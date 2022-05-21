如何使用 Nuxt、Nuxt 内容和 Cloudinary 构建自己的博客

拥有一个博客来在互联网上撰写和分享我们的知识对于提高知名度和让我们在我们的领域中被称为某个主题的权威至关重要。

本文将教您如何构建一个博客，其中每篇文章都有动态页面。

接下来，请查看GitHub 上的代码库及其存储库和演示以供参考。

完成本教程需要以下内容：

要开始，请打开终端并运行以下命令：

上面的命令将启动命令行界面 (CLI) 提示，允许我们配置项目的各个方面。

现在样板文件已经设置了所有文件和文件夹，让我们运行可以访问的开发服务器

项目内部。

什么是 Nuxt？

NuxtJS 是一个开源直观的 Vue 框架，它允许我们构建用户界面，使 Web 开发变得简单而强大。

什么是 Nuxt 内容？

在这个项目的初始设置过程中，我们选择了 Nuxt 内容模块。这个模块让我们可以将我们的代码库用作基于 Git 的无头 CMS，以通过类似 API 的接口访问 markdown、JSON、YAML、XML 甚至 CSV 文件。有了这个模块

，它会注入在我们的项目中全局实例以在项目中的任何位置访问它。

什么是云？

Cloudinary 是一个用于 Web 和移动应用程序的云服务图像和视频管理工具。借助 Cloudinary，我们可以跨任何浏览器和设备上传、创建和管理数字体验。

在我们使用 Nuxt 内容在 Markdown 中为博客创建内容之前，让我们首先为博客创建包含导航链接和一些文本的登录页面。



添加字体样式

在里面

，我们可以将我们最喜欢的字体添加到 head 部分并使用特定的字体系列，如下所示：

在我们编写将使用该字体的 CSS 之前，上面的代码块不会对页面产生任何影响。



现在，将以下代码添加到

这将包括导航链接和主页上的一些文本。移除组件，

在上面的代码块中，我们包含了一个

视频源存储在 Cloudinary 中，具有自动播放、循环和静音等属性，可在视频加载时静音。为了获取存储在 Cloudinary 中的媒体，我们将所需的视频上传到媒体库选项卡。之后，复制将附加到

此外，我们使用导航标题中的链接引用了

我们的页面应该是这样的：

要构建我们的博客站点，我们需要在