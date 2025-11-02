I-Asciidoc: Uma I-Markdown I-Just Isn't Cutting It

Ngingathanda i-HTML eminingi edlule, ku-software ebizwa ngokuthi i-HotDog (i-Pro?). Akukho into efana ne-What You See Is What You Get izinzuzo lapho. Kodwa-ke, i-HotDog ine-feature enhle: i-toolbar iqukethe zonke i-HTML tags (ukuba akuyona ezininzi lapho) njenge-buttons, futhi ungathola kwabo ngokuchofoza kwabo kanye nokufunda imiphumela. Umthombo olungaphakathi kuphela kwaba ukuthi ungathola i-button eyodwa yokuchofoza i-tag. Ngemuva kwalokho Dreamweaver. Kuyinto WYSIWYG editor yokuqala, futhi ngokushesha kwangaphakathi kakhulu. Abantu abaziwa nge-HTML waqala ukusetshenziswa: inombolo yebhizinisi kwangaphakathi. Ngithole nje futhi ngithole i-HTML eyenziwe. Ngemuva kokufunda ukuchofoza i-HTML "ngokudlulisela", ngithole i-HTML eyenziwe nge-Dreamweaver ngokuvamile. Ngithole ukuchofoza i-HTML yami ngosuku noma nge-IDEs. Okuphumelela ngokushesha eminyakeni angu-15 ngonyaka. I-HTML wahluka ngaphandle kwewebhu ukuze yinkqubo ephelele ukuthi uSir Berners-Lee awukwazi ukufinyelela. Ngezinye nge-web browsers, i-HTML ilandelayo ukuba yinkimbinkimbi yezicelo zewebhu. Nokho, akuyona khona. Futhi lapho, ngihambe ukuthi i-JavaDocs ikhiqiza iHTML. Imininingwane ye-HTML Imininingwane ye-HTML Imininingwane ye-HTML I-Python ye-Docstring Imininingwane RDOC Ukuhlobisa Uma ungenza i-snippet ye-HTML, , ku-JavaDocs, ukubhalisa i-HTML ngesilinganiso ivula ngokushesha. Kulula ukuchithwa kwe-slash ku-locking tag, noma ukufumana i-slash Nangona kunjalo, iningi lwezokuchwepheshe akufanele amandla ephelele ye-HTML, ikakhulukazi lwezinto ezivela ezintsha. Ngena ngemvume <table> Ukuze ukuhlangabezana le nkqubo, uJohn Gruber no-Aaron Swartz wahlala i-Markdown ngo-2004. \n \n \n I-Markdown iyilwimi yokubhalisa elula yokwenza umbhalo owenziwe usebenzisa umbhali we-text. I-John Gruber wahlala i-Markdown ngo-2004 njengesilimi yokubhalisa elula. Ukubuyekezwa I-Markdown iyilwimi yokubhalisa elula yokwenza umbhalo owenziwe usebenzisa umbhali we-text. I-John Gruber wahlala i-Markdown ngo-2004 njengesilimi yokubhalisa elula. - - - Ukuhlobisa I-Markdown iye wathatha emhlabeni nge-storm. Ngingathanda ukuthi i-HTML iye engaphansi kwe-HTML, okungenani kwihlabathi ye-tech. I-Markdown iyatholakala ku-GitHub iminyaka eminingi. I-Java iye lithunyelwe ku-JavaDocs yayo ku-version 25. Futhi namhlanje, i-LLMs isetshenziselwa i-Markdown ngenxa ye-input kanye ne-output! Ukucaciswa Markdown I-Markdown kuyinto emangalisayo, kodwa kunezinto ezinzima. Ngithole ibhokisi yami entsha nge-Markdown, ngaphansi kwe-Doc-as-Code. I-Experience yinkoma kakhulu ukuthi ngithole ukuthi akuyona akuyona. Ngiyaxazululo elula esithathweni yami yokubhalisa ibhokisi. Ngingathanda i-snippets ye-code yokubhalisa i-points yam. Nokho, ngithanda ukuba zitholakala: i-compiled ne-tested. Ngithole i-project, ephelele nge-build configuration. Nokho, I-Markdown ayikwazi ukuhlanganisa amafayela ze-external. Ngiyaziqhathanisa nokufaka ama-snippets ezidingekayo. Okugqithisileyo, ngenxa yokufaka i-book kunzima isikhathi eside, ngithole inguqulo ye-dependitions ezingenalutho. Ngexesha lokufaka, ngithole-ukufaka ikhodi olushicilelwe ngalinye. I-interestingly enough, imikhiqizo yama-developers iyatholakala ngokufanayo. Enye ukucindezeleka okwenziwe ngokubanzi kuyinto ufuna ukujabulela umphakeli. Ngiya ku-styling option: I-Markdown ayikwazanga okufanayo. Ngenxa yalokho, Yini ngezilimi ezingaphezu? Ngithanda; Ngingathanda ukuba ingxenye Markdown. I-Python Markdown Nangona kukhona abaningi, ingxenye yami lokugqibela kuya kutabela. I-Markdown ibhizinisi amasethi, kuze kube nenkinga, okuyinto ama-column headers. Emi amapostile, ngithanda ngokuvamile Waze , okuyinto ayitholakalayo. Ngicabanga, HTML iyatholakala Markdown. Nokho, ukucubungula ngaphakathi tabula, ikhodi, njll, kufanele kubhalwe ku-HTML kanye naye. rowspan colspan Ukuhlobisa I-Asciidoc kuyinto isixazululo sokuphendula kwezingane. \n \n \n I-AsciiDoc iyinhlangano yokubonisa umbhalo enhle yokubhala inethiwekhi zobuchwepheshe. I-AsciiDoc iyatholakala nezinhlangano ze-semantic futhi ifakwe izici zokufaka kanye nokuthumela inethiwekhi. I-AsciiDoc inethiwekhi ingasetshenziswa ku-editor ye-text, asekelwe ku-version control system, futhi ifakwe ku-multi-output formats. • I-Asciidoc I-AsciiDoc iyinhlangano yokubonisa umbhalo enhle yokubhala inethiwekhi zobuchwepheshe. I-AsciiDoc iyatholakala nezinhlangano ze-semantic futhi ifakwe izici zokufaka kanye nokuthumela inethiwekhi. I-AsciiDoc inethiwekhi ingasetshenziswa ku-editor ye-text, asekelwe ku-version control system, futhi ifakwe ku-multi-output formats. • I-Asciidoc Thola thola kanjani i-Asciidoc inikeza izinzuzo eyodwa ngalinye: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n : Include \n \n An include directive imports content from a separate file or URL into the content of the current document. When the current document is processed, the include directive syntax is replaced by the contents of the include file. Think of the include directive like a file expander. \n \n \n : Admonitions \n \n There are certain statements you may want to draw attention to by taking them out of the content’s flow and labeling them with a priority. These are called admonitions. This page introduces you to admonition types AsciiDoc provides, how to add admonitions to your document, and how to enhance them using icons or emoji. \n \n \n Cell span Asciidoc has a as well as a , both managed by the Eclipse Foundation. Note, though, that is the sole implementation of Asciidoc. The Asciidoctor site is actually hosting the . For most intents and purposes, you can treat them as one, as I do. specification TCK Asciidoctor Asciidoc documentation I-include directive ihambisa i-content kusuka ku-file noma i-URL eyahlukile ku-content ye-document yamanje. Uma idokhumenti yamanje isetshenziselwa, i-include directive syntax iyahambisana ne-content ye-include file. Think ye-include directive njenge-file extender. Kukho izihloko ezithile ukuthi ungathanda ukujabulela ngokuvumela kwabo kusuka ku-content flow kanye nokubhalisa kwabo nge-priority. Lezi zizwa ngokuthi ama-admonitions. Le sayithi ibonisa ukuthi izinhlobo ama-admonition AsciiDoc inikeza, indlela yokufaka ama-admonitions ku-document yakho, futhi indlela yokukhuthaza kwabo usebenzisa ama-icon noma ama-emoji. Ngithole ngezansi ukuthi i-Asciidoc isixazululo ezintathu izixazululo ezivame ngokuvamile ku-Markdown, kodwa inikeza izinzuzo eziningi ezingaphezu. Izinto ezingu-tones zitholakala. Nazi ezinye izici, ezisebenzisa ngokuvamile: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n : Video embedding A sample is more descriptive than a complete description: [source]\n----\nvideo::RX9zwgHuNmA[youtube,width=840,height=473]\n----\n \n \n \n , as seen above: Blockquotes with attribution [quote,'https://asciidoc.org/[Asciidoc^]']\n____\nAsciiDoc is a plain text markup language for writing technical content.\n____\n \n \n \n . This one is of utmost importance when I write self-driven workshops: Collapsible blocks [%collapsible]\n====\nThis content is only revealed when the user clicks the block title.\n====\n \n \n \n Materializing is another useful feature for workshops and technical documentation in general: menus and buttons \n \n \n \n \n Click on the OK button. \n \n Go to the item. Text > Text Filters > JSON \n \n Automatic table of contents With the right toolchain, ungakwazi ukuvelisa HTML kusukela Asciidoc futhi ukudlala imiphumela ku GitHub / GitLab Pages. Nazi isibonelo non-trivial okuyinto ibonisa izici eziningana: I-Apache APISIX ye-Hands-on Lab I-Asciidoc Ecosystem I-tool iyatholakala kuphela njenge-ecosystem enhle. Nazi ezinye izixhobo kanye nezinzuzo: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n GitHub renders Asciidoc as well as Markdown. Try using a and watch the . Here's a non-exhaustive list of . README.adoc magic happen Asciidoc integration items with GitHub \n \n Jekyll, the blog engine, has a seamless . This blog runs on Jekyll with Asciidoc. Asciidoc integration \n \n \n \n : Asciidoctor Diagram \n \n Asciidoctor Diagram is a set of Asciidoctor extensions that enable rendering of plain text diagrams that are embedded in your AsciiDoc document as part of the Asciidoctor conversion process. I use it with PlantUML. You might have noticed it on this blog already. a lot \n \n \n : Reveal.js integration Asciidoc allows you to generate regular HTML documents, but Reveal.js enables the creation of slide-based presentations. When I taught at university, I used both regular HTML for seminar works and slides for courses. My old is available as a GitHub Pages site (in French). Java EE course Icing on the cake, you can leverage the . diagram integration I-Diagram ye-Asciidoctor iyisisombululo se-Asciidoctor evumela ukubonisa i-diagram ye-text eyinhloko e-Asciidoctor idokhumenti yakho njenge-part of the Asciidoctor conversion process. Ukuphakama I-Markdown iyatholakala emhlabeni wonke, futhi ngingathanda ukuthi inikezela izidingo zakho. Ngingathanda eziningana lapho akufanele izivakashi yami: imikhiqizo yobuchwepheshe, izivakashi, izifundo, kanye nokubhala kwebhizinisi. I-Asciidoc iyindlela ephelele yokufaka izixazululo ze-Markdown. Ngingathanda ukuthi le post inikeza izihloko ezininzi ukujabulela. To go further: \n \n \n \n \n Asciidoctor Ukuhlolwa I-Asciidoctor reveal.js I-Diagram ye-Asciidoctor I-Jekyll AsciiDoc Plugin Okokuqala ku-A Java Geek ku-October 26, 2025 I-Java Geek