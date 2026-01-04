Google Calendar இன் Secret Engineering Weapon: Restraint

அதன் முதன்மையான ஏபிஐ இணையத்திற்கு திட்டமிட அனுமதிக்கிறது, மற்றும் அதன் வாடிக்கையாளர் ஒரு உள்நுழைவு மையம் ஆகும். Google Calendar எப்படி வேலை செய்கிறது, மற்றும் நாம் அங்கீகரிப்பாளர்களாக இருந்து என்ன புரிந்து கொள்ள முடியும். Architecture கள் இதன் மூலம், பல்வேறு விளைவுகளை ஏற்படுத்தலாம்.None (!).Just a few internal libraries for things like authentication and shared utilities. Frontend framework CSS class names, invoked by JS என்று அழைக்கப்படுகிறது. Frontend Styling Cache Storage, IndexedDB (offline mode) மற்றும் CDN (Images & Fonts) Frontend Storage Spanner DB இல் API Storage இதில் Google Meet, Google Contacts, Google Auth ஆகியவை உள்ளன. External APIs இதய நோய்கள், அறுவை சிகிச்சைகள் Services JS பதிவிறக்க மற்றும் வேகமாக இயங்குவதற்கான ஒரு உள்ளடக்க compiler. Other ஆச்சரியமான பிரச்சனைகள் நிச்சயமாக, ஒரு காலம் ஒரு பெரிய CRUD பயன்பாடு ஆகும்.ஆனால் அதை நீங்கள் பொறுத்தவரை அனுமதிக்காதீர்கள் - தீர்க்கப்பட வேண்டிய பல கடினமான தொழில்நுட்ப பிரச்சினைகள் இருந்தன. நெருப்பு Calendar \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 2011 இல் இருந்து REST+JSON (முதலில் REST+RSS-style feed) Data model leans heavily on RFC 5545 iCalendar recurrence strings (Microsoft & Apple use proprietary objects) வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் நிகழ்வுகள் மாற்றம் போது ஒரு webhook அறிவிப்பு பெற பார்க்க / பதிவு செய்ய முடியும் கூடுதலாக இணைப்புகளை ஆதரிக்கிறது வேகத்தை...ஆனால் நீங்கள் காலம் மற்றும் மீண்டும் இணைப்புகளை தனியாக செயல்படுத்த வேண்டும் Quotas & Rate Limits ஐ பயன்படுத்துகிறது Performance Problems ஐ குறைக்க அவர்கள் நீங்கள் செய்ய வேண்டியதை செய்ய உங்களுக்கு போதுமானது கொடுத்துவிடும், ஆனால் அவர்கள் அதை உங்களுக்காக புரிந்து கொள்ள மாட்டார்கள். HTML அட்டவணை Yes, structuring HTML can actually be interesting! since the calendar views are rich in content, ஏனெனில், எல்.எம்.எல்.எம்.எம்.எம்.எம்.எம்.எம்.எம்.எம். பொருட்கள் தனித்தனியாக இருந்தால் Big Performance பிரச்சினைகள் இங்கே முக்கியமான HTML layers உள்ளன: \n \n \n \n \n \n The grid: all-day row, day columns, timed events, container, நாள் கோடுகள் முன்பே ஏற்றப்பட்ட (preloaded) Multi-Turbo மற்றும் Ultra Game Mode ஆகியவை உள்ளன. இதன் மூலம் நீங்கள் DND சேவைகளை கிளிக் செய்ய முடியும். Forms: floating next to events on the grid and expanded into a full-screen dialog குறிச்சொற்கள்: confirmation messages முகப்பு Algorithms ஒவ்வொரு Calendar Client ஒரு சில juicy algorithms உள்ளன \n \n \n \n \n \n : the length, height, and coordinates (X, Y) of each event div. To compute this, you need to account for the event duration and view scale. Event position \n \n : The width and Y coordinates, which need to be adjusted based on the surrounding events. All-day event lengths \n \n \n : how to adjust events when they share times. Gcal’s implementation is more sophisticated compared to Outlook’s (which halves each event). Pseudo-code below. Overlapping events // overlapping events logic\n\nif start or end of targetEvent overlaps with any(events): if start and end of targetEvent = start and end of any(events): orderEventsAlphabeticallyByTitle()\n\nif start of targetEvent = start of any(events) and end != end of any(events): orderByDuration() //longest events go behind shorter events\n\nif start or end of targetEvent != start or end of any(events): if targetEvent overlaps multiple events: targetEventGoesInFrontOfEvents() else: orderEventsByStart() //events that start earlier go behind\n இதோ இந்த அலெக்ஸை முழுமையாக பயன்படுத்தி Compass Repo படங்கள் சேவைகள் இதன் மூலம் வாடிக்கையாளர் குறியீடு எளிதாக மற்றும் நம்பகமானதாக இருக்க முடியும்.These are the external work horses that allow the client code to remain simple and reliable. \n \n \n \n Heartbeat சேவை - GCal நம்பகமானதாக இருக்க அனுமதிக்கிறது மற்றும் அழகாக வெளியீட்டிற்கு திரும்ப Eventing service - pub / sub style events that power the webhooks for clients.This allows other apps to build on the GCal API. ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...] [ கவலைகள் ஒரு CRUD பயன்பாட்டை உலகம் முழுவதும் உருவாக்குவதற்கான அறிகுறிகள் எளியதாக இருக்கலாம், ஆனால் அந்த எளிமை இன்னும் ஒரு உயர்ந்த நிலையை தேவை. \n \n \n \n API நம்பகத்தன்மை: பல பயன்பாடுகள் ஒரு பயனர் GCal மூலம் இரண்டு வழிகளில் சேமிப்பு நம்பகத்தன்மை காரணமாக, API எளிதாக, விரிவாக மற்றும் நம்பகத்தன்மையாக இருக்க வேண்டும். வெப்பநிலை ஆட்சி 0 முதல் 40 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் வரை இருக்க வேண்டும்; per month As its name suggests, a VPN is about privacy. Monitoring Services: Health checks, logging, and syncing are happening non-stop behind the scenes. பல்வேறு தேவைகளைக் கொண்டால், நீங்கள் வாழ்க்கையை எளிதாக செய்ய முடியும். . செய்யாத விஷயங்கள் செய்யாத விஷயங்கள் \n \n \n \n \n \n நீங்கள் trending stack பயன்படுத்த தேவையில்லை. அவர்கள் Angular இல் தங்கள் பயன்பாட்டை மீண்டும் எழுதுவதற்கு எல்லாவற்றையும் விட்டுவிட்டால் நினைவில் கொள்ளுங்கள். பின்னர் React. பின்னர் Svelete. பின்னர் NextJS. பின்னர் HTMX. Google Calendar அனுப்பிய பிறகு இவை அனைத்தும் வந்தன. GCal JS தேர்ந்தெடுத்தார், சரியான இடத்தில் மூழ்கியது, ஆண்டுகளாக 64MPH இல் கிளிக் செய்து வருகிறார். யாரும் கவலைப்படவில்லை. நீங்கள் ஒவ்வொரு தளத்திலும் வெளியிட தேவையில்லை. Google Calendar desktop app இப்போது பதிவிறக்க. நீங்கள் இன்டர்நெட் க்ளிக் செய்ய தேவையில்லை. Bootstrap. Bulma. styled-components. Tailwind. CSS class names. நீங்கள் சிறந்த UX வேண்டும் தேவையில்லை. Dark mode. Forms that save space. #FFFFFF light mode. Full-page forms. நீங்கள் சிறந்த செயல்திறன் வேண்டும் தேவையில்லை. Their lighthouse score on Performance is 31/100. வாழ்க்கையில், அது தயாரிப்பு அனுப்பும் போது உங்களை அறிய செலவழிக்கிறது. Google Calendar ஒரு நாளைக்கு 40 சந்திப்புகள் திட்டமிடுவதற்கான மேலாளர் உதவியாளர்கள் பயன்படுத்தி வருவதற்கான modern app ஆக முயற்சிப்பதில்லை (அதுதான் Vimcal ஆகும்). Google Calendar ஒரு எளிய பயன்பாட்டை உருவாக்க முயற்சிக்கிறது அதன் 2 பில்லியன் பயனர்களில் ஒருவர் கையெழுத்து இல்லாமல் செயல்பட முடியும். அது அணுகுமுறையில் 88/100 மதிப்பீடு. UI மாற்றப்படவில்லை. அது கீழே போகவில்லை, அது செய்யப்பட்டால் offline ஆதரவு உள்ளது. அது வேலை மட்டுமே. அது நிறைய இந்த deep dives உங்கள் inbox கிடைக்கும், என் புகைப்படம் பதிவு, . முழுமையான Engineer