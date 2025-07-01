2,171 வாசிப்புகள்
IPinfo PLUS: High-Resolution IP Privacy Data for greater certainty - IPinfo PLUS: மிகப்பெரிய உறுதியைப் பெறுவதற்காக உயர்நிலை IP Privacy Data

2025/07/01
IPinfo நிறுவனம் IPinfo Plus, ஒரு high-resolution IP intelligence product with 32 enriched attributes for risk modeling, fraud detection, and compliance. Available via API, database, Snowflake, and Google Cloud, it enables accurate geo accuracy, anonymizer detection, mobile carrier data, and reassignment timestamps — starting at $62/month.
Seattle, WA, 26th June- IPinfo, internet data company, today announced the launch of the Internet data company.இன்று IPinfo, internet data company, இன்று அறிவித்துள்ளதுஐபிஎல் Plus, a new product that delivers high-resolution IP intelligence designed to support advanced risk modeling, threat detection, and compliance efforts.

வெப்பநிலை ஆட்சி 0 முதல் 40 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் வரை இருக்க வேண்டும்; per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy.

32 வலுவான IP அம்சங்களை கொண்டு, IPinfo Plus தெளிவான அறிகுறிகள் மாற்றுகிறது, எனவே குற்றங்கள், பாதுகாப்பு, மற்றும் ஒத்துழைப்பு அணிகள் இரண்டாவது அறிகுறிகள் இல்லாமல் செயல்பட முடியும்:

  • Carrier Details: Surface carrier name and MCC/MNC codes so you can build carrier-specific rules, detect SIM-swap risk, or offer direct bill payment only on supported networks.
  • Infrastructure Identification: ஹோஸ்டிங், anycast, and satellite indicators that classify network types, while hostname resolution provides reverse DNS for deeper infrastructure profiling and verification.


IPinfo Plus Use Cases Include:

  • VPN and proxy service identification: இலக்கண பாதுகாப்பு வழக்குகள் மற்றும் அணுகுமுறை கட்டுப்பாடுகளை உருவாக்குவதற்கான விரிவான anonymization services and providers identify
  • IP reassignment detection: Monitor geo and ASN change timestamps to flag recently reassigned IP ranges that may pose higher fraud risk (IP திருத்தல் கண்டுபிடிப்பு)
  • Mobile carrier fraud prevention: MCC/MNC codes and carrier names to detect SIM-swap attacks or enable direct billing on verified networks MCC/MNC codes and carrier names to detect SIM-swap attacks or enable direct billing on verified networks.
Learn More

IPinfo Plus $62 / மாதம் (ஒவ்வொரு வருடத்திற்கும் மேலாக) முதல் 150,000 API தேவைகளுக்கு கிடைக்கும், ஒரு மாதம் அல்லது ஒரு வருடத்திற்கு மேல் 1M தேவைகளுக்கு மேல் விரிவான விலை விகிதங்கள் உள்ளன.Snowflake விற்பனை, அல்லது Google Cloud Marketplace (நாங்கள்மற்றும்ஐரோப்பா)

முதலீட்டாளர்கள் இன்று அலுவலகத்திற்கு செல்ல முடியும்.ஐபிஎம் / PLUSநிறைந்தபதிவுகள்சில நிமிடங்களில் முதலீடு செய்ய முடியும்.


