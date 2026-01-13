கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. Learning Excellence மூலம் Organizational Capacity உருவாக்க கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...] கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. Food Service Excellence மற்றும் Operational Management ஆளை விடுங்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்ற மாதிரி ஒரு எண்ணம் வந்தது. கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. Technology Integration for Operational Transformation - இயற்கை மாற்றம் கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...] கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. Quality Management மற்றும் Process Excellence ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...] கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது. Shankar Manapragada பற்றிய தகவல்கள் ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.3) Like in some countries such as Dubai, is there a possibility in India too, that there will be no income tax, someday?பதில்: எண்பதுகளில் வருமான வரி ஒழிக்கப்படும் என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள். \n \n This story was distributed as a release by Sanya Kapoor under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was distributed as a release by Sanya Kapoor under . HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program HackerNoon’s Business Blogging திட்டம் HackerNoon’s Business Blogging திட்டம்