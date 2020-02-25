Leading iOS/iPhone App Development Companies In India For Startups and SME’s

A forecast from Statista has revealed that 2020 will be a remarkable year in history. In 2015, the number of active iOS apps was approximately 1.8 million that will hit 5.7 million by 2020.

Considering these rapidly growing numbers of iOS apps in app stores, it is a sensible decision for the startups and SMEs to launch their brand with iOS/iPhone application to stand apart in the industry.

While developing an iOS application has become a need of an hour, therefore it is worthwhile to get in touch with the tech stacks who are well-versed with the latest technology and methodologies to develop highly robust, scalable and secure app solution. While top iPhone app development companies strive to deliver quality that perfectly fits the needs and budget of their clients, therefore, it ultimately cut down the role of freelancers or in-house development teams in the picture.

Now it’s clear that outsourcing is the only left option for the clients, so before proceeding towards the search engine to find the list of the best iOS application development companies, make sure you understand the pros and cons to better know the market trends. However, In this blog, we have already made this task done for you after conducting a detailed survey and analysis of the mobile app development market.

Referring to the Survey report of Forbes, last year, India overtook the US as the world's #2 market in app downloads, with 12.1 billion.

Also, the App Annie forecast reveals that the figures will grow by 207% by 2022 and it will have 37.2 billion downloads a year. These figures are making India and the US the fastest growing app market in the world.

In India, while the IT outsourcing market has come a long way in the last two decades with more than 113 million app development companies, choosing the right one for your business is seriously a nerve-wracking task.

Instead of diving into the pool to find the top ones, shortlist leading names of the companies according to domain experience. Then consider what kind of expertise you are looking for, check the portfolio of the company, back of engineers, review report of the company, and so on.



Although it is quite tedious to pen down all the main points to pick the best iOS app development companies in India, here are the major parameters that we have evaluated in the survey to list down the best iPhone development companies.

The Client Retention Rate Accompanied With Accruing Yearly Growth Rate.

Assorted Portfolio Review By Visiting Their Site

Clients Review from various B2B platforms like Clutch, Glassdoor and Goodfirms

Organic Ranking Analysis and Google Ratings By customers

Technology expertise in React, Blockchain, AR Swift, Object-C, C++, Java., Python, Xamarin, Flutter, DevOps and other trending technologies.

Some more to add:

Industry Experience

Location

Average Hourly Price Budget

Area of Expertise (As Per Trends)

No. Of Development Projects

Company Size

Key Clients

No. Of Satisfied Clients

Awards and Recognitions

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Considering these parameters, we have came up with the list of 15 best iPhone/iOS app development companies in India/US for Startups & SME's:

1. Octal IT Solutions (Best iPhone App Development Services In India)

Founded In: 2008

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $50/hr

Area of Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, AR & VR, Plugin Development, Digital Marketing, WooCommerce Integration, iPhone App Development, Android App Development and More.

No. Of Development Projects: 700+

Company Size: 50-249

Key Clients: Fiat, Red Card, Aviva, Vodafone, and More.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 500

Awards and Recognitions-

Gold Partner of Microsoft

Premium member of Nasscom

Collaborated with Amazon Web Services

Ranked as one of the top mobile app developers by Appdexa

Coming to the 7th top iPhone app development company in India in our list that has a team of 50 tech stacks, strive to deliver excellently crafted best iPhone app development services in India and clients globally. They have helped clients win various awards and funding and even have developed 500+ apps for startups & Fortune 500 companies.

Instead of delivering the one-fit to all, their team of passionate techies, designers & Business Analyst review the project report and then customize the app solution. Moreover, they follow Agile methodology with frequent app demos and can ship your product quickly taking care of everything - design, development, and deployment.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.98

Clutch Rating: 4.8

2. Xicom Technologies (The Trusted Choice for Best iOS App Development Services In India)

Founded In: 2002

Location: India, USA, and UAE

Pricing Factor: $25-49/hr

Area of Expertise: Swift iOS App Development, Custom iPhone App Development, Quality Engineering, UX/UI design, Augmented Reality, Web & App Development and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 7500+

Company Size: 250

Key Clients: LunchServed, Spooner, Notch, Juvly, WeBild and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 1500+

Awards and Recognitions:

Premium partner of Nasscom and STPI

ISO:9001 Certified Services

If you want to uncover the opportunities of business in 2020 and ahead, “Xicom Technologies” is your one-stop solution to all the digital challenges. Xicom is an epitome for the top iOS app development company which follows the simple work Mantra to Inspire The Next.

The associated tech stacks are well-versed with the latest emerging technologies along with rich experience in developing mobile and web apps, CMS (Content Management System), e-commerce and custom software which makes them a trusted partner of global clients.

According to a survey, Xicom is holding the trust of 7500+ global clients and empowering them with a variety of robust and scalable solutions.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: 4.91

Clutch Rating: 4.7

3. Data EximIT (An Entrusted Name as the Top iOS Application Development Company)

Founded In: 2004

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $80/hr

Area of Expertise: Web & App Development, iPhone app Development, Chatbot Development, Mobile App Development, Testing & Maintenance and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 900+

Company Size: 50-249

Key Clients: Dental Network, EcoAqua, Yangamall, Cashhelper and more.

No. of Satisfied Clients: 553

Awards and Recognitions:

Recognized as Top Mobile App Company in 2017 by the Top App Creators firm.

Extract has verified them as Reliable Company whereas trusted by clients on Contract IQ.

Data EximIT is among the top iOS application development company choice with 15+ years of experience in developing IT solutions, even though they have delivered more than 400 other mobile solutions. In, Survey, it has been discovered that some of their developed solutions are empowering some of the flourished brands and have received appreciation from the clients for implementing incredible web and mobile app solutions.

Their experts have enriched experience in developing and deploying mobile consulting, iOS and Android solutions, cross-platform and hybrid mobile app development solutions.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: 4.63

Clutch Rating: 4.0

4. Konstant InfoSolution (Offers You the Best iOS App Services In India)

Founded In: 2003

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $60/hr

Area Of Expertise: Web development Solutions, UI/UX design, Web and IoT Solution, DevOps, IT Consulting, eCommerce Development and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 1500+

Company Size: 50-249

Key Clients: Nestle, Reliance Infrastructure, Volkswagen, Stanley Connect, Delmonte and more

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 2500

Awards and Recognitions:

Awarded as top mobile app development company in 2018 by siliconIndia.

Extract has ranked Konstant Infosolutions #1 & #2 among top app and web development companies.

“Konstant Info” is a worth-the-value choice for the best iOS app services in India across India & USA. Their technical wizards dwell with extensive experience in developing and deploying mobile and web apps along with digital solutions.

With more than 2500+ contented customers worldwide, and have delivered 3500+ successful apps, they are continually driving their efforts towards crafting long-lasting relations from the last 10+ years. Also, they have catered 30+ industries, both big names as well as by start-ups for building swift and agile apps that are highly-driven by performance and unparalleled efficiency.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.93

Clutch Rating: 4.8

5. Prismetric (An Esteemed Top iPhone App Development Company In India)

Founded In: 2008

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $25/hr

Area Of Expertise: QA & Testing, eCommerce Web DEvelopment Solution, iOS/iPhone App Development Services, Android App Development, UI/UX Design, Customer Software Application and More.

No. Of Development Projects: 1000+

Company Size: 50-149

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 500

Awards and Recognitions:

Proud member of Nasscom ad GESIA

Certified mobile app developer recognized by AppFirms

ISO 9001:2015 certification

Being an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Mobile App Development firm and rooted in a custom software solution, they have gained the position as 5th top iPhone app development company in India. They offer exceptional and operational applications development services for iPhone, iPad and Android devices along with other web services to provide end-to-end solutions.

They have the strength of over 100+ highly skilled and competent mobile app developers, proficient, and designers working with a sole mindset of delivering utter customer satisfaction to the client.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 5.0

Clutch Rating: 5.0

6. Appinventive (Best iPhone App Development Companies In India for Startups and SMEs)

Founded In: 2014

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $100-125/hr

Area of Expertise: Opensource & eCommerce Development, On-Demand Customer App Development Services, Web Development, Cross-Platform App Development, Mobile App Development, iOS App Development and more.

No. Of Development Projects : 1000

Company Size: 500+

Key Clients: Google, IKEA, KPMG, United Nations, Domino's, AL-Futtaim and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 500

Awards and Recognitions

Clutch has recognized Appinventiv as no. 1 app development company for Fintech/startup.

The Manifest has awarded them for delivery best mobile app development services in 2019.

Over a few years, they have established a brand and with quality driven-services, they have become among the best iPhone app development companies in India within a short period. Company is backed by a team of adept mobile strategists, UX/UI designers, and proficient app developers who act as the pillar of its operations across the US, Europe, and APAC.

Furthermore, using simple work strategies, they have a client base that spreads across emerging startups and its Fortune 500 partners to provide an unparalleled experience. They empowered 300+ clients with best-in-class mobile apps and collaborating with its team of 500+ techno-nerds.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.71

Clutch Rating: 4.8

7. Hyperlink InfoSystem (One of the Most Recommended Best iOS Application Development Services Providers)

Founded In: 2011

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $75/hr

Area Of Expertise: Custom Web Development Solutions, App Development, IT Consulting, eCommerce Development, Web and IoT solution and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 3000

Company Size: 50-249

Key Clients: Google, ViaCom, Papa Johns, SBS Discovery Media, Disney and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 2200

Awards and Recognitions:

Recognized as top mobile app development company in USA and India on Clutch.

Proud member of GESIA

ISO 9001:2008 Certified company

Incorporated in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem, backed by a dedicated and experienced team of proficients has path themselves as the top iOS app company in India . Their in-house techno-geeks create dynamic and cost-effective solutions for their clients globally by keeping in mind the latest business trends.

Their business strategy is to provide IT services that are carefully structured to offer more acquirable results and solutions that add mileage to their client’s growth.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: NA

Clutch Rating: 4.8

8. Affle Enterprise (An Epitome Among The Top iPhone App Company In India)

Founded In: 2005

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $100-125/hr

Area of Expertise: Hybrid App Development, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet of Things in Web Application Development, iPhone app Development, Custom Software Development and More.

No. Of Development Projects:

Company Size: 250

Key Clients: Magic Bricks, Mahindra Comviva, OLX, Samsung, McKinsey & Company and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients:

Awards and Recognitions

Proud partners of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

With a decade of experience in operations, Affle has set the benchmark in the industry and created a position among the 15 top iPhone App companies In India. Their simple work strategy is to follow a customer-oriented approach, deploy the latest methodologies and a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that enhance consumer engagement, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising.

Their award-winning mobile app development services aim to help startups and fortune names to take their venture to the next level with excellent mobility solutions. They provide a more significant advantage over the competition and are reliable solutions to be future-ready.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.17

Clutch Rating: 4.5

9. Crest Coder (Best iPhone App Companies In India Offering Affordable and Customer-centric Solutions)

Founded In: 2017

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $25/hr

Area of Expertise: iOS App Development, Android App Development, UX/UI Design, QA & Testing, eCommerce Web Development Solutions, Internet of Things in Web Development, Software Development and More.

No. Of Development Projects: NA

Company Size: 100+

Key Clients: KPMG, AirHair, Foil Republic, Airways Residences and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: NA

Crest Coder benchmarked among the best iPhone App Companies in India as they strive to compose mobile and web solutions that put your brand apart in the market. Since establishment, their brand has emerged among the industry leaders in the IT industry who provides an exclusive array of service in Mobile and Web Application Development.

For them, code is like a powerful piece of poetry that can empower your business. In an industry where technology is taking the world by storm, they are adhesively adding value to your software development projects.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.94

Clutch Rating: 4.8

10. TechAhead (A Pioneer For The Best iPhone App Services In India)

Founded In: 2009

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $50-100/hr

Area of Expertise: Custom iOS App Development, UX/UI Design, Website Development, Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, Software Development and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 1500

Company Size: 50-249

Key Clients: Audi, MagicBricks, American Express, Allianz, Neo, FACS, Pikmykid, Viarad Kohli and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 600

Awards and Recognitions

Recognized amongst top 10 Mobile app developers on Business of Apps.

Features amongst Top 10 App Developers on YourStory.

As they are well-versed with the latest technology and delivering quality services since years, therefore, TechAhead is ranking at 10th position according to the surveyed parameters. Established in 2009, they are a team of 150 people accomplished with a decade long proven track record in building innovative, dynamic, and scalable apps at an accelerated speed.

From idea to execution, their innovation-driven strategy, architecture, development, and the best iPhone app services in India helps clients focus on their business. At the same time, they act as your one-stop solution partner taking care of all your technology needs.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: 4.82

Clutch Rating: 4.7

11. Daffodil Software (Hire iOS App Developers for the Certified And Accredited Services)

Founded In: 1999

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $70/hr

Areas of Expertise: iOS/iPhone App Development Solution, UX/UI Design, Enterprise Software Solution, Augmented Reality and More.

No. Of Development Projects: NA

Company Size : 250

Key Clients: NA

No. Of Satisfied Clients: NA

Awards and Recognitions

Proud member of Nasscom and Ui Path

Premium partner of Google Cloud

With a strong client based in over 32 industries and 25 countries, Daffodil is among the trusted software development firms in the IT Industry. Collaborating with their team of professionals means, getting the choice of hiring iOS app developers with excellent skills. This is what distinguishes them from the rest and makes them proudly stand in top 15 best iOS app development companies.

They innovate by blending with the latest technologies, design approaches and development methodologies to develop cutting edge digital solutions.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: 4.0

Clutch Rating: 4.7

12. YML (Best iOS Application Development Companies Adding Life to Your Digital Solutions)

Founded In: 2008

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $200-300/hr

Area of Expertise: iOS App Development, AR/VR Development, Chatbot, Blockchain development and more.

No. Of Development Projects: NA

Company Size: 50

Key Clients: American Express, First Data, Apple, L'OReal, THE North Face, State Farm and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 500

Awards and Recognitions: NA

YML is among the leading choices while looking for the best iOS application development companies . They are a team of 300+ experts with digital design and app development bringing Silicon Valley to their clients worldwide.

They take immense pride in ourselves on being a bettor of change, lending a hand to startups and Fortune 500 clients become industry leaders with out-of-box digital solutions.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: NA

Clutch Rating: 4.8

13. Space-O Technologies (In The List Of The Best iOS Application Development Services)

Founded In: 2010

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $70/hr

Area Of Expertise: IoT Development, Enterprise Custom Web/App Development Solutions, iOS/iPhone App Development, Hybrid App Development and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 3500

Company Size: 50

Key Clients: Nike, McAfee, Zumbox, Saint-Gobain, ShotStats and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 1000

Awards and Recognitions

Featured in the list of top 10 mobile app development companies at AppFutura.

Earned 99% of job success and top rated badge on UpWork.

Space-O Technologies is a one-stop solution for all your mobile software development needs, especially if you are looking for the best iOS application development services . Right from conception to completion to marketing to frequent maintenance, Space-O delivers. They deliver, no matter how diverse or complex the project is.

Space-O's holds the potential to meet any level of complexity with its team of experts; that have years of experience in software services and product engineering industry.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirms Rating: 4.83

Clutch Rating: 4.7

14. Excellent Web World (A Trusted Choice Among The Top iPhone Application Development Company)

Founded In: 2011

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $125-149/hr

Area of Expertise: Cloud Services, Mobile App Development, Website Development, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and More.

No. Of Development Projects: 902

Company Size: 50

Key Clients: Sony, Canary, Ovia Health, France.tv, Hitchi, and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 623

Awards and Recognitions

Recognized as one of the top choices of app development companies on Clutch.

The excellent Web world is a globally renowned name among the top iPhone application development companies with footsteps in IoT, Web and Mobile app development in India and around the globe. They seek to enhance the user experience building value and leaving an ever-lasting impact through their products and solutions.

Moreover, they have been improving the digital world and spreading smiles for a long time, one project at a time. As businesses need to navigate uncharted regions, their strategies aim to help them make the right decisions and boost their time to market.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.94

Clutch Rating: 5.0

15. Saffron Tech (A Trusted Choice For The Best iPhone Application Development Services)

Founded In: 2008

Location: India

Pricing Factor: $125-149/hr

Area Of Expertise: Custom Web/App Development Solutions, iOS/iPhone App Development, Hybrid App Development, AR/VR, AI & ML and more.

No. Of Development Projects: 500

Company Size: 50

Key Clients: Falken Tyres, Hostgator, Oliv, Foodikted, Minx and more.

No. Of Satisfied Clients: 1000

Awards and Recognitions

Proud Member of iOS developer program

Gold Certified Microsoft partner

“Saffron Tech” is among the trusted and experienced choice for the best iPhone application development services with almost a decade of experience behind them. Their proficiencies have perfected their development process to match the steps with emerging technologies and methodologies.

Their core is always to be an extension of the client’s business and thus provide innovative yet intuitive solutions for their technology requirements by delivering expectations with quality and within the timeline.

Digital Presence and Rating (Goodfirms and Clutch)

Goodfirm Rating: 4.25

Clutch Rating: 4.8

Ending Note:

Hopefully, the list of above mentioned top companies have clear all the dark clouds and helps you to make the best future decision for your business.

So these are the best iOS app companies in India well suited for the startups and SMEs, looking forward for the result-oriented mobility solutions. Get the best solution for your venture, carefully developed by keeping in mind your business objective, budget and leading technologies.

No matter what companies you choose to collaborate from the above listed companies, provide a solution with the perfect blend of technical wizards and curious minds. So, gamble with the greatest minds in the industry, sketch down your ideas, and align with the top iOS app developers and start with your project right away.

