"Learn How To Ride The Highs And Lows" Says Luis Perez, Remoov CEO

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nI am originally from Venezuela. Moved to the US for college and have jumped around a bunch of industries until I was able to finally start a company.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nRemoov - Remoov is enabling the circular economy by making it simple to upcycle unwanted goods, ensuring we end up with value in hand rather than at the dumpster.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nWe originally launched at Stanford to help graduate students.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nHustlers, everyone willing to wear many hats and figure things out daily.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nProbably some corporate job.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nRevenue, pickup, NPS.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nGreat product-market fit.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nAI, CRISPR - what it can mean for the future of medicine.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nGreat stories about inspiring entrepreneurs.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nIt is going to be a rollercoaster, learn how to ride the highs and lows.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nIt is never as good or as bad as you think.\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\nRemoov is nominated as a [startup of the year in South San Francisco](https://startups.hackernoon.com/california/south-san-francisco-united-states). Go vote!\n\n:::\n\n\\\n