform that doesn’t specialize in Java per se, there are dozens of appealing courses for beginning Java devs. You can find free courses with practice problems, text lectures, and video commentary. Some of them are published by the big names in the industry - yes, Google, I am pointing at you.

Pros

Wide selection of courses

Widgets that check the correctness of your code

Built-in IDE, the command-line interface is supported

Cons

Users have to pay a monthly fee to access all courses

No documentation or coding article database

Pricing

$200/month.

Download this app for Android

Conclusion

The journey of Java learning starts with taking the first step. By using mobile apps to learn Java, you will improve on the go, without having to put in extra hours of office work. Since there’s no lack of free tools on the market, you will definitely find the right app for Java learning. In my experience, all apps reviewed above lay a solid ground for introduction to Java development. Be sure to give them a try and skyrocket your programming skills.

