HackerNoon Newsletter Ads மூலம் 400K+ Tech Readers அடைய

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை.
அருமையான விற்பனையாளர்,


தொடர்வதைத் தேடுவதன் மூலம்400,000 tech enthusiastsஐந்து வரிகள் செலுத்தலாமா?


Discover how the HackerNoon Newsletter can amplify your brand's reach — with direct, measurable impact.

எப்படி கண்டுபிடிப்பதுஹைதராபாத் Newsletterஉங்கள் பிராண்ட் அணுகுமுறை அதிகரிக்க முடியும் - நேரடியான, மதிப்பீடு செய்யப்பட்ட விளைவு.ஹைதராபாத் Newsletter

Why Our Newsletter Works

நமது Newsletter வெளியானதுevery day2 ஒருopt-in audience of 400,000+ subscribersகவலைப்படுபவர்கள்technology, startups, AI, software engineering, Web3இடையே எல்லாமே


  • Open Rate: 13–15%

  • Click-to-Open Rate (CToR): 10%

  • Cost per Click (CPC): ~$0.50 — significantly lower than typical PPC platforms

  • 500-1000 leads per newsletter sent!

  • Trusted by 4,000+ tech brands and startups


What You Get

நீங்கள் எங்கள் அறிக்கையில் விளம்பரப்படுத்தும் போது, உங்கள் பிராண்ட் கிடைக்கும்:

3 different exclusive ad placementsLong Form Ad Content - நீண்ட Form Ad Content
Adirect linkஉங்கள் வலைத்தளத்தில், தயாரிப்பு அல்லது கேமரா
இதன் Access Ahighly engaged tech audience

ஒரு track record1,300,000+ newsletters sentஉடன்85% of our audience based in the U.S.

Performance insightsஎங்கள் Dashboard
✅ ஒரு பிரபலமான பிராண்ட் ஆதரவுstorytelling, transparency, and tech thought leadership


ஒரு sample newsletter பாருங்கள்


Who Advertises With Us?

YC ஆதரவாளர்கள் இருந்து Fortune 500 நிறுவனங்கள் வரை, விற்பனையாளர்கள் HackerNoon தேர்ந்தெடுக்கும் போது அவர்கள் பதில் விரும்பும்:

  1. இந்த பார்வையாளர் எவ்வளவு கவனமாக இருக்கிறார்?
  2. அது எவ்வளவு என் இலக்கு விற்பனையை ஒப்பிடுகிறது?
  3. இத்தகைய பிராணிகள் என் பிராணிகளுடன் ஒப்பிடுமா?


எங்கள் வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் எங்களை பற்றி என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பாருங்கள்:


Pricing & Booking

Newsletter Ads தொடங்குகிறது$1,000செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமைfirst-come, first-servedஅடிப்படையில் நீங்கள் செய்ய முடியும்:

👉 Book your slot now via our Services page

எங்கள் சேவைகள் பக்கத்தில் இப்போது உங்கள் ஸ்லாட் பதிவு

👉 Schedule a call with our team for campaign planning or custom bundles

எங்கள் அணிக்கு ஒரு அழைப்பு


Why Technicians Love The HackerNoon Newsletter - ஏன் தொழில்நுட்பர்கள் HackerNoon Newsletter ஐ நேசிக்கிறார்கள்

Why Technicians Love The HackerNoon Newsletter - ஏன் தொழில்நுட்பர்கள் HackerNoon Newsletter ஐ நேசிக்கிறார்கள்

Top Stories of the Day நாவல்

Top content of the day curated by the HackerNoon editors, எந்த paywall இல்லாமல்!


Trending Tech நிறுவனங்கள் & Coins

HackerNoon’s proprietary data with internet trends, எங்கள் ஒவ்வொரு நாளும்Trending நிறுவனங்கள்ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

உன்மூலிகைகள்update keeps our crypto heads ahead of the curve with automated data on the latest movers and shakers in the exciting, and often chaotic, world of finance and cryptocurrency.



Poll of the Week - வாரம்

The "Poll of the Week" section invites readers to engage actively by sharing their opinions on trending topics and current affairs.


இந்த நாளில்

HackerNoon Newsletter’s “On This Day” section takes you on a trip down memory lane, highlighting significant events in the world of technology that happened on the current date in past years.



