மேல் LeetCode உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள் உபகரணங்கள்: A 2025 Guide and Strategy

எனவே நீங்கள் அந்த பயங்கரமான தொழில்நுட்ப விசாரணைகளுக்கு தயாராக இருக்கிறீர்கள், ஆமாம்?

ஆனால் இதோ நான் யாராவது எனக்கு முன்னர் சொல்ல விரும்பும் ஒரு அறிகுறிகள்:

இது எத்தனை பிரச்சினைகளை நீங்கள் தீர்க்கிறீர்களோ பற்றி அல்ல; அது அவற்றின் பின்னணிகளை அறிகிறது.

இது எத்தனை பிரச்சினைகளை நீங்கள் தீர்க்கிறீர்களோ பற்றி அல்ல; அது அவற்றின் பின்னணிகளை அறிகிறது.

சில மாதங்களாக என் முகத்தை அலெக்ஸிங் கதவைப் பிடித்த பின்னர்(இந்தப் பிரச்னைக்குப் பின்னூட்டத்திற்கான விதிமுறைகளைத் தவிர்க்கவும்.)இறுதியாக நான்குறியீடு cracked the codeஇன்று நான் பெரும்பாலானLeetCode வடிவமைப்புஅதனால் நீங்கள் 2025 இல் ஒரு தொழிலாளர் போன்ற பிரச்சினைகளை தீர்க்க வேண்டும்.

Why Patterns Matter More Than Grinding Random Problems - ஏன் மாதிரிகள் பொருந்தும்

நான் எப்போதும் அந்த மனிதன் தான்LeetCode பிரச்சினைகள்மேலும், நான் என் ஆலோசனைகளை ஏற்று நிறைய மாற்றங்களைப் பார்த்தேன்.Spoiler alert: it didn't work out great.

உண்மை தானே ? Technical Interview செய்திகள் ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

ஒரு FAANG நிறுவனத்தின் ஒரு உயர் அறிகுறியாளர் எனக்கு கூறினார்:

"எனக்கு கவலை இல்லை நீங்கள் முன்பு அந்த சரியான பிரச்சினையை தீர்க்க வேண்டும் என்றால்; நீங்கள் மாதிரிகளை புரிந்து கொள்ள மற்றும் சரியான வழிமுறைகளை பயன்படுத்த முடியும் என்று பார்க்க வேண்டும்."

"எனக்கு கவலை இல்லை நீங்கள் முன்பு அந்த சரியான பிரச்சினையை தீர்க்க வேண்டும் என்றால்; நீங்கள் மாதிரிகளை புரிந்து கொள்ள மற்றும் சரியான வழிமுறைகளை பயன்படுத்த முடியும் என்று பார்க்க வேண்டும்."

எனவே, நாம் நீங்கள் அதிகமாக கொடுக்கப்படும் மாதிரிகளைப் பெறலாம்ROIஉங்கள் அற்புதமான பள்ளி நேரம்!

1.Sliding Window: Array மற்றும் String பிரச்சினைகளுக்கு உங்கள் BFF

இந்த மாதிரி think different type விளம்பரங்கள் தான் add industriesla இப்போ Hot...

அதை எப்போது பயன்படுத்துவது:

மெனுவில் தோன்றும், Staff details ஐ Click செய்யவும்.

தேவை: தேவை: தேவை: தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை: ஒரு தேவை.

தேடும் min/max/longest/shortest subarray with specific properties

அதை Technical :

நாங்கள் இரண்டு அறிகுறிகள் பயன்படுத்துகிறோம் (நாம் 'em i மற்றும் j' என்று அழைக்கலாம்) ஒரு "நிறுத்தம்" உருவாக்க முடியும் அல்லது குறைய முடியும்:

def sliding_window_example(nums, k): # Dynamic sliding window example - find max sum subarray of size k window_sum = 0 max_sum = 0 start = 0 for end in range(len(nums)): # Expand the window window_sum += nums[end] # When window exceeds size k, shrink from left if end >= k - 1: max_sum = max(max_sum, window_sum) window_sum -= nums[start] # Remove element going out of window start += 1 return max_sum

இரண்டு வகையான ஜன்னல்கள் உள்ளன:

நிலையான அளவு window: When the subarray size is fixed (like "find max sum of subarray of size k") Dynamic-size window: When the size changes based on a condition (like "shortest subarray with sum >= target")

இதோ நீங்கள் ஒரு மொத்த ≥ இலக்கு கொண்ட சிறந்த subarray கண்டுபிடிக்க ஒரு வடிவமைக்க வடிவமைக்க எப்படி:

def smallest_subarray_with_given_sum(nums, target): window_sum = 0 min_length = float('inf') start = 0 for end in range(len(nums)): window_sum += nums[end] # Add the next element to the window # Shrink the window as small as possible while maintaining the condition while window_sum >= target: min_length = min(min_length, end - start + 1) window_sum -= nums[start] start += 1 return min_length if min_length != float('inf') else 0

உண்மையில், ஒருமுறை நான் இந்த மாதிரி கீழே, பல "கடினமான" பிரச்சினைகள் எப்பொழுதும் எளிதாக செயல்படப்பட்டது.

Practice பிரச்சினைகள்

மொத்த அளவு K Subarray

K Distinct Character க்கான நீண்ட Substring

குடிநீர் வடிவமைப்பு (LeetCode #904)

Longest Substring Without Repeating Characters (LeetCode #3) இன் பின்னூட்டங்கள்

இரண்டாம் வகுப்பு: Double the fun!

ஆங்கிலத்தில் இதை Single Orgasm, Multiple Orgasm என்றும் கூறுகிறார்கள்.

அதை எப்போது பயன்படுத்துவது:

அலங்காரமான Array

தேவை: ஒரு குறியீடு நிறைவேற்றுபவர்களுக்கு தேவை

Reversal or Palindromes பிரச்சினைகள்

அடிப்படை செயல்பாடுகள் :

def two_sum_sorted(numbers, target): # Two pointers from opposite ends left, right = 0, len(numbers) - 1 while left < right: current_sum = numbers[left] + numbers[right] if current_sum == target: return [left + 1, right + 1] # 1-indexed result for LeetCode elif current_sum < target: left += 1 # Need a larger number else: right -= 1 # Need a smaller number return [-1, -1] # No solution found

நான் சத்தியமாக, இந்த அறிகுறிகள் எனக்கு நிறைய காப்பாற்றியது.ஒரு முறை நான் புரிந்துகொண்டேன் "ஓ காத்திருங்கள், இது ஒரு இரண்டு அறிகுறிகள் பிரச்சினை!"

Practice Problems:

Two Sum II (LeetCode #167) படப்பிடிப்பு

பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யவும் (LeetCode #26)

Quadrades of a Sorted Array (LeetCode #977) இன் மொழிகள்

3SUM (LeetCode #15) இல் இருந்து

Fast & Slow Pointers: The Tortoise and the Hare படத்தின் காப்புரிமை

இந்த மாதிரி think different type விளம்பரங்கள் தான் add industriesla இப்போ Hot...

When to use it:

Linked list problems, especially cycle detection - தொடர்புடைய பட்டியல் பிரச்சினைகள்

ஒரு வலைத்தளத்தில் linked list

ஒரு எண் ஒரு மகிழ்ச்சியான எண் என்று அறிய

def has_cycle(head): if not head or not head.next: return False slow = head fast = head # Fast pointer moves twice as fast as slow pointer while fast and fast.next: slow = slow.next # Move slow pointer by 1 fast = fast.next.next # Move fast pointer by 2 # If there's a cycle, they'll meet if slow == fast: return True # If fast reaches the end, there's no cycle return False

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Practice Problems:

Linked List Cycle (LeetCode #141) இடுகைகள்

Linked List (LeetCode #876) இல் இருந்து

Palindrome இணைக்கப்பட்ட பட்டியல் (LeetCode #234)

மகிழ்ச்சியான எண் (LeetCode #202)

Tree and Graph Traversal: DFS மற்றும் BFS

ஆடைகள் மற்றும் கிராபிக்ஸ் Technical interviews, especially at companies such as Meta and Amazon.Mastering both Deep-First Search (DFS) and Breadth-First Search (BFS) is non-negotiable.

When to use DFS:

இரண்டில் ஒரு வழியைக் கண்டுபிடிப்பது

கண்காணிப்பு Cycles

Topological வகைகள்

எல்லாவற்றையும் கண்டுபிடித்து (backtracking)

DFS பயன்பாடு:

def dfs(root): if not root: return # Visit the current node print(root.val) # Recursively visit left and right children dfs(root.left) dfs(root.right) # Iterative DFS using a stack def iterative_dfs(root): if not root: return stack = [root] while stack: node = stack.pop() print(node.val) # Push right first so left gets processed first (LIFO) if node.right: stack.append(node.right) if node.left: stack.append(node.left)

When to use BFS:

சிறந்த வழியைத் தேடி

நிலநடுக்கம் transit

முதலாளித்துவத்தைக் கண்டுபிடிப்பது

BFS பயன்பாடு:

from collections import deque def bfs(root): if not root: return queue = deque([root]) while queue: node = queue.popleft() print(node.val) if node.left: queue.append(node.left) if node.right: queue.append(node.right)

நான் முதன்முதலாக இந்த அலெக்சாலைகளை ஒரு விசாரணையில் செயல்படுத்த முயற்சித்தபோது, நான் என் பங்கு மற்றும் வரிசையை செயல்படுத்தினேன். ஒரு ஆச்சரியமான நேரத்தைப் பற்றி பேசுங்கள்!

Practice Problems:

Binary Tree Level Order Traversal (LeetCode #102) இலவச பதிப்பு

மொத்த நாடுகள் (LeetCode #200)

பள்ளிப் பருவம் (LeetCode #207)

Word Ladders (LeetCode #127) இடுகைகள்

5. Binary Search: Not Just for Sorted Arrays!

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

When to use it:

தேடுதல் in a sorted array

ஒரு குறிப்பிட்ட மதிப்பு அல்லது அளவை கண்டுபிடிப்பது

பிரச்சினைகள், தீர்மானம் இடத்தை இரண்டில் பிரிக்க முடியும்





def binary_search(nums, target): left, right = 0, len(nums) - 1 while left <= right: mid = left + (right - left) // 2 # Avoid potential overflow if nums[mid] == target: return mid elif nums[mid] < target: left = mid + 1 # Search in the right half else: right = mid - 1 # Search in the left half return -1 # Target not found

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Practice Problems:

Rotated Sorted Array (LeetCode #33) இல் தேடுதல்

முதல் மற்றும் இறுதி இடத்தை தேடும் (LeetCode #34)

Median of Two Sorted Arrays (LeetCode #4) இன் மொழிகள்

காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் கட்சியினர் (LeetCode #875)

6. Dynamic Programming: Breaking Problems Down

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

When to use it:

சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த / சிறந்த

பிரச்சினைகள் எண்ணிக்கை (number of ways to...)

Minimum Balance ஐ பராமரிப்பது கூட, சில சமயம் சிரமமாக உள்ளது; யாரிடமாவது கைமாத்து வாங்கலாமா ?





def coin_change(coins, amount): # Initialize DP array with amount+1 (represents "infinity") dp = [amount + 1] * (amount + 1) dp[0] = 0 # Base case: 0 coins needed to make amount 0 for coin in coins: for x in range(coin, amount + 1): # Either don't use this coin, or use it and add 1 to solution for amount-coin dp[x] = min(dp[x], dp[x - coin] + 1) return dp[amount] if dp[amount] != amount + 1 else -1

நான் பொய் சொல்ல மாட்டேன், DP பிரச்சினைகள் என்னை ஒரு பால் கழுவி மற்றும் கழுவி விரும்புவதற்காக இருந்தது. 😭 ஆனால் ஒருமுறை நான் நிலைகள் மற்றும் மாற்றங்களைக் குறிப்பதற்கான மாதிரிகளை புரிந்துகொண்டபோது, அவர்கள் மிகவும் நெருக்கமாக இருந்தன.

Practice Problems:

கடன் மாற்றம் (LeetCode #322)

நீண்ட Common Subsequence (LeetCode #1143)

நீண்ட அதிகபட்ச பின்னணியில் (LeetCode #300)

வீடு பறவை (LeetCode #198)

7.Backtracking: அனைத்து வாய்ப்புகளை அறிய

Backtracking என்பது ஒரு twist-ஐ கொண்டு திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரும்பத் திரு

When to use it:

Combinatorial problems (combinations, permutations) - ஒப்பந்தங்கள்

Puzzle Solving (Sudoku, N-Queens) – சவுதி அரேபியா

Satisfaction பிரச்சினைகள்





def permute(nums): result = [] def backtrack(current, remaining): # Base case: all numbers used if not remaining: result.append(current[:]) return for i in range(len(remaining)): # Add the number to our current permutation current.append(remaining[i]) # Recursively backtrack with remaining numbers backtrack(current, remaining[:i] + remaining[i+1:]) # Remove the number to try other possibilities current.pop() backtrack([], nums) return result

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

Practice Problems:

அலுவலகங்கள் (LeetCode #78)

மாற்றங்கள் (LeetCode #46)

N-Queens (LeetCode #51) படத்தின் காட்சிகள்

Word Search (LeetCode #79) இலவச பதிவிறக்கம்

Study Plan: How to Master These Patterns by 2025

இந்த மாதிரி think different type விளம்பரங்கள் தான் add industriesla இப்போ Hot...





Week 1-2: Focus on Sliding Window and Two Pointers Start with easy problems for each pattern

Move to medium problems once comfortable

Review solutions and optimize Week 3-4: Tree/Graph Traversal (DFS & BFS) Practice both recursive and iterative implementations

Apply to tree problems first, then graph problems

Make sure you understand the differences between DFS and BFS Week 5-6: Binary Search and Fast & Slow Pointers Master the basic template first

Then tackle variations and edge cases

Focus on problems that aren't obviously binary search at first glance Week 7-9: Dynamic Programming Start with simple 1D DP problems

Move to 2D DP problems

Practice recognizing when to use DP Week 10-12: Backtracking and Advanced Patterns Combine multiple patterns in complex problems

Time yourself to simulate interview conditions

Practice explaining your approach out loud

I would rather see you solve one problem thoroughly every day than binge 10 problems without understanding them.நான் ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் ஒரு பிரச்சினையை சரியாக தீர்க்க பார்க்க விரும்புகிறேன்.

It's Not Just About the Code

இந்த மாதிரி think different type விளம்பரங்கள் தான் add industriesla இப்போ Hot...

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]algorithmic அறிவியல்.

சரி, இதுதான் இன்று உங்களுக்கு கிடைத்த அனைத்து!நான் இந்த வழிகாட்டி நீங்கள் 2025 இல் உங்கள் குறியீடு விவரங்களை அழித்து உதவும் என்று நம்புகிறேன் நினைவில், நீங்கள் இந்த பயணத்தில் தனியாக இல்லை - நாங்கள் அனைவரும்LeetCode மூலம் ஒப்பிடும்இப்போது போய் அந்த ஆடைகளைப் பிடித்துக் கொள்ளுங்கள்!

Happy coding, and may the algorithmic gods be ever in your favor!





