HackerNoon Newsletter Ads மூலம் 400K+ Tech Readers அடைய

Why Our Newsletter Works
நமது Newsletter வெளியானதுevery day2 ஒருopt-in audience of 400,000+ subscribersகவலைப்படுபவர்கள்technology, startups, AI, software engineering, Web3இடையே எல்லாமே
-
Open Rate: 13–15%
-
Click-to-Open Rate (CToR): 10%
-
Cost per Click (CPC): ~$0.50 — significantly lower than typical PPC platforms
-
500-1000 leads per newsletter sent!
-
Trusted by 4,000+ tech brands and startups
What You Get
நீங்கள் எங்கள் அறிக்கையில் விளம்பரப்படுத்தும் போது, உங்கள் பிராண்ட் கிடைக்கும்:
3 different exclusive ad placementsLong Form Ad Content - நீண்ட Form Ad Content
Adirect linkஉங்கள் வலைத்தளத்தில், தயாரிப்பு அல்லது கேமரா
இதன் Access Ahighly engaged tech audience
ஒரு track record1,300,000+ newsletters sentஉடன்85% of our audience based in the U.S.
Performance insightsஎங்கள் Dashboard
✅ ஒரு பிரபலமான பிராண்ட் ஆதரவுstorytelling, transparency, and tech thought leadership
ஒரு sample newsletter பாருங்கள்
Who Advertises With Us?
YC ஆதரவாளர்கள் இருந்து Fortune 500 நிறுவனங்கள் வரை, விற்பனையாளர்கள் HackerNoon தேர்ந்தெடுக்கும் போது அவர்கள் பதில் விரும்பும்:
- இந்த பார்வையாளர் எவ்வளவு கவனமாக இருக்கிறார்?
- அது எவ்வளவு என் இலக்கு விற்பனையை ஒப்பிடுகிறது?
- இத்தகைய பிராணிகள் என் பிராணிகளுடன் ஒப்பிடுமா?
எங்கள் வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் எங்களை பற்றி என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பாருங்கள்:
Pricing & Booking
Newsletter Ads தொடங்குகிறது$1,000செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை செவ்வாய்க்கிழமைfirst-come, first-servedஅடிப்படையில் நீங்கள் செய்ய முடியும்:
Book your slot now via our Services page
Schedule a call with our team for campaign planning or custom bundles
Why Technicians Love The HackerNoon Newsletter - ஏன் தொழில்நுட்பர்கள் HackerNoon Newsletter ஐ நேசிக்கிறார்கள்Why Technicians Love The HackerNoon Newsletter - ஏன் தொழில்நுட்பர்கள் HackerNoon Newsletter ஐ நேசிக்கிறார்கள்
Top Stories of the Day நாவல்
Top content of the day curated by the HackerNoon editors, எந்த paywall இல்லாமல்!
Trending Tech நிறுவனங்கள் & Coins
HackerNoon’s proprietary data with internet trends, எங்கள் ஒவ்வொரு நாளும்Trending நிறுவனங்கள்ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.
உன்மூலிகைகள்update keeps our crypto heads ahead of the curve with automated data on the latest movers and shakers in the exciting, and often chaotic, world of finance and cryptocurrency.
Poll of the Week - வாரம்
The "Poll of the Week" section invites readers to engage actively by sharing their opinions on trending topics and current affairs.
இந்த நாளில்
HackerNoon Newsletter’s “On This Day” section takes you on a trip down memory lane, highlighting significant events in the world of technology that happened on the current date in past years.
