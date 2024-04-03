Lauch Your IT Journey with Webflow: Top 5 Habits for WebDev Newcomers





The path of least resistance is already open.





Remember when learning to code felt like trying to crack a secret code? It seemed like only the tech-savvy elite had the key to unlock this world. But things are changing! Picture this: just like English has become an international language, platforms like Webflow are shaking up the IT scene, making it easy for anyone to dive into web development.









So, what's the deal with Webflow? Think of it as universal English, but in programming. It opens up a wealth of opportunities. Being able to work with low-code and no-code tools allows you to quickly immerse yourself in the digital world and make your mark on a global scale. It helps everyone, regardless of their background, current occupation, and baggage in web development to master the technology and start creating cool stuff in no time.





In this article, I aim to capture the vibrant essence of Webflow and share my list of five habits. These habits are designed to empower everyday individuals, like you and me, to unlock our web-wizardry potential. With Webflow as our ally, the realm of IT transforms into a comprehensible and welcoming space where creativity knows no bounds.





Why Webflow?

Webflow suddenly entered my life when I had just left my previous work in the shop. During this period, I was inspired by the ideas of Webflow and began to study it. The idea of no-code was not yet so popular and was only gaining momentum. But what do we see now? Webflow has a huge community (85,000+ members), its own awards, a large number of online and offline events, and an annual conference, which is the most anticipated event in the Webflow community. Now, this is a huge space that has accumulated incredibly talented people. When a community of successful people grows, this is the best confirmation of the development of the field, isn’t it?





Webflow is a platform that allows you to develop websites without code knowledge. Webflow serves as a gateway to develop fundamental IT skills and understanding of web development. It is a great platform for both starting a career and deep advancement in the future. It allows you to delve deeper into web development as you gain experience and expertise, without stopping at just the basic functionality.













The power of Webflow lies in the following:

Quality training courses in the open source - it's free to learn how to use Webflow.

An intuitive interface.

Super-functional CMS.

Apps Integrations that increase the power and capabilities of Webflow.

Clean code of the finished product.

Ease of publishing and handing over the project to the client.





I’m keen to expand the number of people who understand how the web development industry works and, of course, this increase will inevitably lead to more competition in the web development market. However, I’m convinced that it also naturally breeds an improvement in the quality of the finished product. Ultimately, the success of each of us guarantees the improvement of the whole world.









Top 5 Habits for Newcomers in web-development.

On your journey from starting your IT career towards improvement and success, I suggest you enlist the help of the following habits:





Focus of attention Whether it's improving your English, learning a new platform, or mastering a new skill or habit, the focus of your attention is directly proportional to the strengthening of those skills. But there's always something that keeps us from focusing on our goal. First, identify it and remove it from your life. In my case, it was endlessly scrolling through my Instagram feed. I filled even a 5-second pause with a 15-minute interruption. So finally I deleted the app from my phone, but left access from my laptop (not all at once, guys). I just made access to Instagram uncomfortable for me. And from day one, I felt a lightness. I now channel my daily supply of willpower into self-development instead of fighting the urge to swipe the feed.













Time management every day Without a clear plan for the coming day, you will start doing everything that comes your way. Every little thing will look like a very important task, but once you get to the important one you don't have enough resources to do it. In researching this topic, I've developed 2 creative ways for me to plan my day. Each one is perfect on really busy days, so choose what suits you best.

Method A - Changing Circumstances.

The idea: write a plan for the day based on the changing circumstances during that day. Example: I became a mum and my whole day is scheduled depending on what my child is doing:



Is my child healthy and in kindergarten/school or sick and at home?

Are there other people besides me who can look after the child for a while?

Does my child sleep in the afternoon or not?

Do any everyday routines need to be done today?

What time did she fall asleep tonight? and so on.

It turns out that I have several ready-made variants of events and a detailed plan for each case. I use them as a template and can quickly orientate how my day will be organized further.





Here’s a sample day plan:









Method B - Look at your day like you’re watching a film

When I know ahead of time that I have a lot to do the next day, I write what I call a script of tomorrow with me in the lead role. The idea: to describe in detail your day in the third person, as if you were watching a film. That is, I write: "Dasha woke up at 5:30, did her morning chores, and at 6:45 started to wake up the child for school. Then they had breakfast together and left the house at 7:40. ... " You need to describe the whole day with minute details. And after writing it, read it in full.





The thing is, this method is good for 2 reasons:

Allows you to really estimate the time you'll have available during the day and plan in detail the beginning and end of each task.

Has a déjà vu effect. When you start your day tomorrow and it matches your plan from yesterday, you'll feel like you've already lived that day, which means you'll find it easier to navigate the huge to-do list.















Community Engagement Add yourself to themed forums, get a mentor, participate in meetups, and surround yourself with an environment of IT and like-minded people. I’d like to share with you some of them:

be sure to follow webflow social media: twitter, linkedin.

My list of educational channels on youtube: finsweet, fluxacademy, t.ricks.

russian-speaking community in telegram.





Develop Empathy

Strangely enough, this is a skill you need to develop in yourself to succeed, and in IT too. Be able to put yourself in the shoes of the people you work with and for:

the client - understand what is important to them, how they will manage your project after you and how to make it as easy and convenient as possible.

colleagues - take into account all points of view and see the general vector of direction.

users - how they will use your site on their device, whether it will be convenient, intuitive, and whether this or that movement on the page will cause discomfort.





Keep improving Be prepared that this is an area of constant learning. There are both pros and cons to this. You will always be updating your knowledge and learning new things, it will become your way of life and spread to all its spheres. On the downside, it will never end. Just keep that in mind and spread your energies. It got to the point where when I was planning a holiday, I started evaluating each activity in the category of whether or not I would learn something new by doing it. If not, it became wasted time for me. The trap here is that even a much-needed holiday starts to feel like wasted time. Don't fall into it.





Conclusion

No-code development is no longer an unknown novelty. It is an established field that has changed the way people start a career in IT. Webflow, as a no-code platform, empowers people with superpowers to direct their attention towards creating unique and amazing projects. Through its courses, Webflow gives a quick entry into the IT market. It's a doorway and a start. And with the 5 habits listed above, you can strengthen your position. I urge you to put aside fear, believe in your strength, and take action. How many more hidden talents will the IT world recognize, what progress our generation will get, what a wonderful world we will live in, and what benefits we will enjoy when web development has become so accessible? Good luck and see you in a minute on the IT stage.









Thanks for reading!





