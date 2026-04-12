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Lean AI Revisited: What Changed in Growth

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byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

April 12th, 2026
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Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

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machine-learning#ai#lean-startup#artificial-intelligence#marketing#ai-marketing#growth-marketing#digital-marketing#data

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