Halo Security, SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Attack Surface பாதுகாப்பு கட்டுப்பாடுகளை உறுதிப்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

மூலம் CyberNewswire2m2025/05/22
Halo Security, Insight Assurance மூலம் முழுமையாக ஆய்வு செய்யப்பட்ட பின்னர் SOC 2 Type 1 ஒப்பந்தத்தை வெற்றிகரமாக அடைந்துள்ளது.This certification validates that Halo Security's security controls and practices are properly designed and implemented to meet the SOC 2 trust principles.
Miami, Florida, May 22nd, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Halo பாதுகாப்பு

Halo பாதுகாப்பு

"Security is not a destination; it is a continuous journey of improvement," said Lisa Dowling, CEO of Halo Security. "SOC 2 Type 1 compliance achieving demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers' data with the same diligence we bring to helping organizations protect their own data."

கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.

  • sensitive customer data is protected by robust security measures பாதுகாப்பான வாடிக்கையாளர் தகவல்கள் பாதுகாப்பானது
  • பாதுகாப்பு நடவடிக்கைகள் மற்றும் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் சரியாக செயல்படுகின்றன
Halo Security இப்போது SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance-ல் வேலை செய்கிறது, இது நீண்ட காலத்தில் அதன் பாதுகாப்பு கட்டுப்பாடுகளின் செயல்பாடுகளை ஆய்வு செய்கிறது.

Halo Security பற்றிய தகவல்கள்

Halo பாதுகாப்பு

Halo பாதுகாப்பு

தொடர்பு

VP விற்பனை

Nick விரைவில்

Halo பாதுகாப்பு

இன்டர்நெட் எக்ஸ்பிரஸ்

இந்த தகவலை Cybernewswire எனும் HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program மூலம் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

CyberNewswire@cybernewswire
The world's leading cybersecurity press release distribution platform.
