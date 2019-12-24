Laravel 6 Stripe Payment Integration Example

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
cd stripesub && code
npm install
composer require laravel/cashier
php artisan make:auth
$table->string('stripe_id')->nullable()->collation('utf8mb4_bin');
$table->string('card_brand')->nullable();
$table->string('card_last_four', 4)->nullable();
$table->timestamp('trial_ends_at')->nullable();
public function up()
{
Schema::create('users', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->increments('id');
$table->string('name');
$table->string('email')->unique();
$table->timestamp('email_verified_at')->nullable();
$table->string('password');
$table->string('stripe_id')->nullable()->collation('utf8mb4_bin');
$table->string('card_brand')->nullable();
$table->string('card_last_four', 4)->nullable();
$table->timestamp('trial_ends_at')->nullable();
$table->rememberToken();
$table->timestamps();
});
}
php artisan make:migration create_subscriptions_table
php artisan make:migration create_plans_table
public function up()
{
Schema::create('subscriptions', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->increments('id');
$table->unsignedInteger('user_id');
$table->string('name');
$table->string('stripe_id')->collation('utf8mb4_bin');
$table->string('stripe_plan');
$table->integer('quantity');
$table->timestamp('trial_ends_at')->nullable();
$table->timestamp('ends_at')->nullable();
$table->timestamps();
});
}
public function up()
{
Schema::create('plans', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->increments('id');
$table->string('name');
$table->string('slug')->unique();
$table->string('stripe_plan');
$table->float('cost');
$table->text('description')->nullable();
$table->timestamps();
});
}
php artisan migrate
// .env
STRIPE_KEY=your key here
STRIPE_SECRET=your secret here
// services.php
'stripe' => [
'model' => App\User::class,
'key' => env('STRIPE_KEY'),
'secret' => env('STRIPE_SECRET'),
],
// User.php
use Laravel\Cashier\Billable;
class User extends Authenticatable
{
use Billable;
}
// web.php
Route::group(['middleware' => 'auth'], function() {
Route::get('/home', 'HomeController@index')->name('home');
Route::get('/plans', 'PlanController@index')->name('plans.index');
});
php artisan make:model Plan
php artisan make:controller PlanController
// PlanController.php
use App\Plan;
public function index()
{
$plans = Plan::all();
return view('plans.index', compact('plans'));
}
@extends('layouts.app')
@section('content')
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-header">Plans</div>
<div class="card-body">
<ul class="list-group">
@foreach($plans as $plan)
<li class="list-group-item clearfix">
<div class="pull-left">
<h5>{{ $plan->name }}</h5>
<h5>${{ number_format($plan->cost, 2) }} monthly</h5>
<h5>{{ $plan->description }}</h5>
<a href="" class="btn btn-outline-dark pull-right">Choose</a>
</div>
</li>
@endforeach
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endsection
// web.php
Route::group(['middleware' => 'auth'], function() {
Route::get('/home', 'HomeController@index')->name('home');
Route::get('/plans', 'PlanController@index')->name('plans.index');
Route::get('/plan/{plan}', 'PlanController@show')->name('plans.show');
});
<?php
// Plan.php
namespace App;
use Illuminate\Database\Eloquent\Model;
class Plan extends Model
{
protected $fillable = [
'name',
'slug',
'stripe_plan',
'cost',
'description'
];
public function getRouteKeyName()
{
return 'slug';
}
}
// PlanController.php
public function show(Plan $plan, Request $request)
{
return view('plans.show', compact('plan'));
}
@extends('layouts.app')
@section('content')
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-header">{{ $plan->name }}</div>
<div class="card-body">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endsection
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="{{ str_replace('_', '-', app()->getLocale()) }}">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<!-- CSRF Token -->
<meta name="csrf-token" content="{{ csrf_token() }}">
<title>{{ config('app.name', 'Laravel') }}</title>
<!-- Fonts -->
<link rel="dns-prefetch" href="//fonts.gstatic.com">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Nunito" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<!-- Styles -->
<link href="{{ asset('css/app.css') }}" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-md navbar-light navbar-laravel">
<div class="container">
<a class="navbar-brand" href="{{ url('/') }}">
{{ config('app.name', 'Laravel') }}
</a>
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbarSupportedContent" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="{{ __('Toggle navigation') }}">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarSupportedContent">
<!-- Left Side Of Navbar -->
<ul class="navbar-nav mr-auto">
</ul>
<!-- Right Side Of Navbar -->
<ul class="navbar-nav ml-auto">
<!-- Authentication Links -->
@guest
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="{{ route('login') }}">{{ __('Login') }}</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
@if (Route::has('register'))
<a class="nav-link" href="{{ route('register') }}">{{ __('Register') }}</a>
@endif
</li>
@else
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" href="{{ route('plans.index') }}">{{ __('Plans') }}</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item dropdown">
<a id="navbarDropdown" class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" role="button" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false" v-pre>
{{ Auth::user()->name }} <span class="caret"></span>
</a>
<div class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-right" aria-labelledby="navbarDropdown">
<a class="dropdown-item" href="{{ route('logout') }}"
onclick="event.preventDefault();
document.getElementById('logout-form').submit();">
{{ __('Logout') }}
</a>
<form id="logout-form" action="{{ route('logout') }}" method="POST" style="display: none;">
@csrf
</form>
</div>
</li>
@endguest
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</nav>
<main class="py-4">
@yield('content')
</main>
</div>
<!-- Scripts -->
<script src="{{ asset('js/app.js') }}"></script>
@yield('scripts')
</body>
</html>
@extends('layouts.app')
@section('content')
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="">
<p>You will be charged ${{ number_format($plan->cost, 2) }} for {{ $plan->name }} Plan</p>
</div>
<div class="card">
<form action="#" method="post" id="payment-form">
@csrf
<div class="form-group">
<div class="card-header">
<label for="card-element">
Enter your credit card information
</label>
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<div id="card-element">
<!-- A Stripe Element will be inserted here. -->
</div>
<!-- Used to display form errors. -->
<div id="card-errors" role="alert"></div>
<input type="hidden" name="plan" value="{{ $plan->id }}" />
</div>
</div>
<div class="card-footer">
<button class="btn btn-dark" type="submit">Pay</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endsection
@section('scripts')
<script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script>
<script>
// Create a Stripe client.
var stripe = Stripe('{{ env("STRIPE_KEY") }}');
// Create an instance of Elements.
var elements = stripe.elements();
// Custom styling can be passed to options when creating an Element.
// (Note that this demo uses a wider set of styles than the guide below.)
var style = {
base: {
color: '#32325d',
lineHeight: '18px',
fontFamily: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif',
fontSmoothing: 'antialiased',
fontSize: '16px',
'::placeholder': {
color: '#aab7c4'
}
},
invalid: {
color: '#fa755a',
iconColor: '#fa755a'
}
};
// Create an instance of the card Element.
var card = elements.create('card', {style: style});
// Add an instance of the card Element into the `card-element` <div>.
card.mount('#card-element');
// Handle real-time validation errors from the card Element.
card.addEventListener('change', function(event) {
var displayError = document.getElementById('card-errors');
if (event.error) {
displayError.textContent = event.error.message;
} else {
displayError.textContent = '';
}
});
// Handle form submission.
var form = document.getElementById('payment-form');
form.addEventListener('submit', function(event) {
event.preventDefault();
stripe.createToken(card).then(function(result) {
if (result.error) {
// Inform the user if there was an error.
var errorElement = document.getElementById('card-errors');
errorElement.textContent = result.error.message;
} else {
// Send the token to your server.
stripeTokenHandler(result.token);
}
});
});
// Submit the form with the token ID.
function stripeTokenHandler(token) {
// Insert the token ID into the form so it gets submitted to the server
var form = document.getElementById('payment-form');
var hiddenInput = document.createElement('input');
hiddenInput.setAttribute('type', 'hidden');
hiddenInput.setAttribute('name', 'stripeToken');
hiddenInput.setAttribute('value', token.id);
form.appendChild(hiddenInput);
// Submit the form
form.submit();
}
</script>
@endsection
/ index.blade.php
<a href="{{ route('plans.show', $plan->slug) }}" class="btn btn-outline-dark pull-right">Choose</a>
// web.php
Route::group(['middleware' => 'auth'], function() {
Route::get('/home', 'HomeController@index')->name('home');
Route::get('/plans', 'PlanController@index')->name('plans.index');
Route::get('/plan/{plan}', 'PlanController@show')->name('plans.show');
Route::post('/subscription', 'SubscriptionController@create')->name('subscription.create');
});
php artisan make:controller SubscriptionController
// show.blade.php
<form action="{{ route('subscription.create') }}" method="post" id="payment-form">
<?php
// SubscriptionController.php
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use App\Plan;
class SubscriptionController extends Controller
{
public function create(Request $request, Plan $plan)
{
$plan = Plan::findOrFail($request->get('plan'));
$request->user()
->newSubscription('main', $plan->stripe_plan)
->create($request->stripeToken);
return redirect()->route('home')->with('success', 'Your plan subscribed successfully');
}
}
@extends('layouts.app')
@section('content')
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-8">
@if(session()->get('success'))
<div class="alert alert-success">
{{ session()->get('success') }}
</div>
@endif
<div class="card">
<div class="card-header">Dashboard</div>
<div class="card-body">
@if (session('status'))
<div class="alert alert-success" role="alert">
{{ session('status') }}
</div>
@endif
Welcome to the Dashboard
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endsection
@if(!auth()->user()->subscribedToPlan($plan->stripe_plan, 'main'))
<a href="{{ route('plans.show', $plan->slug) }}" class="btn btn-outline-dark pull-right">Choose</a>
@endif
// PlanController.php
public function show(Plan $plan, Request $request)
{
if($request->user()->subscribedToPlan($plan->stripe_plan, 'main')) {
return redirect()->route('home')->with('success', 'You have already subscribed the plan');
}
return view('plans.show', compact('plan'));
}
// SubscriptionController.php
public function create(Request $request, Plan $plan)
{
if($request->user()->subscribedToPlan($plan->stripe_plan, 'main')) {
return redirect()->route('home')->with('success', 'You have already subscribed the plan');
}
$plan = Plan::findOrFail($request->get('plan'));
$request->user()
->newSubscription('main', $plan->stripe_plan)
->create($request->stripeToken);
return redirect()->route('home')->with('success', 'Your plan subscribed successfully');
}