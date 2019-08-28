“Launch on Product Hunt” An Anthology of Resources

Product Hunt, according to Wikipedia:

Product Hunt is a website that let's users share and discover new product

Yesterday I found a new article on Medium, a guide to launch on Product Hunt and not fail it.

It was a driver to publish my collection of guides, that I saved when I first time researching this topic.

Ship, Marketing for Engineers, Side project marketing. If you don’t like to read all that things, here a brief:

I’m more than just recommend to read a priceless advice from github based book and check an awesome flawless app blog

Ok, I understand that most cool features have an inside product, created by PH team: Ship

I use it, it’s cool, it really motivates me to push forward and when I realize that I can send messages to followers of my product — I start to write here, on Medium too.

If you were impressed by the accomplishments of Product Hunt, I think you should read the detailed story: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/the-parking-book

Stories about launches at ProductHunt published each month, so in order to make that list more flexible, I create a github repository for it. Take a look and star it!

